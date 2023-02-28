Robert Keith was arrested last night by Chief of Police Lyons on charges of drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The arrest followed a personal encounter between the chief and Keith on Frederica Street. According to Chief Lyons, Keith had been making insulting remarks to him ever since he was fined on a charge of gaming. He was passing Keith on Frederica Street when Keith struck his fist in his face. In the altercation that followed Keith was badly worsted.

Feb. 27, 1923, Sidney Wells, driver of an “O. K.” taxi, was severely cut and bruised and two passengers, Ellis Pate and Hollis Hodges, were slightly injured when an Overland car crashed into the taxi. The taxi was traveling south of Frederica street and had partially cleared Fifth Street when the Overland car struck the rear end of the taxi. The taxi was turned completely over.

