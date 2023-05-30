Ben Gibson and Tom Wedding were arrested Saturday by Officers Bellew and Small on a charge of chicken stealing. According the arresting officers, someone out on the Livermore road had called police headquarters and notified the desk sergeant that two men in a buggy were headed toward Owensboro with 33 chickens believed to have been stolen.

Officers Small and Bellew were detailed on the case, and taking the police automobile, they headed the alleged chicken thieves in front of Eck Miller’s home. Officer Bellew caught the reigns of the horse and brought it to a halt.

