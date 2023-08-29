The organized horse shoers of Owensboro and Daviess County will close their shops all day Monday and Saturday afternoon on account of the state fair. This organization, of which John Frey is president, includes about 15 members. Business with the horse shoers is good despite the prevalence of automobiles and garages rather than horse and livery stables. All are having good business. Saturday was a good day and business was good all last week. Business is up to normal and holding up better than they all expected.
In other news from 100 years ago this week:
• Aug. 28, 1923, the body of a man was found floating the Green River near Spottsville. It had been in the water so long that burial was necessary on the river bank. Coroner J. C. Crawley said the man was killed by a blow on the head and had been in the water more than a week. The man appeared to be 50 years old. No one in Henderson County has been missing or has been reported missing.
• Aug. 29, Labor Day will be marked in Perry County, Ind., by an important commercial event, the formal opening of the expanded Cannelton Sewer Pipe plant, whose capacity has been doubled by additions costing over $200,000. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the entire plant will be open to the public with guides in each department to explain the workings through all the steps of manufacture.
• Aug. 30, George Cavender and Ellis Huskisson were arrested by Officers Bollington and Feldman on the charges of housebreaking and grand larceny. Cavender and Huskisson are accused of breaking into the soft drink stand restaurant of C. C. Crowe in Seven Hills on July 25 and carrying away a lot of merchandise. Officers Bollington and Feldman have been working on the case and on Tuesday they secured a warrant that led to the arrest of the men.
• Aug. 31, Clarence Burks, who is in jail serving out a sentence for having white mule in his possession, was arraigned before Judge Watkins on the charge of grand larceny by stealing and disposing of a lot of grease and oil from the plant of the River Sand and Gravel company. Burks denied that he stole the grease and oil, but says it was taken by George Cavender, who is now in jail on a charge of robbing Crowe’s soft drink stand and restaurant. He admitted that he assisted in carrying the loot to a local store where it was sold.
More from this section
• Sept. 1, police believe they have partly solved the mystery of the disappearance of a number of motormeters in Owensboro in recent weeks in the arrest of Lee Tichenor and Charles Medley. The boys are charged with grand larceny. Among those who have had motormeters taken from their cars are Bernard O’Bryan, Dr. T. B. Sanders and T. J. Bartlett. The police found two motormeters hiddens in a mattress in a home at Cherry and Mulberry streets.
50 Years Ago
• Aug. 28, 1973, Roosevelt House, the Greater Owensboro Senior Citizens Union Labor Housing Corporation’s 18-story apartment building for senior citizens, was officially opened Monday to residents. One hundred and three apartments have been leased to date and occupants will be moved into the towering structure at a rate of 8 to 10 families per day. Another 200 applications are on file and will be reviewed to determine if the applicants meet the income requirements. Rental rates are based on the annual income of the applicant.
• Aug. 29, the steamboat The Belle of Louisville will stop in Lewisport Oct. 14 for a three-hour cruise open to the public, sponsored by the Lewisport Lions Club in connection with Bi-Centennial celebration activities. More than half of the 800 tickets available have been sold according William Taylor, chairman of the project. He predicts the riverboat ride will be a sell-out before the embarkation date. Entertainment aboard for the excursion will feature a calliope organ, a band and refreshments.
• Aug. 30, 100 years between Aug. 29, 1873, and Aug. 29, 1973, have been lived to the fullest, according to Mrs. Pinkie Jane Boggess Wells, who celebrated her 100th birthday. Mrs. Wells said she finds no need to offer advice to those who do not seek it. She said she also believes that being a mother does not end when a child is grown. Even as her years multiply, Mrs. Wells said she does not hesitate to reprimand her children when she thinks they are too outspoken.
• Aug. 31, the 14th Annual Charity Horse Show, sponsored by the Lewisport Lions Club, will be held tonight and Saturday at the Lewisport grade school grounds. About 600 persons are expected to attend each night of the show. Admission is $1 for adults and 50 cents for children under the age of 12. A Western Horse Show will be featured tonight. In addition, a performance of old-fashioned square dancing will be given at the community center.
