Six young men were taken into custody in a raid on a coal house in the rear of Teddy Helmke’s smoke shop on Frederica Street on a charge of gaming. The raid which was conducted by Chief Lyons and patrolmen Feldman, McAtee and Swearer, was made upon information furnished by the police that a gang was in the rear of the smoke house for an unlawful purpose. When the officers arrived they found Jess Crow, Flem Yarbrough, Oscar Long, Robert Hamilton, Charlie Daniels and Waverly McGee, all assembled around an improvised table, with a pair of galloping dominoes in sight. They were taken to headquarter and those unable to furnish bond were placed in the holdover to await their trial before Judge Watkins.

Jan. 16, 1923, various depredations by thieves were reported to Sheriff John Howard. Tobacco, poultry and automobile accessories especially appealed to them. Charles Stiles, a farmer living on the Calhoun Road, reported having 2,000 pounds of fine leaf stolen from his barn. Another farmer, who had stripped 400 pounds of leaf, and was leaving it until the next day to deliver, was surprised to find it all gone the next morning.

