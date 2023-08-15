A thin crack in the board ceiling directly over the bed of the late Atwell Haynes led to the discovery of a trap door leading to an attic, and the finding of a mill can containing Liberty bonds, notes and papers worth thousands of dollars. Mr. Haynes, who was an eccentric character, died at his home on the Hartford Road. About fifteen years ago Mr. Haynes decided to go in for the growing of ginseng, much in demand for medicinal purposes, and the profits from which are very good. It requires about ten years before the production of ginseng becomes profitable. In recent years Mr. Haynes realized big profits from his ginseng but later insects destroyed his ginseng beds.

Aug. 14, 1923, with appropriate exercises, the cornerstone of the new First Baptist Church was laid of the southeast corner Sunday afternoon with a large crowd in attendance. E.B. Anderson, chairman of the building committee, read a list of articles deposited in the stone in a copper strong box, which was sealed by L. B. Bibb. Deposited were a Bible, copy of the church roll, a series of tracts and the last minutes of the Daviess Baptist Association.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.