Bryant Wilcox, well known in Central City, was the victim of a nervy sneak thief tonight. Wilcox walked into a restaurant to purchase a sandwich. He carried a wallet containing a considerable amount of money and laid it down for an instant on the counter. The thief, who seemed to be aware of the value of the wallet, slipped up behind Wilcox, and grabbing the wallet, went quietly out the door and ran away. Wilcox did not know the wallet was gone until a few seconds afterwards when he turned to pick up his property. Police were ransacking the town in an effort to located some one answering the description of the man who was seen picking up the wallet.
• Feb. 20, 1923, Robert Gaddis, Jr., charged with seduction, was brought into court on a warrant and being unable to give a bond of $500 he was arrested on a warrant issued by Judge McFarland. Some weeks ago and before the jury he married the complaining witness, Elizabeth Minor, but has refused to live with her. The law requires that the husband should support the wife under the circumstances for three years before he can escape punishment in the penitentiary.
• Feb. 21, dreaming that he had heard the whistle of a train and in a attempt to jump in front of it, Roy Schultz fell from off the top of a boiler where he had been asleep into a seventy-six foot mine pit, receiving injuries that will likely prove fatal. Schultz told about going to the mine near Drakesboro and of his going to sleep on top of the boiler before reporting for work.
• Feb. 22, the General Evan Shelby chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will dedicate and unveil a bronze memorial tablet this afternoon in the lobby of the federal building, to the eighty-two Daviess County men who gave their lives for the cause of liberty and humanity in the World War, 1917-1918. The tablet has been placed on the west wall of the post office near the Fifth Street entrance.
• Feb. 23, Randolph Wimp, aged 86, Union veteran of the Civil War, and Mrs. Millie Wimp, age 65, widow of a Union veteran and divorced wife of the bridegroom, were married at the courthouse yesterday. It was the third time that Mr. Wimp had been married and the second time for the bride. Their combined ages reach 151 years. Mr. Wimp has been receiving a pension of $50 a month from the government and the bride has been receiving $30 a month as the widow of a Union veteran.
• Feb. 24, Rotarians observed the eighteenth anniversary of the birth of Rotary with their annual banquet at the Chamber of Commerce last night, and covers being laid for
100 Rotarians and their ladies.
An electrical pageant of the flags of the nations showing the growth of Rotary to twenty-seven countries since 1905, was a feature of the program. Dr. M. G. Buckner told a bit of each nation as the flag was spotted by electrics.
50 Years Ago
• Feb. 20, 1973, it’s a long way from Yellow Creek in Daviess County to the Yale Political Union in New Haven, Conn., but Gov. Wendell Ford has made it. The governor has been invited to speak at the Ivy League college’s nationally known political forum. The Yale Political Union, comprising 1,000 faculty members and students, describes itself as the most prominent campus forum for political ideas in the nation.
• Feb. 21, Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC) will increase its tuition rates and begin construction immediately on a new library and student center expected to cost a total of $782,000. A 12,000-square-foot, one-story addition will be built connecting with the present Student Union Building, the first floor of which will be renovated for use as a library. Massie Hall will be renovated for use as a student center.
• Feb. 22, John Mulligan, Jr., Thomas Cecil and Darrel Hancock, all of Daviess County, have been nominated for the Young Farmers of Kentucky awards to be announced at the Kentucky Young Farmer Association (YFA) convention at Cadiz. Members of the Daviess County YFA chapter, men who have been engaged in farming during 1972 and are enrolled in agriculture classes taught by local vocational agricultural instructors. The top five Young Farmer members of Kentucky will be presented awards during the convention honors luncheon.
• Feb. 23, feeding their chickens every day is the method that Carl T. and Zetta Mae Philpot of Philpot have used for fifty years to fight food prices. Philpot said he has never bought an egg in his life, and until his last rooster died last year, he had never bought a chicken. The Philpots have lived on their 42-acre farm since 1918, and during the Depression, they made ends meet by selling their eggs for 8 cents a dozen. They also raise their own vegetables and dress their own beef and pork.
