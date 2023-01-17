Six young men were taken into custody in a raid on a coal house in the rear of Teddy Helmke’s smoke shop on Frederica Street on a charge of gaming. The raid which was conducted by Chief Lyons and patrolmen Feldman, McAtee and Swearer, was made upon information furnished by the police that a gang was in the rear of the smoke house for an unlawful purpose. When the officers arrived they found Jess Crow, Flem Yarbrough, Oscar Long, Robert Hamilton, Charlie Daniels and Waverly McGee, all assembled around an improvised table, with a pair of galloping dominoes in sight. They were taken to headquarter and those unable to furnish bond were placed in the holdover to await their trial before Judge Watkins.
• Jan. 16, 1923, various depredations by thieves were reported to Sheriff John Howard. Tobacco, poultry and automobile accessories especially appealed to them. Charles Stiles, a farmer living on the Calhoun Road, reported having 2,000 pounds of fine leaf stolen from his barn. Another farmer, who had stripped 400 pounds of leaf, and was leaving it until the next day to deliver, was surprised to find it all gone the next morning.
• Jan. 17, Ivory Phillips, Jess Williams, Tom Owen and Mack Pirth returned to Owensboro early this morning from Indianapolis where they entered a plea of guilty before Judge Anderson in federal court for transporting liquor but denied the charge of conspiracy in which they are also charged in an indictment growing out in the burning and robbery of the Krogman distillery at Tell City, Indiana, last year. They were accompanied by Floyd Laswell, their attorney.
• Jan. 18, claiming her husband is a bigamist, Mrs. Lorena Pate filed suit circuit court for a divorce from her husband, Lee Pate, on the grounds that he had fraudulently represented himself to her as a single man. She stated they were married in Rockport, Indiana, on December 16, 1922, and that she left him a week later after she found out he has a wife from whom he had never been divorced. According to the petition, the plaintiff alleges that he had married Miss Bertha Wells on August 22, 1918.
• Jan. 19, a touring car turned over about a quarter of a mile south of Lake Mills in the Rockport and Boonville pike in the afternoon. Mrs. Josie Taylor, of Boonville, had her arm broken, skull fractured and received other bruises. She was taken to a hospital in Evansville. Letcher Graham, of Boonville, who was driving the car, had his shoulder dislocated and received a number of bruises. The occupants of the car were returning home from the funeral of John C. Collins at Richland.
• Jan. 20, paroled 10 years ago from the Frankfort reformatory and now going back because he complied with request of a sick man who asked him to get him some liquor, is the plight of Walter Pierce, according to his parole agent L.S. Havrin. According to Havrin, a well-known man in Jamestown asked Pierce to obtain some liquor for him, saying he was sick. Pierce delivered the liquor, the Jamestown resident was said to have informed prohibition agents of the violation of the law.
50 Years Ago
• Jan. 16, 1973, Richard T. Riney, who rose from bookkeeper to chairman of the board of Sterling Brewers Inc. died after suffering a heart attack while raking leaves in his yard. Born in West Louisville, Ky., Dec. 11, 1896, he came to Evansville in 1916 and joined the Evansville Brewing Association as a bookkeeper in 1917. During the Prohibition era, the firm became Sterling Products Company and Riney worked in the office with the late Charles F. Hartmet, one of Sterling’s founders.
• Jan. 17, Daviess County officials found they have something in common with Owensboro officials as plaster and tile in both stairwells came tumbling down. County Commissioner John Oldham said the courthouse is not built on solid rock but on a floating foundation. Cecil H. McBride, custodian, said the tile began bowing out from the wall in the east stairwell and some of it fell.
• Jan. 18, the Muhlenberg County Library Board has announced plans for the building of a new $243,000 library there. Mrs. Shelly DePoyster, chairman of the board, said 62% of the construction costs would be funded through a $300,000 grant from the Kentucky Department of Libraries, while the remaining 38% would be paid by the local library board. In addition to the new library facility, the grant also provides for an addition at the Harbin Memorial Library in Greenville.
• Jan. 19, when winners of the 1972 All Kentucky Cities awards are announced today in Louisville, members of the Chamber of Commerce of Central City will be in the audience hoping to hear their community’s selection as a winner. Bill Greenwood, president of the Central City Chamber of Commerce, said 13 Chamber members and residents will make the trip in anticipation of returning with an All-Kentucky City award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.