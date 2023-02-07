Because she was forbidden by her parents to see the man she believed she loved, Myrtine Loren Basham, 16, leaped from the first story window while her mother was visiting a neighbor living on the second floor of their home and disappeared. She dragged her sewing machine with her and hid in a shed and remained there until her brother had gone in the house. According to the story told by her mother, her daughter had been “keeping company” with Olli Halten, 19, a neighbor boy, since November. Each time her parents objected to her seeing Halten, the girl became rebellious. Lately the girl had been slipping out at night to meet him.

Feb. 6, 1923, plans for the theft of the whisky from the warehouse of the Krogman distillery at Tell City, Indiana, were being considered for a year before the theft was actually consummated, according to the statement of Ivory Phillips, of Owensboro, one of the eighteen men under indictment for connection with that theft. It was agreed in June 1921 that the theft happen and that Theodore Brenner was to remove it from the warehouse and receive $1,000 for the job.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.