“Clean-up week” in Owensboro will begin Monday, April 17, and a campaign will be made in which the cooperation of every organization in the city will be asked by Dr. Duvall, of the county health department. The mayor will probably issue a proclamation in which the proposed activities of clean-up week will be officially brought to the attention of the citizens of Owensboro. Dr. Duvall stated that the city at present needs a thorough cleaning, many of the alley being littered with cans and rubbish which furnish an excellent breeding place for disease carrying insects. Cans with part of their original contents still in the bottom are piled high in some of the alleys. They attract swarms of flies. There are uncovered garbage cans in many sections of the city.
• April 4, 1922, as the result of a raid at 2 o’clock Sunday morning, 200 bottles of “home brew” were uncovered in the house occupied by Mrs. Myrtle Burk. Armed with a search warrant, Assistant Chief Jackson and officers Bollington, Hayes, Kimberlin and Meredith made an early morning visit, and upon coming upon the “evidence,” issued a summons for Mrs. Burk to appear before Judge Watkins.
• April 5, the caving of the street at the corner of Breckinridge and Fifteenth caused by a broken sewer pipe, stopped car traffic at that point Monday night and cars were unable to run over the damaged crossing yesterday, the company having to make Fifteenth Street the “end of the line” until the street force could make repairs. City Engineer Shifley was pushing the work as rapidly as possible.
• April 6, Mrs. Lizzie Owen was elected president for life of the Woman’s Christian Association at the Mary Kendall home. She succeeds the late Mrs. S. W. Anderson, who was also a life president and has filled out Mrs. Anderson’s unexpired term. Plans for dime day, May 8, were discussed and Mrs. Owen will appoint her committees on this in a few days. Dime day is one of the biggest days in the year for the home, for dime day and the election day dinner in the fall come the revenues to care for the home and its inmates for the year.
• April 7, Elsa Bell was shot in the face during a duel with Harry Highbrow near Hodgenville. Highbrow is said to have fired five times and fled as Bell opened fire, Highbrow escaped. Both men are farmers and neighbors. The cause of the quarrel could not be learned. Bell’s wound is not serious.
April 8, a movement is on foot by music lovers and those interested in civic improvement to establish a college of music in Owensboro, to open with the fall term, and to bring Prof. Henry Ward Pierson back to Owensboro to head the faculty, the remainder of the instructors to be Owensboro persons. It is believed enough musicians can be interested in this proposition to swing the deal. Word has it that Prof. Pierson would like to come back to Owensboro and would take the matter up with the local people when they get their plans in shape.
50 Years Ago
• April 4, 1972, Snyder Elementary School, the oldest school in the Daviess County system, will be closed at the end of the current school year. Pupils currently in grades 1 through 4 at the school will attend West Louisville, Utica or Sutherland schools in the fall, with this year’s 5th and 6th graders attending the new Fred Taylor Burns Middle School, Todd Bridge Road. Snyder School currently has an enrollment of 135 pupils in grades 1 through 6.
• April 5, Federal Treasury agents, aided by state and local law enforcement officials, are investigating an explosion in Hatfield, Ind., that wrecked a partially completed bank building. The early morning explosion reportedly shook residents awake for a quarter mile around the area and was heard as far away as Reo, Ind. Only one minor injury was reported by a resident who was cut by flying glass when a window was broken by the blast from the nearby construction site.
• April 6, the resident of Lewisport no longer have the services of a doctor in their town. Dr. Glen D. Richards, who opened the Lewisport Medical Center in August of 1964, said that he and his partner, Dr. E. D. Roberts, are discontinuing their Lewisport practice to devote full-time attention to their recently established Owensboro practice. The reasons for relocating were mainly economic.
• April 7, Mary Kendall Home board heard committee reports and a resume of activities at the home during the April meeting. Mrs. Rubye Baggett listed activities during March at both of women’s and children’s homes and told of gifts and refreshments provided during the Easter season. She mentioned that all the girls had dental checks and two are in urgent need of braces. During the past month there were 3,534 meals served to 16 women and 15 girls in addition to the seven staff members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.