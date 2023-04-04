The lure of the city with its higher wages, shorter hours and bright lights has taken the farmer boy to the town and there is a recognized shortage of labor in the county. Not only Owensboro, but other cities have taken the boys from the farm. Realizing the value of education the farm boys are attending agricultural schools and securing good positions in the city where with good wages the old home on the farm has lost its allusions and allurements. Because of this, the tiller of the soil is having considerable trouble securing reliable help. From $1 to $1.50 is about all the farmer feels he can pay for labor. A farm laborer drew $107 last week as loader at a coal mine.
• April 3, 1923, when Chief of Police Lyons went to the county jail to get 10 city prisoners to work in cleaning up Riverside Park, he was given the “cold shoulder” by half of the men, who refused to go with him. They stated that they did not have to work out their jail sentences and when their fines came due, they would pay them. The city commissioners are anxious that the prisoners sent to jail be put to some use for the benefit of their board.
• April 4, J. Nat Alsop may lose his right eye as a result of being accidentally shot by his five-year-old son, James Alsop, who was playing with an air gun at Mr. Alsop’s home. The child had been playing with his uncle, W. T. Alsop. He returned to the house with the air gun and went into a room where his father was standing. The gun was loaded with BB shot and the boy pointed it at his father and pulled the trigger. The shot was imbedded in Mr. Alsop’s eye.
who conducts a soft drink stand
on the River front, and his porter, Ben Williams, were dismissed by Judge Watkins on charges of having liquor in their possession. The court ruled that the evidence gathered
out of draining empty bottles
alleged to have contained “white mule” was not sufficient to convict.
Whitmer’s place was raided Saturday by federal officers. It is claimed that the porter attempted to dump moonshine into a can.
• April 6, John R. Whitmer, for the past 20 years employed as lineman and foreman of the Cumberland Telephone company in Owensboro, was instantly killed when a combined fabric metal tape line he was holding accidentally came into contact with a high voltage wire. According to city officials something like 2,300 volts passed through his body. The accident occurred on Maple Avenue where the Cumberland employees were replacing a telephone pole which had been burned during the early morning hours by coming into contact with a live wire.
• April 7, William Bates, a miner, was crushed to death in the mine of the Big Four Coal Co., at Island. Bates attempted to get into the cage of the mine, which was slowly ascending, after it had started. Before he had gotten into the cage he was caught between the cage and wall of the mine shaft and crushed to death. It required an hour’s time to release the cage.
50 Years Ago
• April 3, 1973, Owensboro’s grocery retailers said a local meat boycott has not cut into sales at their stores, but they are edgy about whether a boycott will gain momentum during the remaining days of a nationwide passing of the meat counter. All but one grocery store manager contacted by the Messenger and Inquirer said customers were continuing to buy beef and port despite a nationwide outcry against rising meat costs.
• April 4, Joe Coomes started working for the Owensboro Fire Department on July 1, 1942, because he thought the $90-a-month pay scale was good and because he thought the firemen’s job — then one of the only jobs in town with a pension plan—was a good future for a young man. Tuesday evening Coomes was honored by his fellow firemen with a gold watch. He was also recognized by the mayor and city commission for his years of service to the city and the people of Owensboro.
• April 5, one of the world’s largest metal refineries has announced plans to build a $100 million electrolytic zinc refinery near here which will create 500 new jobs upon completion in 1976. American Smelting & Refining Company, a huge metal conglomerate, is completing land transfers for 1,400 acres located on the Ohio River 46 miles northeast of Owensboro. A feasibility study is currently underway to be completed at the end of the year.
• April 6, bending Webster’s definition only a little, members of a local club, known as the Isotopes, called the organization a “radio controlled active model club.” The Isotopes is a local chapter enthusiasts of a sport which is growing in popularity across the nation — radio-controlled model airplane building, flying and racing. President of the local chapter, William B. Early, explains the technology that goes into the models makes almost unlimited control possible.
