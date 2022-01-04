While standing over a still on which whisky was being cooked, E.C. Aubrey, G.H. McDaniels and Charles McCullogh were arrested by Chief John Lyons. The men were in a dilapidated store building at Plum and Eighth streets, where McCullogh had been staying for some time. The still was from five to eight gallons and was made of copper and copper coil. About a quart of moonshine in a jug was found in the room, with a barrel of mash. The still was very dirty and gave evidence of hard use over a long period of time. The police believe that one or two of the men have been operating it for some time, moving it from one place to another.
• Jan. 3, 1922, when Judge Wilson struck the rostrum in circuit court, it was with the same gavel with which he called for order in the house of representatives when he was presiding officer of that deliberative body several years ago. There was resting upon the court’s bench a massive bouquet of flowers to which was attached a card reading “From friends and admirers of George S. Wilson and Glover Cary.”
• Jan. 4, an overturned canoe floating on the Ohio River was found today by the crew of the United States steamer Kankakee. It was identified as the one in which Clyde Crowe, 18, Thomas Fruchte, 15, and Leo Wininger, 18, used Saturday when they started duck hunting in the back water of the Ohio River. The finding of the canoe four miles west of the city caused the parents of the missing boys to abandon hope that they are alive.
• Jan. 5, John W. Langdon filed suit today for divorce from Amanda Hudson Langdon, charging cruel and inhuman treatment in that at the time they were married on November 26, she was without his knowledge engaged to another man. After they were married, she continued to receive letters and money from the other man, also without his knowledge. They separated on December 21, two days after Edward Broadus of Louisville was killed in a duel while attempting to exterminate the Langdon family.
• Jan. 6, chief of police John Lyons has declared war on bootleggers, moonshiners and other violators of the prohibition law. The chief has occupied most of his time since going into office in getting a line on all violators of the prohibition law, and he’s determined that within a few weeks this city will be as dry as any American city in the present era should be. Chief Lyons says that he will use every means at his disposal, including search warrants.
• Jan. 7, a large new barn and contents belonging to P.H. Axton, undertaker at Richland, burned about 5 o’clock this afternoon. Ten tons of hay, 50 bushels of corn, two tons of baled straw, one buggy, three wagons, several sets of harnesses and two horses were badly burned and one horse was rescued. The hearse had been rolled out to wash, and while thus occupied, the man discovered the blaze in the straw but was unable to control it, and it soon spread and burned the barn and all it contained.
50 years ago
• Jan. 3, 1972, members of the Mechanicsville Homemakers Club honored Mrs. Katie Sutherland recently at the December meeting and Christmas party. Fifty members and their families and guests attended the dinner. Mrs. Ida Jo Burg read a poem, “A Candle in the Night,” by Mary Stoner Wine. Mrs. Burg presented a plaque from the club to Mrs. Sutherland in recognition of 20 years’ perfect attendance. She told of her work as 4-H leader and as county foods leader to the homemakers association.
• Jan. 4, the biennial changing of the City Hall guard was accomplished Monday with Waitman Taylor taking the oath of office as mayor and Jack Fisher, Alton Puckett, George Greer and Russell Shifley being sworn in as the new board of city commissioners. Moments after assuming office, Taylor and the new board agreed unanimously to reappoint Max Rhoads as city manager, Hugh Moore as city attorney and Elmer Brown as city prosecutor.
• Jan. 5, the recovery of $4,000 in stolen office equipment by two Owensboro policemen last week has resulted in the breakup of a two-year-old equipment theft ring in Indianapolis. According to a city police spokesman, nine arrests have been made and an additional $10,000 worth of stolen equipment recovered in Indianapolis since Dec. 29, when Patrolmen David Rose and Gary Hancock made the local recovery. The two Owensboro officers recovered three stolen IBM typewriters, two calculators and an adding machine.
• Jan. 6, slipping and sliding weather moved into Kentucky after an overnight storm deposited rain, sleet and snow on the highways. Schools were closed in at least 41 counties, and some large industrial plants reported slight production delays because of tardiness and absenteeism. With temperatures expected to reach 15 or below by morning, state police warned that driving conditions would remain hazardous. The storm first appeared in western Kentucky then expanded its scope and became statewide.
