Acting on information that whisky was being sold at a restaurant, soft drink stand and barber shop conducted by Willis Early and ex-patrolman Paul Smith in the King Hotel building at Third and Triplett streets, Chief Lyons, Night Chief Jackson and Officers Hays and Cecil made a raid on the place last night but found nothing. According to the information given the officers, the whisky was kept in a hole in the floor in considerable quantities. The hole was found, but there was no whisky to be seen about the place. Lyons and Jackson made a series of raids in Baptisttown last night but found nothing out of the way. The raids followed the receipt for a number of letters during the past few days telling the police to raid certain houses in Baptisttown and they would find moonshine and immorality. Most of the letters were signed in pencil “C.P.A. Club.”
• Jan. 10, 1922, the local Piggly-Wiggly store, which has been operated out of Memphis, has been taken over the by the Piggly-Wiggly Valley Company, of Louisville, which operates a chain of 21 stores, seven of which are in Louisville. The store will be closed until Wednesday when it will be open for business operating under one of the best systems known in the grocery business, carrying a much larger stock of goods at lower prices.
• Jan. 11, Mrs. Mary Feland Gilmour, acting postmaster of the Owensboro office, was nominated by President Harding to be postmaster. Her appointment, when ratified by the Senate, will be for four years or until her successor is appointed and ratified. Mrs. Gilmour’s appointment came as no surprise to Owensboro citizens, as she had been informed she would be made postmaster by Senator Richard P. Ernest soon after his election last fall a year ago.
• Jan. 12, basketball fans will have an opportunity to see a doubleheader basketball game at the Y.M.C.A. on Saturday night. The Owensboro High School basketball team will face the unusually strong Hopkinsville High School team, and a preliminary game will be played between the second team of the high school and the Daviess County High School team. The Owensboro High School girls’ team will also make its first appearance this season on Friday when it faces the Livermore High School girls in a game at the Y.M.C.A. gymnasium.
• Jan. 13, Merle DeHart is dead; Lloyd Worley is perhaps fatally wounded, and Ed Harris is in the Ashland, Ky., prison on a charge of robbery, the result of a running pistol duel between the police and the men who broke into the millinery store of Mrs. Morse Hale. Worley was shot in the head and his skull fractured. He has a slight chance for recovery. DeHart was hit near the center of the chest and close to the neck, the bullet severing the main artery. Harris was captured and taken to jail.
• Jan. 14, young Owensboro awoke joyfully to find nearly half an inch of snow on the ground and the first opportunity to test new Christmas sleds. The sledding did not last long, as the sun early in the morning melted the snow. Thursday night was the coldest of the year with thermometers ranging around the 20-degree point. It warned up during the day, but the temperature dropped steadily last night.
50 years ago
• Jan. 10, 1922, nominations are now being taken by the Owensboro Jaycees to honor an Owensboroan as their outstanding young man for 1971. The Jaycee Distinguished Service Award is presented to any man between the ages of 21 and 35 years who exhibits the highest meritorious service to his family, community and nation. Names of men in all fields of endeavor may be submitted by an individual, organization or association. Nominees must reside or work within the metropolitan area of Owensboro.
• Jan. 11, one person was injured in a car-train collision at the fog-shrouded trail crossing of Ky. 140 in Utica. Injured was Mrs. Wayne Foust of Calhoun, who suffered multiple contusions, scalp lacerations, a fractured pelvis and fractured ribs. She was taken to Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital, where officials listed her in serious condition. A train struck her car near the middle on the driver’s side and pushed it down the track 150 feet before the car slid off into a ditch parallel to the tracks.
• Jan. 12, construction on the new McLean County High School is on schedule, according to McLean County School Superintendent Richard Hopkins. When the ultra-modern facility is completed next August, local state and federal agencies will have spent some $1.8 million. Winter weather has reduced the school’s future site to a sea of mud, but construction workers are still building. The school’s new principal, Darvis Snodgrass, described the facility as having enough room to handle as many as 1,000 high school students.
Jan. 13, an 8-year-old Daviess County schoolboy has been credited with the recovery of $1,984 in checks, which were stolen from Windridge County Club on Oct. 21. Jeff Kingkade, a third-grader at Masonville School, found the checks in a locked metal petty cash box near his home and took it to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. The cash box had not been unlocked. The checks were not damaged, leading local authorities to believe that the box had been dumped recently.
