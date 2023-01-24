Police with bloodhounds endeavored to catch a goose thief who stole two geese from William Osborne. Osborne was going across a field from Murray Roberts to his home when he heard the goose squeaking. He was down toward the barn and saw a man run away with two of the birds. A call was sent in and Hardin Brown, who with two bloodhounds set out to find the thief. The dogs plunged down to the bank and out into the water. The marks in the mud on the bank made by a skiff were seen.

Jan. 23, 1923, Mrs. Henrietta Riggs is in critical condition at a hospital from bullet wounds said to have been inflicted by her husband, Lawrence Riggs, who then turned the weapon on himself. The shooting occurred when Riggs went to a boarding house where Mrs. Riggs had gone leaving her husband. He asked his wife to accompany him to see their baby and is said to be dying in a hospital. She stated she would go to see the child but not with him. Riggs then drew the revolver and opened fire.

