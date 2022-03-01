Sad experiences are related by Essie D. Camfield, aged 15, in her petition for divorce filed in circuit court against Hayden Camfield, aged 14. Essie, it will be remembered, preferred the marriage life last fall to the grade school. She should not be persuaded from her courses by either teachers or others in authority and one fine morning in September hied herself with Hayden, who was also a grade school pupil from Rockport, Ind., and they were married. Upon her return, the bride learned to her sorrow that marriage did not eliminate the necessity of attending school until she had reached the proper age, and she was started again. Essie now tells the court that Hayden has treated her most cruelly and that he refused to labor for her or support her. He also takes away from her the money she earns.
• Feb. 28, 1922, Marvin May, formerly cashier of the United National Bank, and indicted on a charge of obtaining money under false pretenses in connection with the sale of stock of the Owensboro Products Company, has communicated with friends that he will give bond of $500 for his appearance for trial. Arch May, brother, stated that Marvin had believed so strongly in the Owensboro Products company as to by considerable block for the stock for himself. He said he sold the stock in good faith.
• March 1, John Morrison, star pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates of the National League, with his brother Phil, also a pitcher for the same league, left for West Baden where they will join the pirates for a twelve-day stay. Both the Morrison boys are sons of Mr. and Mrs. Reat Morrison, who live at 312 Hamilton Ave., began their baseball careers on the lots of Owensboro and have gradually gone to the top. They winter in Owensboro with their parents.
• March 2, Western Kentucky will have high class racing in the near future if plans now on foot are pushed to a successful conclusion. Bradley Wilson, part owner of the Devonshire racetrack, was in the interest of movement. It is proposed to form a stock company which will purchase a site and build a race track, grandstand and all other building to complete a race course. It will be located between Henderson and Evansville. It is reported that the Kentucky Race Commission has consented to grant the necessary permit.
• March 3, O.H.S. senior Miss Mary Belle Rowland will represent the girls in the Western Kentucky Oratorical contest to be held at Madisonville March 17, and Maurice Moore, sophomore, the boys. Miss Rowland had a very fine oration, her subject being “The Price of Peace.” Mr. Moore had for his subject, “American in the Reconstruction.” The night of March 17 they will appear before the judges on delivery at Madisonville.
• March 4, Harlan J. Martin was held over under $500 bond to the next grand jury charged with having in his possession whisky not for legitimate uses. He was unable to give bond and return to jail. Martin’s arrest by police officers was the result of a raid made two week ago on his home where they discovered twenty-five gallons of white mule and large number of pint bottles.
50 Years Ago
• Feb. 28, 1972, more than 500 volunteers canvassed Owensboro on Sunday in a local fundraising effort for the Owensboro-Daviess County Heart Association. Mrs. George Lauffer, Heart chairman said that $5,015.75 had been raised The Owensboro-Daviess County Heart Association works year-round to provide clinics educational materials and programs to educate residents in the community in what they can do to reduce the toll of heart attack deaths.
• Feb. 29, city prosecutor Elmer Brown will be honored today by the Kentucky House of Representatives as one of the three surviving members of the 1914 House session. A resolution will be introduced by Rep. Donald Blandford, Rep. Charles Wible, granting Brown floor privileges and the opportunity to address the House membership. Brown served one two-year term in the House.
• March 1, Joey Taylor, a senior at Daviess County High School, was named Chapter Star Farmer and recipient of the R. Burns Baker Memorial Leadership award at the annual Daviess County Chapter, Future Farmers of America, parent-son awards banquet. Taylor was also named as the outstanding senior in the overall farming program and a recipient of soybean, project service and scholarship awards.
• March 2, Apollo School, the school that received in 1971 the Governor’s Innovative Education Award for its “exploratory program” is currently offering another innovative educational program — the “concentrated area program.” The first program of its kind in Kentucky, the concentrated area program allows a portion of the 10th graders to take t heir three required sophomore courses on a 12-week rotating basis. Required courses include English, biology and physical education-health.
