Robert Barker, 16, and Irene Cochran, 16, who were out on probation, were sentenced to the reform school by County Judge McFarland, until they become 21 years of age. Both juveniles were sentenced several weeks ago, but the sentence was allowed to stand pending their good behavior. On Friday night, young Barker, who had taken an automobile from Hopkinsville and driven it to Owensboro in company with the Cochran girl, gave himself up at police headquarters when he reached the city. The Cochran girl was later arrested at home and charged with general delinquency.

April 24, 1923, Mayor J. H. Hickman arranged with the Recreational Association of America to have a representative in Owensboro for a talk. Representatives of the different civic agencies of the city will be present. Mayor Hickman has been asked to appoint a Municipal Recreation commission out of which will develop an organization composed of a governing board of representatives of all the agencies of the city to carry out plans for recreational problems.

