Police with bloodhounds endeavored to catch a goose thief who stole two geese from William Osborne. Osborne was going across a field from Murray Roberts to his home when he heard the goose squeaking. He was down toward the barn and saw a man run away with two of the birds. A call was sent in and Hardin Brown, who with two bloodhounds set out to find the thief. The dogs plunged down to the bank and out into the water. The marks in the mud on the bank made by a skiff were seen.
• Jan. 23, 1923, Mrs. Henrietta Riggs is in critical condition at a hospital from bullet wounds said to have been inflicted by her husband, Lawrence Riggs, who then turned the weapon on himself. The shooting occurred when Riggs went to a boarding house where Mrs. Riggs had gone leaving her husband. He asked his wife to accompany him to see their baby and is said to be dying in a hospital. She stated she would go to see the child but not with him. Riggs then drew the revolver and opened fire.
• Jan. 24, Tom Moore, charged with transporting liquor, furnished a cash bond of $500 in court before Police Judge Watkins. A Ford touring car found Monday night by the police contained 11 gallons of white mule. The car, but not the cargo, was claimed by John Moore, brother of Tom Moore. Due to the fact that Tom Moore now has two cases of alleged liquor law violations pending against him caused the officers to arrest Moore on the second charge.
• Jan. 25, Rev. Neal K. McGowan, pastor of the First Christian Church, performed a triple marriage service at his home at the Rainbow apartments, three Whitesville couples who were Miss Bessie Greer and Ollie Helm, Miss Mamie Helm and Ross Gillispie, and Miss Inez Helm and Ollie Bartlett. Rev. McGowan said that he had been in the ministry for the past 11 years and that this is the first time he had been called upon to perform a triple marriage ceremony.
• Jan. 26, the Volunteers of America local branch is getting plans underway for day nursery and dormitory or home for friendless girls at its headquarters on St. Ann Street. Special equipment is being made for a part of the big auditorium for the day nursery. A special floor and fencing will be used with special equipment to keep youngsters entertained. The suite on the left of the entrance will be used a dormitory for girls.
• Jan. 27, the churches have this morning a page to themselves. In these troublesome times with men and women seeking light and guidance, they naturally turn to their church for assistance. These churches of the city open their doors and ask all strangers as well as the church members to attend their services and receive the message of their pastors. The slogan, “The church needs you and you need the church” is a call to the citizens of Owensboro.
50 Years Ago
• Jan. 23, 1973, Mrs. Harriet Jordan spoke on “A True Patriot: Patrick Henry,” at the January meeting of Captain William Rowan Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution held at Cornell’s Restaurant. In her opening comments, Mrs. Jordan stated that Henry was a statesman and orator and was the protagonist of the colonial cause in the south. His famous “Give me liberty or give me death” speech was delivered before the second Virginia convention.
• Jan. 24, George Hettinger, Owensboro housing code inspector, went hunting recently and reported returning with a large catch. His game was junk cars and he said he found at least 19 vehicles in violation of city ordinance. A law passed in 1969 prohibits its city dwellers from keeping inoperative dilapidated vehicles in the public view. The most common offenders are persons who keep old junked cars for scrap parts.
• Jan. 25, the Wesleyan College Woman’s Club has initiated a memorial fund in memory of Mrs. Nancy Keown Dew, president of the organization, who died. According to Mrs. W. L. Magnuson, Mrs. Dew had implemented a project of refurnishing the Gold Room, used for formal occasions at the Kentucky Wesleyan College. Some $1,000 of the necessary $4,000 for the project had been received at the time of Mrs. Dew’s death. The organization will dedicate the completed refurnishing to Mrs. Dew.
• Jan. 26, if you happened to be watching daytime television around 11 a.m. on Monday, you may have been surprised to hear Allen Luden, host of Password, announce a contestant who flew all the way from Owensboro, Kentucky to appear on the program. Dr. Duncan Johnson made his television debut on Monday, Jan. 22. Dr. Johnson played a round of the game with none other than that bewitching star, Elizabeth Montgomery. When asked how he came to be on the program, Dr. Johnson said he had always been interested in quiz shows.
