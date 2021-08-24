After watching the newspapers for weeks for the new of the start of the ZR-2 airship across the Atlantic, last night Mrs. Kate Coons was anxiously waiting word of the fate of her son, Robert Coons, who was a member of the crew of the ill-fated airship.
Since the middle of July Mrs. Coons had been expected to hear that the ZR-2 had started across the Atlantic with its American Crew in charge. Her son, who has been in England more than a year, kept her posted on all of the details of the preparations for the flight. When Mrs. Coons was informed Wednesday by the Messenger that the ZR-2 had exploded while on trial flight she was overcome with grief. They did not tell her last night of the tragic death of her son.
• Aug. 23, 1921, with the aid of officer Hardin Brown, John Harris of Evansville, had little difficulty locating his wife, a pretty little 17-year-old blonde, who had eloped with another man last week, coming to Owensboro. The wife and Tom Wilson were located in a swing in Chautauqua park. They were placed under arrest and Harris had no difficulty in persuading his wife to return with him to Evansville. Wilson was placed in jail.
• Aug. 24, Mrs. Kate Coons has received word from her son, Robert Coons, now in England, a member of the American naval crew of the ZR-2 of his narrow escape from death in a railroad accident near Selby. He was going to Leeds on a fast train and while it stopped at Selby, the Great Northern from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, crashed into them at a crossing of the two roads. It went through the baggage car and the one behind it in which Coons had been riding but a few minutes before. Two were killed.
• Aug. 25, Lawrence Donnelly, alleged “gentleman burglar” has been returned to Henderson following his arrest in Nashville on the charge of housebreaking. He is alleged to have broken into the L.H. and St. L. ticket office at Baskett and the Pittsburg Coal Company Office. In the railroad station the man and his pal, who has not been caught, stole a number of money orders. Donnelly and his pal have been following the Barnes circus and travelled in style like gentlemen, riding on passenger trains and wearing expensive clothes.
• Aug. 26, three stills were found on a shanty boat near Mason’s Landing, Green River, by Henderson County deputies who raided the boat armed with search warrants. Mace Mattingly, of Curdsville, was on the boat and was engaged at the time in making whisky. Sam Willingham was mentioned as one of the operators of the still and was not on the boat at the time. The evidence indicated that the boat has been used for moonshine for a long time.
• Aug. 27, when driving west on Second Street John Roach crashed into a load of bricks with a Ford runabout, smashing up the car and bruising the occupants slightly. Dr. Strother was called to give relief. The bricks had been hauled by J. W. Smith from his farm and left standing in front of his grocery directly under the street lamp. It had been wrecked the night previous by boys jerking the guy wire.
50 Years Ago
• Aug. 23, 1971, Scotty Layman, 5, son of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Layman, has been named this year’s Cystic Fibrosis Poster Boy. A local ’71 house-to-house campaign for funds was kicked off yesterday as more than 400 volunteers rang doorbells in the city. The drive is scheduled to run for the next two weeks. Funds raised aid more than 5 million children suffering from the disease by helping support research and a network of 116 cystic fibrosis centers throughout the country.
• Aug. 24, the fall schedule for the Florence Henderson Girls’ Club of Owensboro, Inc., has been announced. Beginning with the first day of school, Aug. 30, the local girls’ club will be open daily for girls in the first through 12th grade. Among the activities to be offered will be 4-H project, musical programs and violin lessons. The club closed its summer program with the presentation of a dance recital.
• Aug. 25, tots, flappers, fancy floats, horses and beauties will highlight the McLean County Fair which opens today at the fairgrounds behind Calhoun School. Tonight the Little Miss McLean County Fair contest will be held, open to county tots 3 to 6 years old. Parade chairman Don Fox expects 14 entries for cash prizes in three categories of float competition.
• Aug. 26, entries for the annual open show will be accepted by the Owensboro Art Guild on Sunday in the gallery at the Owensboro Area Museum. The show, open to all area artists, will hang from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26 in the Museum Art Gallery. All original works of art will be accepted and entries must be framed or matted and ready to hang. Cash awards for first and second will be given in the categories of oil, watercolor, drawing, sculpture, weaving, pottery and jewelry making.
