Waveland, now one of the choice residence sections of Owensboro, is part of a tract of land that was conveyed to James Weir, grandfather of James Weir Griffith, by John G. Howard, November 21, 1844, for $4,500, which in the opinion of Mr. Weir’s father was a big price and a risky investment. The tract beginning at Booth Avenue and Frederica Street running north on Frederica Street to Ninth Street and west on Ninth to Walnut, south on Walnut to Parrish Avenue and west on Parish Avenue to a point about or near Parrish Court and Griffith Avenue, then south to the beginning, was supposed to contain 290 acres. It is said now to be worth one million dollars.
• Jan. 30, 1923, Robert Boswell was arrested on the Ebhelhar farm on two warrants, one charging him with malicious shooting of Elmo (Red) Gilbert on the night of July 18, and the other with the malicious shooting of John Fox on Sunday January 21. The officers have been looking for Boswell for some time and learned of his whereabouts and went to the farm house where he was residing.
• Jan. 31, “Wanted — Good homes for good boys. W. J. Chiles, of the Kentucky Children’s Home society, Lyndon, Ky., will be in Owensboro February 2 and 3. He will have wit him several boys of about ten years of age, for when he desires to find good homes. Anyone wanting to get a boy should communicate with Mr. Chiles at the Palnters hotel.”
• Feb. 1, police court was a scene of wild excitement when Edward Costler, an alleged believer in “free love,” and Myrtle Aubrey were each fined $100 and costs. Costler, on taking the witness stand in his own behalf, went into “religious hysteria,” and began speaking the “unknown tongue,” which was taken up by the Aubrey girl, her mother and several of Costler’s witnesses. It was several minutes before the police could get Costler and his crowd out of the court room and place them in the holdover until they cooled off.
• Feb. 2, the local Red Cross chapter has been asked by the Washington division to make some pajamas and bathrobes for ex-service men in the various hospitals, also knitted sweaters and sleeping caps. Nurses in the insular chapters are asking aid in trying to lessen poverty and distress among the people under their care and state layettes and cotton clothing for children under 12 years of age are greatly needed.
• Feb. 3, R. H. Taylor, manager of the McElroy five and ten cent store, swore out a warrant against B. A. Kinney charging him will passing a “cold” check. The check was dated January 15, 1923, and was for $5. According to Mr. Taylor, the defendant had given him the check to pay for some goods purchased amounting to $1.58 and was given the balance of $3.42 in cash. Having been tipped off to the many worthless checks Kinney had passed in Owensboro after he cashed the check, Taylor did not deliver the goods and was out only for the cash.
50 Years Ago
• Jan. 30, 1973, Dick Toth, chairman of the committee which prepared Owensboro’s entry into the 1973 All-Kentucky City (AKC) contest, was name as the outstanding man of the year by the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce at its annual dinner meeting. Toth, guided Owensboro’s (AKC) entry to excellent ratings in all of the eight categories which it entered, and an All Kentucky City rating for a second straight year. Over 300 people attended the dinner.
• Jan. 31, Carl Hertzberg, of Lubeck, German, who sells one third of all the bourbon bought in West Germany, is using the approach that “we are selling America.” Jerry Kuntz, the author of the statement, is the person in charge of foreign markets with Medley Distilling Co. Kuntz explained that in 1964 Medley became the first company to try to market bourbon in Germany but with little heritage in the consumption of harder liquors.
• Feb. 1, with the knowledge that a year as Miss Owensboro 1972 has helped her to reach out to others and find herself, Pamela Sue Scott is prepared to relinquish her crown to the winner of the 1973 Miss Owensboro Pageant Saturday. Miss Scott will crown her successor at the Jaycees-sponsored event at Daviess County High School. It has helped her come out of her shell.
• Feb. 2, more than half of Kentucky’s population will be in the state’s three metropolitan areas by the year 2020, according to a study by a team of population experts. The Louisville, Lexington and Northern Kentucky areas will have more than 3 million inhabitants out of a projected total for the state of 5.8 million, the Kentucky Social Sciences Advisory Committee Said.
