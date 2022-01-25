A warrant against Beatrice Westerfield, a child before the court for failing to attend school regularly, was dismissed by Judge McFarland. The little girl’s mother is required to earn the living for herself and little girl and a baby. The father of the children is under warrant for failure to support them and the little girl remained away from school to care for the baby while the mother worked. The Welfare League asked the court to dismiss the warrant and that the league be allowed to dispose of the case. The league will endeavor to supply some one to care for the baby while the mother is working, allowing the little girl to attend school.
• Jan. 24, 1922, the home of Dr. Mark Estes of Lewisport was entered Sunday evening while the doctor and his wife were away. Dr. Estes had been called to the farm of Wood Riddle while Mrs. Estes spent the time at a neighbor’s to await the doctor’s return. Someone entered the house by unlocking the fount door and rear one. Every nook and corner was searched. The feather beds were upset, dresses pulled out of closets and left on the floor.
• Jan. 25, William Roche who was arrested in Madison, Indiana, charged with causing his wife to fast fifty-one days to cure rheumatism, today began a hunger strike in the county jail as a demonstration of his faith in fasting as a cure. Roche, told officials he was willing to take his own “medicine” in order to demonstrate the no harmful results could come from the process. The condition of Mrs. Roche was said by attending physicians to be critical. She has partly regained her eyesight.
• Jan. 26, Mary Frances Kelley died ten minutes after being run over by a runaway team of mules attached to a heavily loaded wagon of tobacco. The child was coming to the city with two other children riding bicycles in the street when two of the children collided with each other as the team of mules approached. One of the children struck a mule and team ran away, striking the Kelley child. Both wheels passed over the child’s body.
• Jan. 27, Director Edgar Courtney, of Community Service, superintendent of the planting of the permanent carol tree at the Third Street School yesterday. Mayor Hickman believed it would be detrimental to the shrubbery now growing in the courthouse yard to put the permanent tree there, owing to the crowds gathering around it at Christmas time for the musical programs, so it was taken to the Third Street school grounds. A pretty cedar tree was donated for this purpose by Allan Reid.
• Jan. 28, more than 100 persons attended the miscellaneous shower and reception given at the American Legion by the Women’s auxiliary. Linens, fixtures for the bathroom, money and promises of rugs and other furniture were made by different ones in attendance. The dance hall where the reception was held had been painted and is not quite pretty in orange and yellow. During the evening musical numbers were given by Susan Field, Mollie Webb and Harold Dinkelspeel.
50 Years Ago
• Jan. 24, 1972, area teenagers have been extended an invitation to enter the Miss Kentucky Teenager Pageant scheduled this summer. Mrs. Sybil Shaffer, executive director of the state pageant has announced the state judging will be held July 28-30 at the Phoenix Convention Hall in Lexington. There will be no swimsuit competition for the teens competing. They will be between the ages of 13 and 17 years as of Aug. 20, 1972. Contestants will be judged on beauty of face, figure, poise and personality, scholarship, community service leadership.
• Jan. 25, Louisville and Nashville Railroad crews worked until Monday night clearing the track at Waitman Station in Hancock County, the site of a Sunday morning train derailment. Twenty-four cars including three containing propane gas, of the 75-car L&N freight train derailed. Officials believe the derailment was caused by a malfunctioning switch. Lewisport and Daviess County firefighters were called to the scene when it was discovered one of the propane gas tanks was leaking.
• Jan. 26, Owensboro and 25 other Kentucky cities are awaiting Feb. 9 when the 1971 “All Kentucky City” awards are announced at Lexington. Any number of the cities can win the award, which will be presented during a noon luncheon at the Phoenix Hotel. Lt. Gov. Julian Carrol will join Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President William H. Neal of Owensboro in presenting the awards.
• Jan. 27, County Clerk Robert Neel issued his first urging that motorists buy 1972 auto license plates soon as possible. More than 12,000 plates have been sold since opening day, Jan. 3. By March 2, deadline for having the new plate, his office will have sold more than 32,000 and will sell several thousands more during the remainder of the year. Neel pointed out the line of applicants these days is thing and customers can be accommodated promptly by regular and extra deputies staffing the counter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.