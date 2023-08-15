A thin crack in the board ceiling directly over the bed of the late Atwell Haynes led to the discovery of a trap door leading to an attic, and the finding of a mill can containing Liberty bonds, notes and papers worth thousands of dollars. Mr. Haynes, who was an eccentric character, died at his home on the Hartford Road. About fifteen years ago Mr. Haynes decided to go in for the growing of ginseng, much in demand for medicinal purposes, and the profits from which are very good. It requires about ten years before the production of ginseng becomes profitable. In recent years Mr. Haynes realized big profits from his ginseng but later insects destroyed his ginseng beds.
• Aug. 14, 1923, with appropriate exercises, the cornerstone of the new First Baptist Church was laid of the southeast corner Sunday afternoon with a large crowd in attendance. E.B. Anderson, chairman of the building committee, read a list of articles deposited in the stone in a copper strong box, which was sealed by L. B. Bibb. Deposited were a Bible, copy of the church roll, a series of tracts and the last minutes of the Daviess Baptist Association.
• Aug. 15, rather than decreasing, the fad for bobbed hair seems to be growing in Owensboro. From the flapper the desire for shorn locks has spread to the young matron. Some claim it is because their hair has become thin from “ratting” for the recent “ear muffs,” but the most of them have their hair cut from desire rather than the benefit to their hair. Barbers and beauty parlors alike are reaping the harvest.
• Aug. 16, today will be visitors’ day at the Junior Agricultural camp at the R. M. Steele grove near Sorgho. The hostesses and camp officials will arrange to show visitors all over the camp all day. At 11 o’clock the Utica girls team, the championship team of the state at Junior week, Lexington, will repeat its demonstration of milk and food. Rev. Father Higgins, of Stanley, conducted vesper services. The winners in the competitive team work during the week will be declared after the program tonight.
• Aug. 17, fire destroyed the Stephensport Mill and Elevator company at 1 o’clock this morning. Mr. R. H. Redmon, sole owner and manager of the mill, whose home adjoins the plant, was awakened by the light from the flames. Looking out of the window, he discovered his mill was on fire. It was the largest flour mill and elevator in Breckinridge County, having the most complete and up-to-date equipment. The plant was built about 15 years ago.
• Aug. 18, H. I. Spalding, who until a few weeks ago owned and conducted a grocery store, is strangely missing from his home. When he left his home on Tuesday, August 7, he had $1,800, ninety twenty-dollar bills with him. The last seen of Mr. Spalding was Tuesday night of this week at Pendelton’s store on the Boonville Road. Mrs. Spalding believes that her husband is ill and does not know what he is doing. She is making every effort to learn his whereabouts but to no avail.
50 Years Ago
• Aug. 14, 1973, Hancock County Fiscal Court voted unanimously to adopt a one% occupational tax, effective October 1. The tax is expected to generate more than $300,000 in annual revenue. Beginning in October, the full gross income of anyone working in the county, including non-residents, will be taxed at a rate of 1% on the dollar. Also taxed will be income of all persons engaged in an occupation or trade in the country, including the self-employed and small business owners.
• Aug. 15, Westinghouse Electric Corp’s Lamp Division in Owensboro established a 75% production rate on its first day of operations in new quarters Monday. Full production is expected to be underway by the end of the week. E. Paul Schroader, manufacturing manager, said 90% of the manufacturing equipment from the firm’s 9th Street location is installed at the former Kentucky Electronics plant located in the Owensboro-Daviess County Industrial Foundation Park. Westinghouse has two incandescent plants in Kentucky—Owensboro and Richmond.
• Aug. 16, Joseph L. Hagan, chairman of the Owensboro Human Relations Commission (OHRC), said that he has mailed a letter of resignation to Owensboro Mayor Waitman Taylor and members of the OHRC. Hagan said his duties as president of the Owensboro Lions Club and president of the local American Cancer Society have prevent him from devoting enough time to the business of the OHRC. Hagan has been chairman since it was formed in September 1972.
• Aug. 17, the city of Owensboro was selected from 50 other cities to host the second annual convention of the National Taxidermists Association (NTA), which begins today at the Sportscenter. Some 600 persons are expected to attend. The first convention was held last year in Poplar Bluff, Mo. The association, now in its 11th month, has set its main goal as the establishment of rules and regulations for the licensing of taxidermists.
