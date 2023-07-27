Otha Spencer, 20, was seriously wounded in the auditorium of the West Louisville High School by being shot through the thigh and scrotum with a .25 calibre revolver in the hands of some one not definitely determined last night. Spencer was not involved in an argument said to have started between some young men who were at a dance in the auditorium given under the auspices of the P.T.A. of the school. He was a bystander and witnesses to the shooting stated a young man in the neighborhood of an argument going on between some of the young men, pulled a revolver from his pocket, fired it once, and returned it to his pocket.

June 26, 1923, if you are contemplating a motor trip to French Lick Springs take the advice of those who have just made the trip, and don’t do it. On Sunday Chester Larue, Walker Lyddane, Ridley Ewing and Miller Haynes came back from a few days stay at the health resort and last night George Fuqua and George Slack made their way back after six and a half hours of heavy driving. There are half a dozen places where roads are undergoing repairs, making detours necessary.

