Martin Stallings, young boy accused by George Tomlinson some weeks ago of having assaulted and robbed him of a large sum of money, was dismissed in juvenile court. For the second time Tomlinson failed to appear against the boy and County Judge McFarland could see no reason for holding the lad. When the case was first forwarded to juvenile court and set for trial, Tomlinson failed to appear against the boy but told the court he was unable to get to the courthouse until the afternoon. The court also set forward the prosecution against Gilbert Hamilton and Oliver Witham charged with stealing bicycles and who were caught at the Rockport landing some weeks ago.
• Feb. 14, 1922, Audrey, four-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Roberts, was badly burned. She was playing in front of a grate fire when her clothes ignited and she was badly burned before her mother, who was in the next room, hearing her screams, could reach her. By quick action in smothering the flames the mother saved the child’s life but she was badly burned about the hips.
• Feb. 15, Harry E. Bleich and Joe P. Day, manager of the Owensboro Buick company, are contemplating the erection of a handsome new garage in Frederica Street, which will be the home of the Buick. The firm will also include Alfred Zelt, of Sturgis, Mich., who will close out his interests in Michigan and take an active interest in the firm. It is planned for the corporation to buy the Bleich property by Mattingly Aud Motor Company and the lot adjacent from Mrs. G. A. Bleich. The garage will be modern and fireproof and have a sprinkler system.
• Feb. 16, the young people’s Sunday School classes at the Gospel Mission center, the sewing classes, and a class taught by Miss Prentiss Farmer held a Valentine social at the mission Tuesday night with more than 100 present. The work at the mission proceeds apace. The Sunday school is growing rapidly and the cottage prayer services held three or four times a week are increasing in attendance.
• Feb. 17, Deputy Sheriff James Cooper and Constable William Ashby destroyed a barrel of mash on a farm rented out by Frank Birk in the Panther Creek flats. The barrel contained fifty gallons of mash and was just ready to be distilled. They were unable to locate a still. They arrested Byron Johnson and upon searching him found a .32 calibre revolver. Johnson told the officers that the weapon belonged to a man named Wilson who was with him and that they were mink hunting.
• Feb. 18, Miss Irene Parsley, living at Shiloh, Ind., put a pebble in her ear when nine years old and it has been there for six years. No one believed her story when she told of the people, so using the handy hair pin, she extracted the pebble and now hears distinctly although ordinary conversation is so loud as to hurt her.
50 Year Ago
• Feb. 14, 1972, newcomers, mothers who children are in school for the first time, mothers who want to get away from the children for a while and adults with time on their hands, are all prime prospects for the Volunteer Bureau “get involved” coffees scheduled for this week. The Volunteer Bureau of Owensboro-Daviess County is eagerly seeking another 50 adult members and need volunteers from all age levels.
• Feb. 15, love of nature and a desire to preserve one’s heritage were emphasized by James Leonard Wimsatt in his talk at the February meeting of the Welcome Wagon Club. The local artist was introduced by Mrs. Carl L. Schenk, hostess. Wimsatt displayed several of his paintings which were the subject of anecdotes related to his travels to pain such scenes as the grist mills and covered bridges throughout Kentucky.
• Feb. 16, the Central Kentucky Youth Symphony Orchestra will present a concert in the Daviess County High School auditorium. Founded in 1947, the Central Kentucky Youth Symphony Orchestra is one of the oldest youth orchestras in the United States. Composed of experienced high school-age musician, this orchestra is the only youth, non-professional group giving regular concerts throughout the Commonwealth.
• Feb. 17, the Candian Opera Company, under the auspices of the Owensboro Community Concert Association, will present the opera “Orpheus in the Underworld” on Friday at the Daviess County High School auditorium. The opera will be a bonus performance for new members joining the local concert association during its two-week membership drive. Four concerts are scheduled for the 1972-73 season.
