The Daviess County Fairgrounds fairly hum with preparations for the big Daviess County fair, which opens Monday. Horses are already beginning to come in, concession people are busy putting up stalls and booths and carpenters are at work repairing fences and buildings. The new hog pavilion is not large enough to accommodate the record number of hogs which will be exhibited at the fair, and arrangements are being made to put up an additional tent to hold the hogs. By Sunday, it is expected that all the stalls at the fair will be filled and a stable of George Ebelhaar has been rented for the additional horses.
• Aug. 30, 1921, two Louisville detectives left for Frankfort to assist police of that place in an investigation of three alleged stolen automobiles. Frankfort police notified local authorities they had seized three cars which it is alleged were sold there by John Jamieson, Shelbyville, formerly of Owensboro. The purchasers were four brothers, cousins of Jamieson. The three cars were recovered at Stamping Ground and being held by the sheriff.
• Aug. 31, the rush of customers of the old water works company to be connected with the city water system continues. So far 112 individuals and firms have applied for city water since the old company went into bankruptcy. So far there is no indication that the Central Trust Company, receiver for the Owensboro Water company, would ask for an extension of time for the plant to operate. The plant is due to close tonight. Neither the Rudd House, the Planters House or the S.W. Anderson has yet connected with the city water system.
• Sept. 1, all persons who have worn clothes are requested to assist the solicitors for the Welfare League in their drive today by having their bundles of clothing on the porches so that they may be quickly gathered. Mrs. Wilbur Miller is in charge of the campaign, and with a large number of solicitors, it is expected that with the cars at the disposal of the women, the collection will be completed by noon. Please give a thought to the unfortunate who ware without warm clothing for the winter.
• Sept. 2, Bernard O’Bryan expects to have all remodeling completed at his shoe store on Second Street by Oct. 1. A new modern front is being put in with handsome display windows. An innovation which will be welcome to the shoppers will be an indoor playground for the children on the second floor with a competent woman in charge. Sand piles, chutes, see-saws and other equipment will be installed. Mothers will be invited to bring their children to this playroom while they attend to their shopping.
• Sept. 3, the job of distillery guard is not what it once was. Effective Sept. 1, salaries of guards at the distilleries were reduced to $125 a month, a reduction of $20 a month. The reduction was brought about by abolishing the bonus paid to the guards. Furthermore, the regulations for the guards are tighter and being enforced. Two inspectors were here this week, and it is reported that they found one or two men away from their posts and warned them of the danger of losing their places if this occurred again.
50 Years Ago
• Aug. 30, 1971, a tourist promotion group for eight Kentucky counties has praised the state Health Department’s stand against closing Kentucky Lake because of mercury pollution. Carl Hamilton, president of Kentucky’s Western Waterlands, said the group agrees with the department’s statement that persistent reports of mercury contamination in fish are largely unfounded. He said that mercury pollution could become a problem but at this time there seems to be no one who can make a positive statement as to how much mercury in fish in harmful.
• Aug. 31, Thomas Gaines Ford, 61, Greenville’s city clerk for the past eight years, died Sunday at Vanderbilt Hospital. Besides holding city office, Ford had been an active civic leader in Muhlenberg County. He was on the Greenville library board and was a past member of the Greenville independent school board. Ford was associated with soil conservation programs for 20 years.
• Sept. 1, the annual Pops Concert presented by Owensboro Symphony Orchestra has been scheduled by Sept. 25. The program of show tunes and semi-classical music will be performed in the center garden at Texas Gas Transmission Corp. Mrs. Donald (Patricia) Weihe will be guest soloist for the orchestra concert conducted by Leon Gregorian. Since the family moved to Owensboro a few years ago, Mrs. Weihe has been featured as soprano soloist in several church and civic programs, including the “Messiah” presented by the Owensboro Choral Society.
• Sept. 2, a wildcat strike against Thomas Industries is expected to continue at least through today, plant manager Fred Mayes said. According to Mayes, about 170 members of Local 2212 IBEW struck the firm at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The company furnishes and assembles light fixtures. He said both union and management consider this to be a wildcat strike, but declined to discuss the issues involved.
