Mrs. Christabelle Kaiser is in a serious condition at the home of her aunt, Mrs. Joel Stinnett, from fright, which she sustained when a man entered her home where she was alone Tuesday afternoon and at the point of a pistol robbed the house. The man suddenly appeared at the front door and entered, pointing a pistol at Mrs. Kaiser and telling her to show him where the money was kept. Mrs. Kaiser fainted and fell to the floor. The man then proceeded to ransack the room and found two purses containing between $40 and $45 belonging to Mrs. Stinnett. A trunk was ransacked but nothing was taken.
• Dec. 6, 1921, about 9 o’clock Sunday night two men entered the boiler room of the Rudd House where Jack Williams, the caretaker, was working, and, after throwing an automobile radiator hood over his head and threatening him, took $42 from him. Williams was unable to give any description of the men, and the money was in $10, $5 and $1 bills.
• Dec. 7, fire destroyed the high school building in Cold Springs. The 75 pupils got out safely. The building was two stories high. Several hundred farmers and their women folk, aided by school children, formed a bucket brigade in an effort to check the flames. The building was known as “the seminary” and was a landmark, having been built in 1850 by the late Professor N.C. Paddock, who taught prominent families.
• Dec. 8, fourteen children and nine adults have been cared for at the Mary Kendall Home during the past month. The children range in age from three months to 13 years. They are eagerly looking forward to the coming of Christmas. Calls are urgent now for clothes and shoes. During the month, 50 garments were given to the needy and seven pairs of shoes.
• Dec. 9, Miss Marcella Franks, of Owensboro, who is touring with the Ernest Toy Trio, is winning much commendation wherever she appears. The Albion, Michigan, Record says: “Miss Franks has a trained voice of great sweetness and power and a winsomeness of manner which wins friends immediately. A brilliant future is certain for her as she is still a young woman.”
• Dec. 10, some of their friends see the miraculous in the escape of W.S. Cox and W. J. DeBaum from death when the fuse of a dynamite blast spluttered out. Cox was engaged in excavating a trench for pipes which will drain the basement of a department store. Having struck a ledge of rock, he placed two dynamite charges. The fuse of the first burned rapidly, and that by the time he had lighted the second the first exploded, burying Cox beneath dirt and rock.
50 years ago
• Dec. 6, 1971, the Fords will take up residence in a beautiful mansion on Tuesday. They will call it home for the next four years. Ford succeeds Gov. Louie B. Nunn on inaugural day in Frankfort. Ford’s ability to sustain himself in a position of leadership to the Democratic party, when a Republican held the reigns of state government, helped him gain his November victory.
• Dec. 7, Dr. Harold Shane, an eminent educator and professor of education at Indiana University, will speak Wednesday at the joint Daviess County School System and Owensboro-Daviess County Parochial School in-service conference. The theme of the conference, at which Fred Taylor Burns, superintendent of the county schools, will preside, is “Self-Enhancing Education.” Dr. Shane will speak on strategies for self-enhancement in the 1970s.
• Dec. 8, it was a great day Tuesday in Frankfort when Wendell Hampton Ford, of Owensboro, took the oath of office as the 49th governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. One of the major events was the four-hour inaugural parade, which Gov. Ford termed a salute to the state. The parade, rated the largest inaugural parade, moved through the rain-dampened streets of Frankfort to the capitol reviewing stand where Ford and the lieutenant governor watched the march.
• Dec. 9, Mrs. Dorothy Gentry, of Hartford, was elected president of the reorganized Ohio County Historical Society. The purpose of the society is to collect and preserve authentic information and relics connected with the history of the county. Because of its historical background, the group may decide to make several projects prime objectives, not only for tourist promotion but to preserve the data.
