Otha Spencer, 20, was seriously wounded in the auditorium of the West Louisville High School by being shot through the thigh and scrotum with a .25 calibre revolver in the hands of some one not definitely determined last night. Spencer was not involved in an argument said to have started between some young men who were at a dance in the auditorium given under the auspices of the P.T.A. of the school. He was a bystander and witnesses to the shooting stated a young man in the neighborhood of an argument going on between some of the young men, pulled a revolver from his pocket, fired it once, and returned it to his pocket.
June 26, 1923, if you are contemplating a motor trip to French Lick Springs take the advice of those who have just made the trip, and don’t do it. On Sunday Chester Larue, Walker Lyddane, Ridley Ewing and Miller Haynes came back from a few days stay at the health resort and last night George Fuqua and George Slack made their way back after six and a half hours of heavy driving. There are half a dozen places where roads are undergoing repairs, making detours necessary.
June 27, Mary Helen Abshire was kidnapped by her brother-in-law, Matthew King. King is being sued by his wife, Gertrude, for divorce and enticed the child away for spite while drinking. The child was sent home today on an interurban car. King placed her on the car, threw her bundle of clothes after her, and then ran to avoid arrest.
June 28, Mrs. Cleveland Daugherty, who more than a week ago murdered her two children by slashing their throats with a razor, was taken to the county jail at Hardinsburg on a cot. After having swallowed carbolic acid following the tragedy, Mrs. Daugherty was in a weakened condition and has continued to keep her bed since being confined to jail. An examining trial will begin this week to test Mrs. Daugherty’s mentality. Mr. Daugherty, who Mrs. Daugherty attacked with a razor and cut slightly above his windpipe, has recovered.
June 29, rain converted the Latonia track into a sea of mud, and the horses with a liking for heavy going had their innings. There was no outstanding feature event, but a six-furlong purse event served as a headliner. The race went to Treasurer, which moved up on the rail during the stretch run, and just managed to land a winner over Jan Bowdre, a favorite.
June 30, Mrs. Charles Bryant, 17, died as a result of a pistol shot wound sustained last night when her husband allegedly shot her and Sam Lyon during an attack in a grocery store. Lyon is not expected to recover. He is shot three times. Bryant is alleged to have attacked his family at their home and when his wife went to the grocery store she began to tell of the trouble. Bryant is said to have come in and opened fire.
June 26, 1973, Mayor Waitman Taylor said new ideas in government received colder treatment then new ideas in business. He told the opening session of the three-day 38th annual convention of the Kentucky Peace Officers Associations he has suggested innovations to the Owensboro police and fire departments, but the ideas fell on deaf ears.
June 27, Maj. Gen. J. H. Cushman and several “Screaming Eagles” of the 101st Airborne Division stationed at Ft. Campbell stopped in Owensboro on a barnstorming tour of Kentucky cities assisting recruiting efforts of the Modern Volunteer Army. Cushman, who leaves his command at Ft. Campbell next month to assume duties at the Command and General Staff College in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, on Aug. 2, explained that the purpose of the day’s tour was to call the attention of the young men in your area to the 101st. Cushman was presented a key to the city by Mayor C. Waitman Taylor.
June 28, plans are under way to attempt to break the world’s rocking chair record of 150 hours and 18 minutes during centennial activities in Beaver Dam July 16-20. The newly-formed Mid-Town Merchants Association will host a rocking chair marathon on July 14 at Midtown Plaza. Grand prize for the contestant who rocks the longest is $500. Other festivities include a beauty contest, youth fair and parade.
June 29, a contingency from the Owensboro Optimist Club met with city officials at their regular department heads meeting and agreed to donate the equipment for a new city mini-park in the Trinity Hills area. Spokesmen for the club told the city it had raised $2,500 for the purpose of furnishing a small park area in one of the city’s recently developed areas which might not have city park facilities nearby. The selection of the area coincided with the availability of a piece of property owned by the Trinity United Methodist Church which could be used for the development of the park.
