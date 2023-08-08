After a separation of 19 years and a search of 10 years, Louis C. Short, of Owensboro, has found his brother, Earl Short, in Morganfield, and the Short family was reunited.
Earl and Louis were left orphans when the latter was 15 years old and the former about 19 months old. A sister, 6 years old, was the third member of the family. The children were placed in the Christian Church Home at Louisville and afterward turned over to families. Louis lived in New York for a number of years, later returning to Kentucky to search for members of his family.
In other news from 100 years ago this week:
• Aug. 7, 1923, C. Dudley Pratt, life saving field representative of the Red Cross, and J. Arthur Jeffers, assistant manager of the Washington Division of the Red Cross, have notified Chairman E. W. Smith of the Daviess County chapter that they will be here August 28 to demonstrate methods in live saving and to give instructions in swimming. They will also endeavor to establish a life saving corps in Owensboro.
• Aug. 8, 600 bottles of home brew and a half gallon of moonshine were captured by Sheriff John Howard and Deputy Sheriffs Cashen, Dawson, Weikel and Morris in a raid on the home of James Hayden. Hayden and his younger brother were arrested. It required two automobiles to transport all of the bottles to the sheriff’s office. Hayden gave no explanation of the large amount of home brew he was carrying in stock.
• Aug. 9, Ernest Bradley, aged 33, died suddenly yesterday afternoon of heart disease. He left his home yesterday morning for his work, having been employed by the city light plant for several years. About 2 o’clock he began to fell ill and started for his home. He stopped at a soft drink stand, and while drinking the contents of a bottle of soft drink, he fell dead. His wife was attending the picnic at Stanley.
• Aug. 10, Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Ament and Miss Nancy Montague, a sister of Mrs. Ament, while en route by automobile from Evansville to Princeton, were held up by three men and robbed of $40 in cash and other articles. The Ament car was stalled in a ditch and they called for aid from three men in a Ford truck, who instead of helping them, robbed them.
More from this section
• Aug. 11, a car stolen by two girls at Eldorado, Ill., was recovered by Owensboro police, and Myrtle Lynn, 16, is under arrest for the crime The other girl goes by the name of Lorine Wells, though she has been married to a man named Newcomb, although they are not living together. The car belongs to Richard Taylor, of Webster County, and had been driven over earlier in the week to Eldorado by a son of Mr. Taylor. The girls had driven the car to Stanley previously.
50 Years Ago
• Aug. 7, 1973, Mayor Waitman Taylor opened the city’s first Black Heritage Exposition with an appeal to young people to seek opportunities in Owensboro rather than other cities and pledged the support of city government to improving conditions for minority members. Activities scheduled for the exposition included art exhibits, a documentary and rap session and an operetta and poetry reading.
• Aug. 8, the 15th annual Schweizer Fest in Tell City, Ind., will swing into motion today with plenty of merriment available for all ages. The fest originated with a centennial celebration in 1958 and has grown in 15 years to a major Southern Indiana affair, which attracts thousands of persons nightly. There is free entertainment in the outdoor areas, a teen scene with a dance and refreshment area, two children’s parades, amusement rides and old-fashioned bargain days.
• Aug. 9, almost 500 persons crammed into the Neighborhood Recreation Center to hear an operetta on the third day of Black Heritage Exposition. The operetta lasted more than an hour under the direction of John Patterson, an Owensboro High School graduate. The performers’ review included gospel and spiritual songs performed by 30 singers and accompanied by piano and drums. There will be a Miss Junor and Senior Black Beauty Pageant on Friday.
• Aug. 10, there’s a new bourbon being marketed in Kentucky — and its distributors say it’s “worth breaking in to.” It’s called “Watergate.” Rick Abrahams, of Pilgrim Distributors in Newport, said that they have sold 200 cases since distributing it a month ago. The label was originated by a liquor store in the Watergate complex in Washington, which used it as its private label. The 86 proof “sippin whiskey” is bottled in Meadowlawn, Ky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.