Ohio County boasts a historic cemetery second to none in this section of the country. It is known as Alexander’s cemetery, located near Hartford, and has but recently been restored by interested citizens of the county. The D.A.R. chapter took a leading part in restoration of this ancient burying ground, now 115 years established. In the year 1808, Col. Alexander Barnett deeded the property for the purpose of a cemetery. Col. Barnett was a soldier in the Revolutionary War. It is from this ancestor that the large family of Barnetts of Ohio and Daviess counties are descended. Other names in the cemetery include Ford, Tinsley, Steven and Allen.
• Feb. 21, 1922, shouting to a passer-by to catch her when she jumped from the roof of a three-story house where she had been kept prisoner since Saturday, Evelyn George, 9 years old, escaped from her captor who had kept her in the house, four doors from her home for two days. Clarence Williams was passing an alley when he heard a child crying for help. He located the little girl on the roof and she started to jump. He rescued her.
• Feb. 22, Miss Mary Rose Boone, pretty Owensboro girl, was free again. A surety company signed the $2,000 bond after she had pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing a $1,000 note from Nicholas Bishop. Miss Boone was expected to return from Owensboro from Elyria, O., but it is understood before she returns she will visit Bishop, a former fiancé. Bishop and Miss Boone were previously engaged and she charges a plot because she had refused to marry him.
• Feb. 23, Lula Summers, 14-year-old runaway, charged that she had been kept captive for two days by Jack Alderson who posed as an officer. Alderson was arrested on a statutory charge. The girl, who ran away from home in Madisonville, says that Alderson met her on the street at night and told her that he was an officer and would have to arrest her. He then took her to his room in a cheap boarding house where she was kept prisoner for two days.
• Feb. 24, Rockport and Spencer County were visited by a severe cyclone this morning which caused a great deal of damage. No lives were lost and no one seriously injured. The big wind, which was accompanied by shrill whistling, lasted for five minutes coming out of the south and taking a northwesterly course. A vacant building belonging to Albert Parker, roof was split in half, one part of it being lifted to the street and the other crushing the weatherboarding on one side. Window shutters were reduced to kindling.
• Feb. 25, fire, the origin which is being investigated by a board of inquiry, early today destroy at a loss of $2,000 the temporary office of H. W. Ward, superintendent of instruction, and damaged to the extent of $10,000 the senior officers’ quarter of the United States Veterans’ hospital in Dawson Springs. The fire had gained so much headway before being discovered by a night watchman.
50 Years Ago
• Feb. 21, 1972, Ralph E. Nelson, manager of finance at General Electric Company, has been named chairman of the seventh annual Owensboro-Daviess County United Fund Appeal. Fred N. Gipe told the 30-member board of directors that Nelson’s previous work with the United Fund indicated that he had the ability and volunteer leadership background necessary to maintain the level of success achieved the last few years.
• Feb. 22, the Owensboro Police Department has received a $45,941 grant from the Kentucky Crime Commission to create a local evidence specialist team. The grant will provide funds for the city police department to purchase a mobile crime laboratory and hire two specialists who will collect, identify and record evidence at the scene of a crime or in conjunction with any criminal investigation. It will be one of the firsts established in Kentucky.
• Feb. 23, more than 100 countries will be represented when the third annual session of the Brescia Model General Assembly of the United Nations convenes Thursday. Students from Brescia, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Owensboro High School, and Mt. St. Joseph Academy will act as delegates of the United Nations countries. The first session will be open to the public.
• Feb. 24, Mrs. Donald McCabe was the recipient of the second Diana Award presented in Owensboro by Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority. The Diana Award is presented to a woman who has given of herself unselfishly to some area of service which benefits others. Mrs. McCabe was nominated by the Junior Woman’s Club for extensive work with the Owensboro Area Council for Children, Spastics Home and School and Boys’ and Girls’ Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.