Ivo Shelton and the entire night force of police were looking last night and this morning for Shelton’s span of young mules, and his wagon loaded with coal. Shelton told the police department that he had just brought a load of coal in from J. D. Church’s strip mine, reaching the city about 6 o’clock. He stopped in front of Fred Fielden’s grocery on West Ninth Street and went into the store to make a purchase. When he returned, mules, wagon and coal were gone and nothing had been seen or heard of them at 1 o’clock this morning.
• Dec. 19, 1922, Ellis Emberton was arraigned on a warrant charging him with having uttered a forged check. Several weeks ago, Emberton is said to have put over a forged check on Monarch and Hunt, one on the Piggly-Wiggly store and one on J. J. Hill. Emberton’s people made each of these checks good a few days afterward and though the police were on the lookout for Emberton he eluded them and left the city.
• Dec. 20, a blazing streetcar, a popular automobile and a Southern railway freight train had three cornered collision in Louisville but none of the five persons in the accident received more than slight cuts and bruises. The streetcar, which the motorman said got beyond his control, ran into the rear of the automobile which was thrown against the train. The streetcar followed through, crashed into the train and was split by the impact.
• Dec 21, August Capella, one of the proprietors of the Owensboro Plumbing and Heating Company, suffered a broken leg and other bruises about the body when an automobile driven by Bert Snyder ran into a bicycle on which Mr. Capella was riding. The accident was on Ninth and Frederica streets. According to the injured man, he was riding his bicycle when the auto driven by Snyder turned north on Frederica and the collision occurred.
• Dec. 22, laying down a barrage of revolver shots to cover three guards cornered in the officer, whisky bandits early today smashed locks on the T. W. Samuels distillery, nine miles from Bardstown, loaded eighty-eight cases of bonded whisky on to trucks and escaped. First warning of the attack came when crashing glass of the office windows startled the guards who made the room their headquarters. Dropping flat on the floor the three men remained in that position while fusillades came through the window.
• Dec. 23, two miniature automobiles with every part of racing cars copied, are attracting much attention in one of the windows of the Playmere Music shop. These little cars carry motors and every appliance found on a racing car. They operate from a transformer. The tires are Oldfield samples. Everything is complete from clutch and brake to the speedometer. They were made from old bits of automobiles picked up with parts of a watch used where small parts were necessary.
• Dec. 19, 1972, a program of Christmas music was featured at the December meeting of Junior Woman’s Club of Owensboro. Soprano soloist, Mrs. Donald Weihe, sang holiday selections and a Soprano chorus from the Florence Henderson Girls Club, directed by Don Preuss, also presented Yule songs. The Junior club’s annual Christmas auction last month provided a net profit of $600.
• Dec. 20, a non-profit public defender corporation will be established in the 45th Judicial District next month as a result of action taken by the McLean County Fiscal Court. The Court approved plans for the program which provides for free attorney services for indigent persons appearing before juvenile, quarterly and circuit courts in the district, which is comprised of McLean and Muhlenberg counties. The public defender legislation enacted during the last Kentucky General Assembly provides for the allocation of $14,000 in state funds for each Judicial Districts’ Public Defender office.
• Dec. 21, seven funeral directors in Hancock, Muhlenberg and Breckinridge counties plan to meet with city officials to discuss new state ambulance regulations which may force them to end ambulance service. The comments came after Ohio County Judge Andy Funk announced the decision of 10 Ohio and Daviess County funeral directors to end ambulance service. Some ambulances also answer calls for help at automobile accidents.
