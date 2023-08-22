It is now more than two weeks since Mrs. Harry I. Spalding has heard anything of her husband, who has mysteriously disappeared. The last heard of Mr. Spalding was when he stopped at a store on the Boonville road. He seemed to be ill at the time, and those who saw him came to Owensboro and notified his friends. When they returned to the store, Mr. Spalding had disappeared, and all efforts to get some trace of him have failed. Mr. Spalding had been to Evansville for the purpose of buying a grocery. He had $1,800 in $20 bills with him.

Aug. 21, 1923, explosion of gasoline caused the destruction of the garage and grist mill of W. L. Ashworth last night. Mr. Ashworth and Van Haywood had a narrow escape from death. They received burns but they are not serious. The two men went into garage for the purpose of getting some gasoline. Mr. Ashworth had a lighted lantern and as he started filling the bucket with gasoline the explosion occurred.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.