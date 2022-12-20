Ivo Shelton and the entire night force of police were looking last night and this morning for Shelton’s span of young mules, and his wagon loaded with coal. Shelton told the police department that he had just brought a load of coal in from J. D. Church’s strip mine, reaching the city about 6 o’clock. He stopped in front of Fred Fielden’s grocery on West Ninth Street and went into the store to make a purchase. When he returned, mules, wagon and coal were gone and nothing had been seen or heard of them at 1 o’clock this morning.

Dec. 19, 1922, Ellis Emberton was arraigned on a warrant charging him with having uttered a forged check. Several weeks ago, Emberton is said to have put over a forged check on Monarch and Hunt, one on the Piggly-Wiggly store and one on J. J. Hill. Emberton’s people made each of these checks good a few days afterward and though the police were on the lookout for Emberton he eluded them and left the city.

