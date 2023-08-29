The organized horse shoers of Owensboro and Daviess County will close their shops all day Monday and Saturday afternoon on account of the state fair. This organization, of which John Frey is president, includes about 15 members. Business with the horse shoers is good despite the prevalence of automobiles and garages rather than horse and livery stables. All are having good business. Saturday was a good day and business was good all last week. Business is up to normal and holding up better than they all expected.

In other news from 100 years ago this week:

