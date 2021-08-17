Citizens of the west end of the city, especially of that part bordering the river, are up in arms over the bad conditions arising out of the city dump.
Citizens complain that there is a continuous odor arising from the refuse which is dumped into the river. It is even said that buzzards are attracted to the river along the western section of the city by the garbage and spoiled meats which are thrown in the dump and float on the waters near the shore.
The city dump is located on Mulberry Street. The garbage and other refuse thrown into the dump there is washed down the river. This makes it uncomfortable for the residents along the river.
• Aug. 16, 1921, Chief of Police Ollie C. Haynes has declared war on the home brew makers — war, without respite and without mercy, he says. In fact, the chief has not only declared war, but has actually begun his campaign. On Monday the chief visited six homes in the city, finding six homemade beer bottles in each case. Bottles of the beer were confiscated and will be analyzed and warrants will be taken out if the stuff is found to contain more than .5% alcohol.
• Aug. 17, St. Paul’s church could not accommodate the immense crowd of Owensboro citizens who, awakened to a sense of duty by the appeal of Rev. Father Fitzgerald, desired to participate in the last honors and rites to be tendered to the memory of Sergeant Joseph B. Cravens, whose remains arrived last week from France, where he made the supreme sacrifice for his country. To his former pastor was given the opportunity to exhibit the appreciation which his countrymen felt for this act. Following the ceremony a cortege of 500 persons proceeded to the Catholic cemetery.
• Aug. 18, Boyd Spencer, alleged murderer of Vernon Bryant, has been arrested according the telegram received from the Powell County sheriff. It is understood that he will be brought to the Clark County jail and held for trial at the September term of circuit court. Bryant, who was shot at Spencer church in Powell County, died of the wounds at the hospital. Bryant, Spencer and John Watson were returning from church when the shooting occurred.
• Aug. 19, when an inquiry at the banks at Tarentum, Pa., failed to reveal any money belonging to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Engels on deposit there, Harry Engels was sent to the bank with W. F. Whittinghill to see why the banks refused to cash a check for $3,334. He then decided it was about time for him to disappear from the scene and he took French leave of Mr. Whittinghill at a hotel during the night. Whittinghill, who was one of his bondsmen in the sum of $1,000, awoke the next morning to find his man gone. Efforts to locate him failed.
• Aug. 20, while the family of Goodlow M. Morrison was at the circus Friday night, a burglar entered the home and ransacked it, stealing a valuable gold watch and a pocketbook containing only a little change. Entrances was gained by prizing off a screen and entering through a transom.
50 years ago
• Aug. 16, 1971, a regional alcoholism workshop and public forums for several counties have been planned by the Green River Mental Health-Mental Retardation board and the Green River Comprehensive Care Center. Siebert explained that these forums are for the general public as well as professionals. The purpose of the forums is to gather information about the extent of the problem in local counties, possible solutions and local facilities for caring for alcoholics.
• Aug. 17, Owensboro’s first resident conductor and musical director for the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra, Leon Gregorian, assumed his new post Monday. Selected from more than 150 candidates, Gregorian has a long list of professional recommendations and distinguished qualifications. His grandfather was professional conductor in Europe and his father now conducts the Boston “Pops” as an associate conductor with Arthur Fiedler.
• Aug. 18, Kentucky Wesleyan’s annual two-day student leadership conference will open Thursday to set the state for the start of the college’s 114th academic term. About 35 Wesleyan student leaders have been invited to attend the campus leadership sessions. Approximately 300 new full-time students have been accepted for admission for the fall term at Wesleyan.
• Aug. 19, Phillip Alan Cole, who has been a graduate assistant to the marching band director at Murray State University, has been named director of the Owensboro High School band. Cole, 26, received his master’s degree in music education from Murray this year. He is a 1963 graduate of North School of Evansville and received his B.M.E. degree from Murray in 1968.
