Robert (Little Bull) Hamilton and Teddy Wagner, a jockey claiming New York was as his home, were arrested by Owensboro police. The former is charged with being drunk and disorderly and the latter being disorderly. When arrested Hamilton had in his possession a hat that is said to have been taken from the Anderson store earlier in the evening and Wagner was arrested at the apartment of a young woman to whom he had given a sweater that is also said to have come from Anderson’s. According to the statement made to Chief Jackson by Ernest Arnold, manager of the Anderson store, neither of the articles had been paid for by the young men.

Feb. 13, 1923, Will Gregson, who has figured frequently in police circles, was the target at which four pistol shots were fired early Sunday evening when Gregson and his wife were driving in a buggy on West Fifth Street. All of the shots went wild, though one of them struck the hip of the horse that Gregson was driving. The police are not certain as to the identity of the assailant, but a warrant has been issued for Perry Wedding.

