Mrs. Margaret Harl, wife of Charles Harl, was accidentally shot at the home last night and died at the hospital. Mr. Harl heard a noise in the chicken yard and was going out to investigate the trouble. He placed his shotgun on a chair as his wife came in a rear door. As she opened the door the shotgun in some manner fell from the chair was discharged, the shot taking effect in Mrs. Harl’s right thigh. Neighbors upon hearing the report of the gun ran into the house where Mrs. Harl told them she had been accidentally shot. The shot tore a frightful wound in her thigh and physicians from the first entertained slight hopes for her recovery. Mr. Harl was grief stricken as a result of the tragedy.

Dec. 26, 1922, Christmas passed by happily but quietly in Owensboro. The poor of the city was well remembered. Baskets were distributed by the Queens Daughters, W. C. A., and private committees and some of the churches had their white offerings. The Goodfellows Club held the largest joy morning yet in its history for the poor children. The American Legion and a private dance given at the Rudd were the largest social affairs.

