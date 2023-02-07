Because she was forbidden by her parents to see the man she believed she loved, Myrtine Loren Basham, 16, leaped from the first story window while her mother was visiting a neighbor living on the second floor of their home and disappeared. She dragged her sewing machine with her and hid in a shed and remained there until her brother had gone in the house. According to the story told by her mother, her daughter had been “keeping company” with Olli Halten, 19, a neighbor boy, since November. Each time her parents objected to her seeing Halten, the girl became rebellious. Lately the girl had been slipping out at night to meet him.
• Feb. 6, 1923, plans for the theft of the whisky from the warehouse of the Krogman distillery at Tell City, Indiana, were being considered for a year before the theft was actually consummated, according to the statement of Ivory Phillips, of Owensboro, one of the eighteen men under indictment for connection with that theft. It was agreed in June 1921 that the theft happen and that Theodore Brenner was to remove it from the warehouse and receive $1,000 for the job.
• Feb. 7, the crest of the present rise in the Ohio River will be reached at this point sometime today, according to the predictions of local rivermen. During the past forty-eight hours, the river has risen about six inches. Green River continues to rise but at a decreasing rate. The fall in that river is being held back on account of the overflow of the Ohio.
• Feb. 8, endorsed by Chief E. E. Cureton of the Owensboro Fire Department, and backed by the Underwriter’s Association of Owensboro, “The Third Alarm,” is coming to Owensboro. Through the efforts of Fire Chief Cureton and the fire insurance agents of Owensboro, helped along by merchants, a plan is on foot whereby every school child from the first to the eighth grade will get to see this feature absolutely free. A picture of Chief Cureton will be shown first and the picture is dedicated to the firemen of Owensboro.
• Feb. 9, Ollie Gibbons, confessed slayer of Gus Noffsinger, passed through Owensboro en route to Henderson from Louisville where he had been taken for safekeeping. Gibbons murdered Noffsinger, the husband of the woman with whom he admitted being intimate, on the night of December 30. Following his arrest, he was brought to Owensboro for safekeeping, but when threats of mob violence persisted he was taken on to jail at Louisville. He maintained the same attitude that he had taken since the murder.
• Feb. 10, a life of comfort with three meals daily and a bed in the house by the fire was ordered for “Dick,” a Bourbon County dog by the court of appeals in affirming in part and reversing part the judgement of the lower court in the case of Charles Willett against A.H. Willett, administrator of the will of Bessie White Burgess, former owner of the dog. Under the decision handed down today Dick may spend the proceeds of a trust fund of $1,000 or use as much of the principal as much as his appetite demands.
50 Years Ago
• Feb. 6, 1973, citizens involvement in city government was discussed by Mayor Waitman Taylor in his talk to Owensboro Branch, American Association of University Women. In his opening comments, Mayor Taylor noted he assumed his leadership duties on Jan. 1, 1970, since that time the city government has saved more money than it has spent. He then detailed current interest proposals including the Neighborhood Development Project and the Ohio Riverport endeavor.
• Feb. 7, Daviess County Fiscal Court called for bids on replacing tile on both stairwells in the courthouse and heard appeals from residents of the Newman community for help in clearing out a drainage ditch. The county commissioners noted that the tile is falling off the walls in both stairwells in the courthouse and that the east stairwell has been closed for three weeks because of the problems. Tile first began falling from the walls on Jan. 15 and has gradually continued to fall.
• Feb. 8, Brescia College plans to apply for federal money to help finance construction of a proposed speech and hearing clinic that would provide space for diagnostic and rehabilitation services. Bobbie Robertson, clinic director, said that the college plans to apply for $152,608 in federal money to construct a one-story facility that is expected to cost about $250,000. The clinic would have 6,240 square feet of floor space divided in several areas for specialized uses.
• Feb. 9, the SOS (Support Our Shelter) fundraising drive of the Humane Society is moving into high gear with door-to-door and business canvasses. The drive is receiving support from many organizations and public officials. The local health officer, Dr. B. Elliott, said he believes an animal shelter can be a major contribution to the prevention of rabies and other health problems. Other problems include attacks by dogs, stray cats, and upset garbage cans.
