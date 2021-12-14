D. G. Berry was ordered committed to the detention home at the county infirmary for an indefinite period by Judge Wells in juvenile court when called for trial on charges of disorderly conduct in the west end. Berry was the leader of a crowd of young boys who were said to have been terrorizing the neighborhood with fireworks, and the court reached the conclusion that a little confinement would be good for the neighborhood. The other boys, after being admonished by the judge as to their conduct in the future, were dismissed on probation. Emmett Cook was sent to the detention home for general delinquency. Cook had obtained a permit to work but was not using it and was not going to school either.
• Dec. 13, 1921, as a result of a fractured skull sustained when he was struck by an automobile driven by Ivory Phillips, Arthur Thomas Sapp, 7, died at the city hospital. The little boy was returning home from school and crossed the street to join some children on the other side. Two automobiles and a wagon were proceeding north on Triplett, and the boy did not see Mr. Phillips’ car. Mr. Phillips did not see the boy until he was within two or three feet of him, and he struck him.
• Dec. 14, following the finding of a number of toilet articles in the room of John Gordon, a lad employed at Pirtle’s drug store and who lives in the rear of Mrs. Minnie Lacer’s residence, Gordon and Charles Cross, employed at Cobb and Weldon’s drug store, were locked up and charged with housebreaking. It is alleged that the loot and about $25 cash was taken from the drug store. The value of the articles stolen is around $30.
• Dec. 15, seven men attempted to rob the Curley distillery at Camp Nelson but were driven off by guards after 50 shots had been fired. Fifteen federal prohibition officers from the state headquarters arrived, having received information that a robbery was to be attempted. Ollie Carpenter, guard at the distillery, said that he saw a man approach. On his failure to halt at command, a shot was fired, and six other men were seen and fired at by him and the other guards.
• Dec. 16, Dr. John W. Herman, of the bureau of animal husbandry, appeared before the directors of the farm bureau, sent by the department to test the dairy cattle for tuberculosis. Dr. Herman will have his headquarters at the farm bureau in Owensboro. His work will begin with the cattle owned by the dairymen of Owensboro. The tests will be free to anyone desiring cow testing. Should any cows be found infected, the state and federal will pay for two-thirds of the assessed value of the animal.
• Dec. 17, the Purdue Farmers short course closed Friday after a successful three-day meeting in Rockport, Ind. There was a record-breaking attendance at each meeting and a great deal of enthusiasm in all departments. Mrs. John T. Rimstidt sang and the Rockport High School boys’ Glee Club gave a great performance and is a great favorite with the audience. Henry Frenchville captured the audience with his singing dog, Sport.
50 years ago
• Dec. 13, 1971, nearly 400 new low-cost housing units have been built in Owensboro since 1969, but there are more substandard houses in the city today than when construction began. Owners of these houses are finding it increasingly more expensive to maintain their dwellings. The effects of inflation and a recession-bound national economy are taking their toll. Some of the units do not have interior toilets.
• Dec. 14, memorial services are being planned for U.S. Navy Airman James Matthew VanBussum, 22, who died Sunday in an aircraft accident over the South China Sea. VanBussum, who had been in the Navy since June 1969 and served overseas two years, was a 1969 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.
• Dec. 15, Odis Terry Wilson, who is credited with saving the lives of his two younger sisters, Bridget and Dorita, is listed in satisfactory condition at the hospital. Odis Sr., who suffered burns on his leg and arms, and Rhodelia, who suffered burns on her face, head and arms, are listed in satisfactory condition at the hospital, also. The fire started at the home when members of the family were cleaning shellac out of paint brushes with gasoline and the kitchen water heater ignited the fumes.
• Dec. 16, Wednesday was a very good day for Gov. Wendell Ford and his wife, Jean, as they returned home to accept a red-carpet salute from Daviess County on their first official visit here since Nov. 2. The new first couple of Kentucky arrived in Owensboro before noon and were quickly whisked off for a parade through downtown Owensboro and a luncheon at the Sportscenter. It was a mini-version of the inaugural parade.
