Robert Keith was arrested last night by Chief of Police Lyons on charges of drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The arrest followed a personal encounter between the chief and Keith on Frederica Street. According to Chief Lyons, Keith had been making insulting remarks to him ever since he was fined on a charge of gaming. He was passing Keith on Frederica Street when Keith struck his fist in his face. In the altercation that followed Keith was badly worsted.
• Feb. 27, 1923, Sidney Wells, driver of an “O. K.” taxi, was severely cut and bruised and two passengers, Ellis Pate and Hollis Hodges, were slightly injured when an Overland car crashed into the taxi. The taxi was traveling south of Frederica street and had partially cleared Fifth Street when the Overland car struck the rear end of the taxi. The taxi was turned completely over.
• Feb. 28, Mrs. John Gilmour, postmaster, states very few people are calling for mail at the general delivery window now because of the lack of mail receptacles. The original order of the post office department was carried into effect January 1 with regard to the cutting off of free delivery of mail unless a box was put up for it. At first the patrons felt the ruling had come upon them unaware though the drive for mail boxes at every place receiving mail had been on since October of 1921.
• March 1, Chester Camp, who resides in Speed Lane of the Thruston neighborhood, reported that two fine hams were stolen from his meat house some time in the early part of this week. Constable Brown visited the place with his blood hounds but on account of Mr. Camp being unable to ascertain the exact time he thought the robbery took place, the officer thought it futile to take up the chase.
• March 2, the Red Cross executive board held its annual meeting. A report of the civilian relief and garment departments were given. The Queens Daughters will cut the pajamas which are to be made by the local unit through the church societies. The quota includes 300 pairs of pajamas, 50 knitted caps and 50 knitted sweaters. So far 10 pounds of yard have arrived for the outdoor caps. These supplies are for ex-service men in hospitals.
• March 3, Edna Massie, 15 years old, was tried by a jury in juvenile court, adjudged to be destitute, and was turned over to the Mary Kendall home. The child was brought to Owensboro by the Volunteers of America, a new organization that recently made its appearance. It was testified that the child was allowed to beg on the streets. It was also brought out that the child was not given proper care and attention.
50 Years Ago
• Feb. 27, 1973, the McLean County Planning Commission established four committees to deal with revenue sharing, community aid, membership and meetings. The committee will prepare recommendations to be submitted to the McLean County Fiscal Court concerning the allocation of revenue sharing money. McLean County received some $95,000 in federal revenue sharing money.
• Feb. 28, procedures to organize a Hancock County Rescue Squad were outlined at a meeting by members of Squad 14 of the Owensboro Rescue Unit. Glenn Cheek, commander of Squad 14 and district commander, told the estimated 20 Lewisport residents and volunteer firefighters their squad must have river rescue and blow torch equipment.
• March 1, Owensboro police were continuing their investigation into the beating of a local man at an East 4th Street bar. According to police records, Morris Boone Hightower was treated at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital for multiple lacerations of the scalp, a laceration over the left eye and welts on his back. Hightower reportedly told police that he had been beaten with a cue stick at Ward’s Bar. Hightower would not identify his assailant. He allegedly was beaten in a fight involving five men.
• March 2, atop the garage roof at 1630 Daviess Street is a whirling battery of bicycle wheels decked with funnels to catch the wind and a windmill adorned with aluminum butter containers. Webber is a retired machinist and widower and fills his days with constructing similar gadgets throughout his house and yard. He gathers walnuts for his squirrels and makes toys for his grandchildren and the children at the Mary Kendall Home. He makes dolls, cradles, rocking horses and baby buggies.
