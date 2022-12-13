There will be Christmas trees in plenty this year and next week will find them much in evidence in Owensboro as shipments will begin arriving Monday. Those shipped will be mounted for home use. Already there are large orders for trees from the tiniest to the large trees for churches. Shipments of mistletoe and holly are also expected Monday. There is a big demand for both. Orders for Christmas are coming in rapidly and there is a big called for ferns and poinsettias.

Dec. 12, 1922, Robert Hamilton, who was arrested for being drunk and for disturbing religious worship Sunday, drove to the holiness mission in East Fourth Street in his car. He was drunk at the time and in attempting to park his car crashed into another that was parked at the curbing. Both were badly torn up. The officers at the time arrested Hamilton, drove his car down in town, where it was put in a garage.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.