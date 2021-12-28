Ovilve W. Hazlitt, tinsmith, recently returned from the West after an absence of many years to find that he had been officially declared dead and his estate settled for the benefit of his widow, who since has died. Now Hazlitt is trying to find a way to get his estate back so that he may leave it to the second wife he took after his return. Court records show that an administrator was appointed in 1915, when it was reported Hazlitt perished in a Western blizzard. When he hadn’t appeared in the legal limit of years, a life insurance policy was collected.
• Dec. 27, 1921, interest in the church league basketball games is beginning to warm up, and attendance is becoming so great that additional chairs will be placed along the sidelines of the floor to accommodate the crowd. Another large crowd was on hand last night and saw five fast games played. Despite leading teams of the league meeting the slower quintettes in last night’s contests, the games were considered fast.
• Dec. 28, Claude Gunn, the Cleaton miner who shot William Myers — who conducted a general store in that place — after Myers had presented him with a bill for merchandise, then turned his gun on himself and died from his self-inflicted wound on Monday night. Gunn and Myers were brought to Owensboro after the shooting, but Myers was able to leave Monday and return home. Gunn shot himself in the stomach, and it was feared from the first that his injuries would prove fatal.
• Dec. 29, when the driver of a Dodge truck belonging to the Kentucky Public Service company dodged another automobile at Seventh and Frederica streets Wednesday afternoon, he lost control of his car and it smashed into a fire hydrant at the corner, breaking it and flooding the street. The truck was damaged, but no one was hurt. In hurrying to the scene to stop the flood, the wagon of the city water plant collided with a car of C. O. Evans where another accident had occurred only an hour before. The wagon and car were slightly damaged. The flow of water from the main was stopped in a few minutes.
• Dec. 30, Robert Keefe, World War veteran of this county, has enlisted the services of the Daviess County Post of the American Legion in an effort to secure money due him from the government. Keefe says that while he was in the army overseas, he received only a few days pay, amounting to about six cents a day for the time he served overseas. He claims about $250 is due him. He has not been able to have his claim allowed.
• Dec. 31, fire of unknown origin that broke out in the furniture store of H.S. Crossfield and threatened to wipe out the entire business section of Lawrenceburg destroyed property valued at more than $150,000. The flames, starting from the Crossfield store in the middle of the block on Main Street, within the hour had spread along the entire block, destroying business houses and had entered several other buildings. Besides the furniture store, a grocery and a buggy store are in ashes.
50 years ago
• Dec. 27, 1971, ten inmates at the Laurel County Jail in London spent Christmas Day at home on a release plan set up by Jailer C.N. Scoville. The jailer said he let the men go on their honor Christmas morning and all returned by the late-afternoon deadline, the second year such a plan has been in effect. The men released were serving sentences of 30 days to one year.
• Dec. 28, an Ashland neighbor who rushed into a flaming home saved a 9-year-old youth from probable death. Young Dallas Sutton was in an upstairs room when the blaze broke out at the home of his grandfather, Leonard Fayne. The neighbor, Robert E. Evans, dashed across the street to the Fayne home, ran up the stairs and tore down a railing that blocked the boy’s exit. Evans carried the youth to safety before firemen arrived.
• Dec. 29, a motorist approaching an intersection where a school bus is receiving and discharging students must halt, according to an opinion written by Asst. Atty. Gen. Richard E. Fitzpatrick. The opinion was sent to Joseph L. Banken, county attorney of Daviess County, who wanted that point cleared up. The state attorney advised that the opinion of the office that the term any direction encompasses the factual situation at which your inquiry is directed. Therefore, if one drives a vehicle into an intersection while a school bus in loading or unloading passengers, it is the opinion of this office that a violation of statute has ensued.
• Dec. 30, Robin Benson of Danville, the 1972 Kentucky March of Dimes poster child, is a native of Daviess County. The 5-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Benson of Danville, Robin, who was bon with an open spine and is paralyzed from the thighs down, was born in Daviess County. Robin was named poster child by Gov. Wendell Ford.
