The little town of Whitesville is much excited over a series of robberies which occurred Saturday and were discovered Sunday morning. A bloodhound was brought from Sebree and put on the trail, and six times he took the same trail to a point near Knox’s drug store, where the men are supposed to have gotten into a buggy. There was a large crowd following the dog, and the merchants have offered $50 reward for the arrest of the burglars. The principal loser in the robberies was the T.J. Brown store, where 1,400 cigarettes and $10 in cash were taken. A front window glass in the Rowland grocery was broken and a bunch of bologna sausage taken, but the thieves did not enter this store. Entrance to the Spurrier & Sons grocery was obtained through a storage room, and a few pennies and a sweater were taken.
• Dec. 20, 1921, Edward F. Broaddus, of Louisville, was shot and instantly killed by John W. Langdon and his brother, Will Langdon, at the home of John Langdon in Rockport, Ind. John W. Langdon had been threatened by Broaddus, who said he would kill Langdon and his wife and then commit suicide. In the middle of the afternoon, Mrs. Langdon saw Broaddus as he was walking around her home and jumped into a closet to hide. A revolver ball pierced Broaddus’ lung and his mouth.
• Dec. 21, the pupils of Miss Miller’s domestic science class at the county high school entertained members of the sewing class of the Gospel Mission center with a Christmas tree at the mission. The members of the class had each made something for the members of the mission class, also bringing homemade candy and fruit. A good program was given, and Miss Grace Morehead told the Christmas story. There were 55 present from the mission class and more than 100 friends of the mission in attendance at the entertainment.
• Dec. 22, Winfield Galloway was accidentally shot by his brother-in-law, L. Pinkston, while bird hunting on the latter’s farm. The men had become separated and were in the bushes, and Mr. Galloway was shot from about 30 feet. His face, neck, arms and hands were filled with bird shot. At first he was thought to be seriously hurt but later it developed the wounds were more painful than serious.
• Dec. 23, an indestructible toy called the “Rockaboo” has been invented and put on the market by Grover C. Hill and are now on sale in Owensboro. Patent rights for this toy have been applied for. The toy includes two rockers held by a metal frame with seats for the two children to play on it at one time. They may rock to and fro, sitting on the little seats, or they may stand up and rock in high glee.
• Dec. 24, William Show, while driving a Dodge roadster owned by Lee Tire Company, skidded after catching a tire in the car track at Twentieth and Frederica streets while turning around, and the car completely turned over, pinning him underneath. People in passing cars turned the car over so he could get out from under it, and it developed he was not much hurt. The top of the car was wrecked, and the lamps broken.
50 years ago• Dec. 20, 1971, in a new play, local gossips have a field day when a handsome newcomer is hired as a handyman for an aging blind widow and her spinster daughter living in a crumbling mansion on the outskirts of an English village. That event is overshadowed when a series of beautiful young girls have disappeared and are feared to have been murdered. The role of the brawny young man will be debuted by Nicholas Clay.
• Dec. 21, Owensboro’s Westinghouse Repair plant branch goes into partial operation, with full operation expected during the first week of January. The plant will be able to wind and process A.C. motors up to 300 h.p. in its integral horsepower. When the plant’s testing facilities are fully operational, it will be able to service A.C. and D.C. motors for aluminum plants, chemical plants and coal mines.
• Dec. 22, the spirit of Christmas was outlined in the program, “What’s Underneath the Wrappings?,” presented by Miss Edith Bennett at the December meeting of the Captain William Rowan Chapter, Daughter of the American Revolution. In her comments during the program, Miss Bennett said that even in affluent society, one might wonder if there is a person who has everything. What is the motive behind the giving of gifts? Is it love? On that first Christmas night the shepherds and wise men travelled from afar to Bethlehem to find God’s first gift … a baby boy.
• Dec. 23, the 34th annual “Sounds of Christmas” will be presented Christmas Eve through Sunday night on radio stations WOMI and WOMI-FM throughout the day. This year’s program feature more than 3,000 voices and instrumentalists from Owensboro area schools, community and religious vocal groups, and band and orchestral groups. The 43 programs also include special recordings from groups across the country, the broadcast of the Goodfellows party and taped presentation of the “Messiah” by the Owensboro Choral Society.
