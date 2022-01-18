Miss Germaine Moseley, teacher at the Smith addition school who was charged with whipping a six-year-old boy, in a warrant issued by the boy’s mother, Mrs. Mary Hall, was dismissed in Squire Hite’s court.
Much interest was manifested in the trial and was attended by a number of people and students in the Smith addition school. Mrs. Hall was fined by Judge McFarland during the past week for abusing Miss Moseley and she then took out a warrant against the teacher. According to the testimony of witnesses the Hall boy created a disturbance in the school room and climbed over a seat to reach another boy. He refused to be quiet after several warmings from his teacher and she secured a small switch and whipped him.
• Jan. 17, 1922, an automobile accident occurred at the corner of Lincoln and Washington avenues when E. Laroe’s car collided with Charles Grant’s car. The windshield on Mr. Laroe’s car was smashed and his little daughter, Vivian, received a few minor scratches. Asa Moore, Roll Tuell and John Nieler miraculously escaped injury when the car in which they were riding turned a complete somersault. The young men were on their way to work when the tie rod broke just as they were making a turn.
• Jan. 18, Mrs. W. S. Samuels will open an exclusive shop for woman at 223 Allen Street in the very near future. Excavating is now being done to give more ample quarters and make two floors which will be devoted exclusively to women’s needs and furnishings. Blouses and hosiery will be a specialty and very beautiful blouse models will be carried in stock and a large stock of hosiery. Women will also have their own shoe shining parlor.
• Jan. 19, Clarence Givens, who has been living with his mother, Mrs. Bessie Givens, on South Breckinridge Street, was placed in jail and will be taken back to the house of reform at Greendale, having violated his parole by refusing to go to school. Young Givens has been in trouble several times and was sent to the house of reform about three years ago. The police have been looking for him but due to the fat that the knew them all, he was hard to locate.
• Jan. 20, when the little boys of Robert and Allen Sosh ate some weed instead of artichoke int eh garden at their home they were poisoned. Dr. Fred Severs were called and it required several hours’ work to bring the children out of their stupor. The children were Joseph, Woodie and Robert. They had gone into the garden to look for artichokes and it is supposed ate the root of polk weed instead.
• Jan. 21, Sedwick Whittle and Eugene Barber, about seventeen years of age, who after having started out to see the world, were stranded in Owensboro and given lodging at the police station, were returned to Louisville Friday. The relatives of one of the boys sent money for his return and the other was promised a job and said he would pay for his ticket at work so they were sent back.
50 Years Ago
• Jan. 17, 1972, Mrs. Vince Frey conducted The New Era Homemakers Club held in the Blue Flame Room at Western Kentucky Gas Company. A work day was planned for Jan. 26 at Adams Village when Mrs. Bettye Barnett will discuss individuality, decorating and accessories in the home. The 12 members voted on lesson topics for 1972-73 and the Daviess County Homemakers Cookbooks were distributed.
• Jan. 18, Miss Cynthia McAdams, daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Emil D. McAdams, is a member of the cast of “The Timers of Eldritch” presented by Hanover College Theatre Jan. 6-9 at the Regional American College Theatre Festival at Kalamazoo, Mich. The play was selected as one of the two best in the region. It is now being considered for presentation in the national festival this spring in Washington, D.C., Miss McAdams is a freshman at Hanover.
• Jan. 19, the Owensboro Riverport Authority began seriously considering a second site on which to locate the proposed riverport. The second site, is on the west side of Owensboro near the industrial park and is the same size as the first suggested site located four miles east of the city near the Green River Steel Mill. Peter English, chairman of the Riverport Authority, said both sites were recommended in an earlier engineering study but the easter site was given top consideration because of its higher priority location.
• Jan. 20, the mayor, the city commissioners and several local businessmen will be in Evansville viewing that city’s downtown shopping mall. In the group will be the heads of the three banks along with Arch Drury, president of the Downtown Retail Merchants Association. Drury said the Owensboro delegation will be advised of the pros and cons of the Evansville mall and be informed of ways to obtain financial aid from the federal, state and city governments and from merchants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.