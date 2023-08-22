It is now more than two weeks since Mrs. Harry I. Spalding has heard anything of her husband, who has mysteriously disappeared. The last heard of Mr. Spalding was when he stopped at a store on the Boonville road. He seemed to be ill at the time, and those who saw him came to Owensboro and notified his friends. When they returned to the store, Mr. Spalding had disappeared, and all efforts to get some trace of him have failed. Mr. Spalding had been to Evansville for the purpose of buying a grocery. He had $1,800 in $20 bills with him.
• Aug. 21, 1923, explosion of gasoline caused the destruction of the garage and grist mill of W. L. Ashworth last night. Mr. Ashworth and Van Haywood had a narrow escape from death. They received burns but they are not serious. The two men went into garage for the purpose of getting some gasoline. Mr. Ashworth had a lighted lantern and as he started filling the bucket with gasoline the explosion occurred.
• Aug. 22, never have the fairgrounds looked more inviting than at this the thirty-seventh Rockport fair. With the natural forest trees, one hundred lawn benches, forty lawn swings, two boats at the fountain and one twelve-foot boat in the lake in the center of the ring, the water in the lake furnishing the power, the smokestack with smoke coming out and various other attractions and comforts thoughtfully provided by the fair association.
• Aug. 23, B. E. Stroud, Dr. J. M. Coffman and J. L. Foust were speakers at the Rotary luncheon with B. E. Stroud the chairman of the “Back to School” program, starting a movement by the Rotarians as a part of their year’s program, to influence children to stay in school until they graduate from high school, then go on to college if possible. Those who are not financially able will find a way made for them by the Rotary who are going to take control of the program.
• Aug. 24, the first known case of bobbed hair causing a divorce suit came to light in Owensboro with the filing of a divorce petition by Mrs. Flora Williams against her husband, C. E. Williams. It appears that when Mr. Williams came home Saturday he was horrified that his wife’s beautiful tresses had been bobbed. He gave his wife his private opinion of bobbed hair.
• Aug. 25, bleeding from knife wounds on the head and chest, Mrs. Edna McMillan, a bride of three months, screamed from a window at her home tonight that she was being murdered. When police arrived the door was opened by Robert McMillan, husband of the woman, who lay on the floor bleeding, clothed in a night gown which had been slashed to shreds. She accused her husband of attempting to kill her with a paring knife. McMillan denied the charge and said he had only defended himself against his wife’s attack.
50 Years Ago
• Aug. 21, 1973, an Owensboro man has bene named Kentucky’s Outstanding Young Educator by the state Jaycees. The award winner is Don Pruess, who was recently named principal of Utica Elementary School. A 1966 graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College, Preuss has taught in the Daviess County School system for the past seven years. He has served in several capacities on the boards of directors of the Senior Citizens Center and the Florence Henderson Girl’s Club.
• Aug. 22, Police Chief Vernie Bidwell unveiled the city’s new mobile crime lab and announced the appointments of four patrolmen and one sergeant to special assignments within the department. Bidwell named patrolmen John M. Kazlauskas, 30, and Vernon Barnett, 42, as the city’s first mobile crime lab team. The mobile team will begin operating on a limited scale and will be available to police agencies in surrounding counties. A crime grant will pay for two-thirds of the salaries of the crime lab team.
• Aug 23, The Great Flatboat Race between the cities of Owensboro and Henderson will begin today under the Owensboro bridge. The race pits the Pride of Owensboro against the Pride of Henderson. The 48-mile race is expected to end at Henderson on Sunday. At the helm of the Pride of Owensboro for the initial leg of the race will be Owensboro Mayor C. Waitman Tayor Jr. The Pride of Owensboro was built by Billy Morris.
• Aug. 24, The Red Banks Queen proved to be no match for Owensboro’s flatboat, Pride of Owensboro, on the initial 700 yards of “The Great Flatboat Race” on the Ohio River between the cities of Owensboro and Henderson. After each crew inspected the other city’s flatboat checking for “secret weapons,” the boats were towed into the river and under the Owensboro Bridge. Both wood-constructed vessels measure 25 feet by 8 feet at deck level and 40 inches high with each having an enclosed rest shanty.
