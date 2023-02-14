Robert (Little Bull) Hamilton and Teddy Wagner, a jockey claiming New York was as his home, were arrested by Owensboro police. The former is charged with being drunk and disorderly and the latter being disorderly. When arrested Hamilton had in his possession a hat that is said to have been taken from the Anderson store earlier in the evening and Wagner was arrested at the apartment of a young woman to whom he had given a sweater that is also said to have come from Anderson’s. According to the statement made to Chief Jackson by Ernest Arnold, manager of the Anderson store, neither of the articles had been paid for by the young men.
• Feb. 13, 1923, Will Gregson, who has figured frequently in police circles, was the target at which four pistol shots were fired early Sunday evening when Gregson and his wife were driving in a buggy on West Fifth Street. All of the shots went wild, though one of them struck the hip of the horse that Gregson was driving. The police are not certain as to the identity of the assailant, but a warrant has been issued for Perry Wedding.
• Feb. 14, all the evidence for the defense in the case of Hyman Barohn, Jr., on trial in circuit court, on a charge of detaining a woman against her will, was not completed before the adjournment of court. Barohn is accused of having taken Mrs. Beatrice Payne Levitch out in an automobile last August and after driving in the country several miles attempted to take advantage of her. Mrs. Levitch told in detail what happened on the witness stand.
• Feb. 15, Miss Helen Nursz, of Louisville, granddaughter of Dr. C. Z. Aud of Curdsville, has been engaged as technician by the Red Cross for the health department. Miss Nursz is not yet quite through with training on the Wasserman test, a special blood test that had never been used in a local laboratory, and one which is in great demand. Dr. Blackerby asks that Miss Nursz be allowed to complete her course in this work and be given until the first of March.
• Feb. 16, Berkley Conley is now on trial on a charge of assisting in an attempted robbery on the Bank of Whitesville, Ky., on October 21, 1922. Although Conley did not take part in the actual attempted holdup of the cashier, the state will try to prove that he helped to plan the robbery and was the master mind of the affair. Only four witnesses for the state were heard before the adjournment of court.
• Feb. 17, McLean County Attorney Richard Alexander was called to Island where the town marshal had arrested woman on a writ charging her with illicit selling of a pint of whisky to another woman, and the police judge was holding her under bond for bootlegging. The trial was held and Mrs. Luther Gray was found guilty and fined $100 and 30 days in jail.
50 Years Ago
• Feb. 13, 1973, approval of the final grant application for a McLean County consolidated police protection program was postponed Monday when only three persons appeared at a meeting of the McLean County Merit Board. The $74,950 grant would comprise 75% of the $99,800 federal money funded through the Kentucky Crime Commission. McLean County is the first in the region to apply for such a program.
• Feb. 14, the Owensboro Fire Department hopes to move into two new fire stations and a modern training facility by November 30, Mayor Waitman Taylor announced. Bids for the construction of the two new stations were opened at City Hall with bids ranging from $429,997 to $472,300. The construction of the two fire stations are part of an overall effort to improve the Owensboro Fire Department.
• Feb. 15, rain-slick streets and poor visibility contributed to a rash of traffic accidents in Owensboro. Charles D. Belford escaped injury when the semi-tractor-trailer truck he was driving skidded 60 feet after he tried to stop for a stoplight at the intersection of U.S. 60 East and Ky. 144. The empty truck jackknifed and skidded into a ditch. A skid on the wet pavement sent the vehicle of Robert Lee Curry down an embankment and into a ditch on U.S. 60 West.
• Feb. 16, returning to the American mainland for the first time in nearly five years, two freed prisoners of war stopped briefly before flying on to Ft. Knox for reunions with their families. After the huge DC-9 pulled to a stop in front of the air cargo terminal, Army Capt. John G. Dunn and S.Sgt. Bobby L. Johnson walked quickly to a microphone and expressed thanks for the reception that was received from Loch Ninh to Ft. Knox. Both men, who had been released by the Viet Cong, appeared tired as they waved to a crowd.
