There will be Christmas trees in plenty this year and next week will find them much in evidence in Owensboro as shipments will begin arriving Monday. Those shipped will be mounted for home use. Already there are large orders for trees from the tiniest to the large trees for churches. Shipments of mistletoe and holly are also expected Monday. There is a big demand for both. Orders for Christmas are coming in rapidly and there is a big called for ferns and poinsettias.
• Dec. 12, 1922, Robert Hamilton, who was arrested for being drunk and for disturbing religious worship Sunday, drove to the holiness mission in East Fourth Street in his car. He was drunk at the time and in attempting to park his car crashed into another that was parked at the curbing. Both were badly torn up. The officers at the time arrested Hamilton, drove his car down in town, where it was put in a garage.
• Dec. 13, when the truck from Hose House No. 2 was responding to an alarm of fire that was sent in at 6:45 o’clock Tuesday morning, it skidded into the curbing when rounding the corner at Fifth and Triplett streets, bending the rear axle and for the time putting the truck out of commission. Hosemen Jon W. Townsley and John Perryman were riding the rear end and attempted to jump clear of the truck and both were slightly bruised, but not sufficiently to prevent them from returning to their posts of duty later in the day.
• Dec. 14, the automobile “hot dog” truck of Mike Fiorella was the scene of a spectacular fire. John Jennings, chef in charge, was “popping corn” when the flow of gas became too strong under the heater and caught on fire, causing an exposition. The young chef’s face was badly blistered and he dove through the glass door of the wagon Dallas Chapman rushed to the scene of the fire with an automatic extinguisher, but it was not sufficient to subdue the flames and an alarm truck was sent in.
• Dec. 15, Graham Collins spent the night in the county jail having been arrested on a warrant charging him with petty larceny and having been unable to put up satisfactory bond for his appearance before Justice of the Peace Hite. The man is charged with having stolen an overcoat from W. E. Arnold. Collins claims that the coat was turned over to him by Arnold for him to sell and that he intended selling it. Arnold contends that Collins has altered the coat, making it shorter and the has been wearing it himself.
• Dec. 16, the first smallpox case which has been reported for about a year at the health department was filed yesterday, according to Miss Lena Bennett, supervising nurse. Five members of the Simms family living in West Seventh Street, have mild cases and the mother, a baby, and a small child were vaccinated by Miss Bennett. The family as lived in Owensboro a short while and will attend city schools.
Miss Bennett was called to the Western School to investigate some cases of eruption.
50 Years Ago
• Dec. 12, 1972, open house and a dedication ceremony will be Jan. 21 at the new Cliff Hagan Boys’ Club facility, 1512 Frederica Street. The $100,000 new club facility includes an addition added to the front of the old YMCA gymnasium section. The addition contains a large game room, library, crafts room and kitchen.
• Dec. 13, “Breakfast for Champions” is the theme of the December Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster meeting at the Ponderosa Steak house. Champions at the youth-oriented breakfast will be the Owensboro Catholic High School cheerleaders, winners of the state cheerleading title; members of the Owensboro High School basketball team, 1971-72 state basketball champions; local Junior Achievement (JA) members who received top awards in the national JA competition; and Southern Little League members.
• Dec. 14, Gov. Wendell Ford will dedicate and open the $92.5 million Green River Parkway in a series of ceremonies at Gabe’s Restaurant. Local and state officials plus state legislators are scheduled to participate int eh events opening the four-lane, 70-mile expressway connecting Owensboro and Bowling Green via Hartford, Beaver Dam and Morgantown. The toll road will open to public use at 4 p.m. Cost of traversing the entire route from Owensboro is $1.60.
• Dec. 15, police, investigating a report from an unidentified woman that she had seen several persons with guns entering the Wesleyan Park Branch of Citizens State Bank in Owensboro, said the “bandits” turned out to be junior class officers from Daviess County High School. The group had decided it did not want a run-of-the-mill picture for the high school yearbook and arranged to be photographed in the bank vault. Dressed in 1920s garb, the group picked up antique guns and a couple of old cigars.
