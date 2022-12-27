Mrs. Margaret Harl, wife of Charles Harl, was accidentally shot at the home last night and died at the hospital. Mr. Harl heard a noise in the chicken yard and was going out to investigate the trouble. He placed his shotgun on a chair as his wife came in a rear door. As she opened the door the shotgun in some manner fell from the chair was discharged, the shot taking effect in Mrs. Harl’s right thigh. Neighbors upon hearing the report of the gun ran into the house where Mrs. Harl told them she had been accidentally shot. The shot tore a frightful wound in her thigh and physicians from the first entertained slight hopes for her recovery. Mr. Harl was grief stricken as a result of the tragedy.
• Dec. 26, 1922, Christmas passed by happily but quietly in Owensboro. The poor of the city was well remembered. Baskets were distributed by the Queens Daughters, W. C. A., and private committees and some of the churches had their white offerings. The Goodfellows Club held the largest joy morning yet in its history for the poor children. The American Legion and a private dance given at the Rudd were the largest social affairs.
• Dec. 27, Jack Grant, miner of Clay, ten miles from Dixson was struck and seriously injured while rescuing his 3 year old son from in front of an automobile. The car was driven by an unidentified man and was said to be going at a high speed. Grant’s child, pulling a little red wagon he had received for Christmas, was playing in the street. Grant ran out, seized the child an was darting back when he was hit.
• Dec. 28, Denver Carter, against whom there was a warrant issued several months ago, charging him with child desertion, is now in the county jail, having been arrested on a bench warrant from the circuit court. Carter was taken before Judge Wilson and said that he and his wife had effected a reconciliation and were again living together and that he had simply come to Owensboro for the Christmas holidays from Flint, Mich. Judge Wilson sent a telegram to Flint to substantiate the man’s story but no answer was received.
• Dec. 29, clothes that were being dried before an open fire at the home of Sid Webster’s, 1324 East Eight Street, became ignited yesterday
and caused an alarm of fire to be
sent in from Box 46. Trucks from Central station and No. 2 responded.
There was but little loss by reason of the burning of two garments. The house, which was not damaged, is owned by the Joe Gropp estate.
• Dec. 30, Murray Ireland, superintendent of the Pal O’Mine Electric Washing Machine Company, has returned to St. Louis after spending the holidays in Owensboro with relatives and friends. Mr. Ireland will be located in St. Paul after Jan. 1, where he expects to give employment to a number of men now connected with the factory in St. Louis, in a plant with a shipping capacity from 300 to 500 machines daily.
50 Years Ago
• Dec. 26, 1972, the winners of the 7th annual Jacyee-Owensboro Municipal Utilities Christmas home lighting competition offer a pretty sight for city travelers. The 1972 version of the yearly “light-up” include The Carmel Home as the best city wide religious display; George Pappas, 2918 Southland Road as the best city wide humorous exhibit; and William Spurrier, 4429 Green Acres Drive as the city wide best display. More than 50 Jaycee members and their wives toured the “city of lights” before making their final decisions.
• Dec. 27, former President Harry S. Truman is dead at 88. Lawrence W. Hager Sr., editor and publisher of the Messenger and Inquirer, had the honor of introducing President Truman to an Owensboro crowd on Sept. 30, 1948. Hager recalled that President Truman looked dapper, showed no sign of wear and tear and no worry about how the election would come out. Police Chief Vernie Bidwell remembers the day well. He had 35 policemen assigned to crowd control. The crowd was good natured. He recalled him at the point being an underdog.
• Dec. 28, the Owensboro-Daviess County Humane Society, Inc., asked County Judge Pat Tanner and members of fiscal court to given them a chance to sell 4,000 dog licenses in an eight-week period as a means of showing their ability to operate an animal shelter without burdening the city or county. The humane society told Tanner that if they succeed in the project they ask the court to match the city’s $15,000 in revenue sharing funds and cooperatively build an animal shelter.
• Dec. 29, a Louisville pilot escaped serious injury when his single-engine aircraft flipped during an emergency landing in an open field near Chrisney, Indiana. Pilot Neal O. Hammon estimated damage to the Cessna Centurion at $4,000. Hammon told trooper Michael Burkdoll he attempted the landing after his fuel supply was cut off when he tried to switch from an empty to a full fuel tank.
