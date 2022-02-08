Joseph Drake suffered the loss of four fingers from his left hand on Monday at the plant of the Daviess County Planing Mill company. Young Drake is a student in the manual training class at the high school and frequently has gone to the planing mill to do work in connection with the machinery at the mill. Monday morning he was working at a joiner and had been engaged for some time when a scream was heard. Upon investigation, one of the men at the mill found the young man had allowed his hand to come in contact with a revolving saw which had taken off his fingers. The young man was hurried to the hospital.
• Feb. 7, 1922, Miss Irene Piedalue, specialist from the University of Kentucky, and Mrs. Walter Evans, county home demonstration agent, held a very enthusiastic millinery meeting at Maceo. Miss Piedalue instructed how to make a hat, how to makeover and freshen materials for trimming and told the correct shapes for the different types which should be worn. Fourteen women attended the meeting and today a similar meeting will be held at Pleasant Ridge.
• Feb. 8, the supposed mountain lion, whose tracks were first seen along Yellow Creek, which runs through the farm of Allan Reid, made its appearance at the farm of Wes Cook, a few miles east of the Reid place. The animal killed a fine hog belong to Mr. Cook. The noise of the hogs squealing attracted the attention of Mr. Cook, and with his son and the dogs on the place, they started for the pig pen. Then animal escaped before their arrival.
• Feb. 9, so far only forty-five cases of influenza have been reported at the county health department, these dating back to the first week in January. A large number of cases of grip are being heard of in and about the county. Colds, grip and influenza seem prevalent. Livermore, Calhoun and many of the surrounding smaller towns are noted to have many sick people. None of the cases seems to be of a serious nature as of yet.
• Feb. 10, Whitesville’s first farm school opened Thursday morning with splendid attendance. Some 200 men and half as many women crowded into the auditorium of the parochial school and listened with undivided attention to the excellent addresses on subjects now foremost in farm life. J. R. Smyth, poultry specialist, opened the school with is address, “How to Make More Money Out of Poultry.” He spoke for an hour on the subject and answered many questions.
• Feb. 11, Henry Miller of Dawson Springs, Ky., was killed accidentally by Whimp Hunsacker. Several boys were hunting and had been shooting marbles from a shotgun by explosion of the cap only. One of the boys loaded the gun with powder and young Hunsacker, not being aware of the fact, placed another marble in the gun and jokingly said he believed he would shoot Miller. He pulled the trigger and the marble struck Miller in the head, causing death instantly.
50 Years Ago
• Feb. 7, 1971, the Younger’s Woman’s Club accepted five new members in the February meeting. Mrs. Harrold Warren gave the program on safety. She urged the women to help promote passage of a bill to make it a law that drivers must have an eye test each time their licenses are renewed. Also, two special magnifying lenses have been purchases and placed in city and county schools for use by children with visual impairment.
• Feb. 8, the Owensboro-Daviess County Heart Association reviewed plans for Heart Sunday, Heart Month and established a Heart Fund Headquarters at the February board meeting. Dr. Robert Hast, describing “The Candidate for a Heart Attack,” discussed how a person’s personality traits could affect his heart and explained the coronary care units at both local hospitals and the training procedures for nurses working in the units.
• Feb. 9, Hayward Spinks of Hartford has donated a 3,000 watt FM radio transmitter system to Kentucky Wesleyan College. The equipment, valued at $5,000, was given to the college when Spinks secured new equipment for his FM radio station in Hartford. Plans have been underway at KWC for a carrier current radio station and the use of the equipment for a college radio station is being explored.
• Feb. 10, Owensboro became an All-Kentucky City Wednesday. The city was one of 13 communities throughout the state to win the award presented at a luncheon in Lexington. The All-Kentucky city communities were selected from 26 cities that received certificates of excellence with honorable mention. Owensboro, as depicted in narrated slides and in an accompanying 72-page report on the progress of the city, draws on its geographic location and its heritage of being an old rivertown.
