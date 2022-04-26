Miss Hartley C. Embrey, of Chattanooga, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh H. Embrey, formerly of Owensboro and a niece of Mrs. E. H. Clarke, of Owensboro, is being highly commended by the Nashville Banner and the China Press for her splendid work as a dietitian for the Filipino lepers on the Island of Culion, doing research work there along these lines at the request of the United States government. Miss Embrey became well known for her work as a chemist at the Old Hickory plant, Tennessee, having been sent there from the DuPont chemical laboratories. She is now a chemist of the Rockefeller Foundation. She was invited to go to the Philippines to student Philippine foodstuffs and make out a number of balanced diets at the lowest possible cost.

• April 25, 1922, the First Baptist Church had a record attendance at both Sunday school and church Sunday, combining its rally and homecoming days upon the opening of its new $70,000 educational building. The Sunday school attendance was 755, and the church auditorium was filled to capacity and standing room. The combined service was inaugurated and is expected to prove very effective in keeping the young people over for the church service.

• April 26, every organization in Owensboro will be asked to aid in making Cleanup Week here a success and the school children of the city will also be enlisted in the work. It is planned to have a parade of school children and many banner of appropriate nature will be carried in a long procession. The Optimist, Rotary, Lions and Woman’s clubs will be asked to appoint a committee of three each to make an inspection of alleys and make photographs showing the condition of which they are found.

• April 27, Henry Hurd was arrested on a bench warrant issued in Louisville charging him with theft of $10,000 worth of merchandise from the store of Husch Brothers in Louisville. He was taken in custody by the Owensboro police two hours after the arrival of F. J. McCann of the Cincinnati office of the Pinkerton detective agency. Detective McCann has been on the trail of Hurd for some time, the theft for which the man is wanted having occurred a year ago when the latter was a porter at the Husch Brothers store.

• April 28, hundreds of people of Owensboro owe a debt of gratitude to Gollmar Bros. for not opening the doors of their clever circus last night. In a driving rain, with mud and water a foot deep, and an afternoon performance was given to the delight of more than 1,000 men, women and children, who sat on wet seats, under umbrellas and watched performers go through their acts garbed in rain coats and hip boots. By night the lot was a sea of mud and the managers of the show decided not to open.

• April 29, Mrs. T. W. McAtee has been named county chairman of the campaign to raise funds for the erection of a war memorial building to be built on the campus of the University of Kentucky at Lexington in memory of Kentuckians who gave their lives in the World War. The $300,000 necessary to build this edifice is being raised through alumni association of the university. There are many graduates of the state university in Owensboro and Daviess County who will be glad to contribute to this cause.

50 Years Ago

• April 25, 1972, Kentucky Wesleyan College president introduced Bob Jones as the school’s new basketball coach and athletic director. Dr. James said that the college was thoroughly convinced that he is the man for the job. Jones succeeded Bob Daniels who resigned last week to accept the head coaching assignment at Marshall University in West Virginia. Jones will continue to teach physical education courses at KWC.

• April 26, Rev. Wendell H. Rone Sr., pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church since 1959, has resigned his local pastorate to accept the position of dean of the graduate school at Mid-Continent Baptist Bible College, Mayfield. He assumes his new position June 1. Rev. Rone, the first person to occupy the position of dean of the graduate school, will set up the fifth year of studies for the college leading to the bachelor of theology degree.

• April 27, the followers of John Wayne may be heading for a shootout with the backers of Midnight Cowboy in Daviess Fiscal Court. A movement begun in March by a sub-group of Sorgho Elementary PTA mothers will climax Tuesday when the group presents a basket containing more than 1,000 signatures to County Judge Pat Tanner and the members of Fiscal Court. The purpose of the petitions is to eliminate obscene movies being shown at the drive-in theaters in Daviess County.

• April 28, Miss Jan Marks, a 17-year-old Owensboro High School senior, was named “Volunteer of the Year” at the second annual Volunteer awards banquet, sponsored by the Volunteer Bureau of Owensboro-Daviess County. Miss Marks is a volunteer “play girl” at the Spastic Home, providing craft work, games and letter writing activities as well as tutoring services. She is also president of the OHS Teens Who Care. She is also a volunteer worker at the Davco Rest Home and served as a counselor several summers at Camp Marc and the Easter Seal Society day camp for handicapped children.