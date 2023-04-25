Robert Barker, 16, and Irene Cochran, 16, who were out on probation, were sentenced to the reform school by County Judge McFarland, until they become 21 years of age. Both juveniles were sentenced several weeks ago, but the sentence was allowed to stand pending their good behavior. On Friday night, young Barker, who had taken an automobile from Hopkinsville and driven it to Owensboro in company with the Cochran girl, gave himself up at police headquarters when he reached the city. The Cochran girl was later arrested at home and charged with general delinquency.
• April 24, 1923, Mayor J. H. Hickman arranged with the Recreational Association of America to have a representative in Owensboro for a talk. Representatives of the different civic agencies of the city will be present. Mayor Hickman has been asked to appoint a Municipal Recreation commission out of which will develop an organization composed of a governing board of representatives of all the agencies of the city to carry out plans for recreational problems.
• April 25, Patrolman Will Wood has been granted a leave of absence for about four months by Mayor Hickman and will leave for Lexington where he will resume his old job as ticket cashier at the race course. Mr. Wood was appointed by the Louisville Jockey club to this place last spring and will serve two years. He will go to Louisville from Lexington and thence to Latonia. The job pays $12.50 a day.
• April 26, the Coreco club of the West Louisville high school won the decisive debate from the Excelsiors, winning the cup. The Corecos won 500 points by this debate. The subject was “Resolved that navigation has been of greater service to mankind than railroads,” the affirmative being taken by Charles Clayton, Eugene Miller and Arthur Myles, of the Corecos, and Verna Belle Chesher, Nina Simms and Travis Crabtree upholding the negative.
• April 27, Evansville City Judge Ireland imposed $25 fines and 90-day penal farm sentences on Norbet Kuhn, Izzie Silverman, Tom Edmundson and Chauncey Smith, operators of a horse race betting room at 328 ½ South Third Street at the rear of a small cigar stand. The exposure and arrest of the gamblers came as a result of the complaint of Miss Georgia Oliver. Miss Oliver had the winning horse and the bookkeeper had set a certain limit and would not pay beyond it.
• April 28, Otto Karpi, a native of Finland, was taken into custody by deputy sheriffs Cashen and Morris on a warrant charging him with breach of the peace. Karpi was arrested in a barn on the farm of Arthur Chapman. He refused to get out of the barn when Mr. Chapman approached him, and it is said he scared all the women in the neighborhood.
50 years ago
• April 24, 1973, a $500,000 drug abuse education program spanning eight counties has been proposed by the Cloverport Board of Education and could be operating by June 1974, the school district superintendent announced. William L. Bennett said the program would be a pilot project and first of its kind in the state. The grant from the U.S. Department of Public Heath would be for three years.
• April 25, one of the candidates for Daviess County Attorney had a first-hand glimpse of the crime problem when his home on West Second Street was burglarized. Robert M. Kirtley said he is not sure what was stolen because he hasn’t completed an inventory. He added that he found a television in his garage and part of a silverware set hidden beneath the covers of a bed. A coin collection and other items were listed.
• April 26, Leroy Rearden of Fordsville rejected the job of driving an ambulance to be based in Fordsville, forcing the Fordsville citizens group which has acquired the ambulance to find another driver. At a joint meeting of the town council and several civic groups, Rearden said Ohio County Emergency Ambulance Services Inc’s salary offer of 50% of the rate per ambulance run was too low. The corporation’s board of directors offered the salary when it accepted Fordsville’s proposal to lease to the service a used ambulance for 60 days.
• April 27, Hazen Dean, scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 24 and involved in scouting himself for almost 60 years, was named Volunteer of the Year for 1973 at the annual awards banquet of the Owensboro-Daviess County Volunteer Bureau. Dean began his association with the Boy Scouts of America in 1913 when he joined the organization as a Scout at the age of 14. Dean also acts as chairman of the Kenton District Trail Committee and schedules and does administration with the hiking program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.