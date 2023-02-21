Bryant Wilcox, well known in Central City, was the victim of a nervy sneak thief tonight. Wilcox walked into a restaurant to purchase a sandwich. He carried a wallet containing a considerable amount of money and laid it down for an instant on the counter. The thief, who seemed to be aware of the value of the wallet, slipped up behind Wilcox, and grabbing the wallet, went quietly out the door and ran away. Wilcox did not know the wallet was gone until a few seconds afterwards when he turned to pick up his property. Police were ransacking the town in an effort to located some one answering the description of the man who was seen picking up the wallet.

Feb. 20, 1923, Robert Gaddis, Jr., charged with seduction, was brought into court on a warrant and being unable to give a bond of $500 he was arrested on a warrant issued by Judge McFarland. Some weeks ago and before the jury he married the complaining witness, Elizabeth Minor, but has refused to live with her. The law requires that the husband should support the wife under the circumstances for three years before he can escape punishment in the penitentiary.

