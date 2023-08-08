After a separation of 19 years and a search of 10 years, Louis C. Short, of Owensboro, has found his brother, Earl Short, in Morganfield, and the Short family was reunited.

Earl and Louis were left orphans when the latter was 15 years old and the former about 19 months old. A sister, 6 years old, was the third member of the family. The children were placed in the Christian Church Home at Louisville and afterward turned over to families. Louis lived in New York for a number of years, later returning to Kentucky to search for members of his family.

