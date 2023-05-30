Ben Gibson and Tom Wedding were arrested Saturday by Officers Bellew and Small on a charge of chicken stealing. According the arresting officers, someone out on the Livermore road had called police headquarters and notified the desk sergeant that two men in a buggy were headed toward Owensboro with 33 chickens believed to have been stolen.
Officers Small and Bellew were detailed on the case, and taking the police automobile, they headed the alleged chicken thieves in front of Eck Miller’s home. Officer Bellew caught the reigns of the horse and brought it to a halt.
In other news from 100 years ago this week:
• May 29, 1923, Livermore was visited by a disastrous fire which destroyed $9,000 in merchandise and buildings. The early hour at which the fire occurred, together with the fact the water supply of the town had been turned off, accounted for the spread of the flames. It is believed the fire originated in H. A. Marr’s bakery. The fire was within a block of the fire department.
• May 30, an impressive memorial program at Elmwood Cemetery this afternoon under joint auspices of the G.A.R. American Legion and Legion Auxiliary was the outstanding feature of Decoration Day observance in Owensboro. The holiday was a quiet one here. Flags flying form business houses and homes, from autos and trucks, gave a patriotic touch, which would otherwise have been lacking. There were no excursions to the city, and no big public merry making; the only recreation offered is the game at Southside park.
• May 31, heavy rain, accompanied by a severe electrical storm, struck Corydon shortly after 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon, doing much damage. Just as Mrs. Sara Modelin relieved the regular telephone operator, lightning struck the switchboard, bursting her ear drums. She is in critical condition.
• June 1, Roy Mattingly, who was arrested a few days ago on a warrant charging him with transporting liquor, was given a hearing before Squire Hite. He was fined $150 and sentenced to 30 days in jail. On account of Mattingly having a number of small children, and his promise to the court that he would not engage in this business any more, Squire Hite was inclined to be lenient in inflicting punishment.
• June 2, Miss Lena Bennet left for Louisville with two children to place them in the free hospital for sick children. The Junior Red Cross is assisting in defraying the expenses. Two samples of milk were examined yesterday by the laboratory technician of the health department. So far there isn’t any typhoid fever.
50 Years Ago
• May 29, 1972, Mayor C. Waitman Taylor has proclaimed this week as TOOT Week — Talk Owensboro Opportunities Today. Taylor said that TOOT is a public relations program created by the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce to create or generate enthusiasm for this community on the parts of its members. The campaign is designed to last for much longer than a week. Lapel buttons and bumper stickers are available at the chamber office.
• May 30, a fire in the Rudd Hotel threatened nearby buildings in the business district of Owensboro on Tuesday morning. It was confined to a single floor of the historic structure. Fire Chief Walter Freeman called the old building a “powder keg,” warning city officials that a fire in the building would be very hard to confine. The blaze began in a storage room in the northeast corner of the fifth floor. Chief Freeman said he had no reliable guess as to the cause of the fire.
• May 31, Lendell Rusher, an Ohio County deputy sheriff from Fordsville, resigned his post after nearly four years. Rusher ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in Tuesday’s Republican primary, ranking third in a field of seven. Stoy Geary of Rosine captured the nomination with 996 votes. Rusher said he will leave Ohio County to take other employment in New Orleans, La.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.