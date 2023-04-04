The lure of the city with its higher wages, shorter hours and bright lights has taken the farmer boy to the town and there is a recognized shortage of labor in the county. Not only Owensboro, but other cities have taken the boys from the farm. Realizing the value of education the farm boys are attending agricultural schools and securing good positions in the city where with good wages the old home on the farm has lost its allusions and allurements. Because of this, the tiller of the soil is having considerable trouble securing reliable help. From $1 to $1.50 is about all the farmer feels he can pay for labor. A farm laborer drew $107 last week as loader at a coal mine.

April 3, 1923, when Chief of Police Lyons went to the county jail to get 10 city prisoners to work in cleaning up Riverside Park, he was given the “cold shoulder” by half of the men, who refused to go with him. They stated that they did not have to work out their jail sentences and when their fines came due, they would pay them. The city commissioners are anxious that the prisoners sent to jail be put to some use for the benefit of their board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.