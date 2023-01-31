Waveland, now one of the choice residence sections of Owensboro, is part of a tract of land that was conveyed to James Weir, grandfather of James Weir Griffith, by John G. Howard, November 21, 1844, for $4,500, which in the opinion of Mr. Weir’s father was a big price and a risky investment. The tract beginning at Booth Avenue and Frederica Street running north on Frederica Street to Ninth Street and west on Ninth to Walnut, south on Walnut to Parrish Avenue and west on Parish Avenue to a point about or near Parrish Court and Griffith Avenue, then south to the beginning, was supposed to contain 290 acres. It is said now to be worth one million dollars.

Jan. 30, 1923, Robert Boswell was arrested on the Ebhelhar farm on two warrants, one charging him with malicious shooting of Elmo (Red) Gilbert on the night of July 18, and the other with the malicious shooting of John Fox on Sunday January 21. The officers have been looking for Boswell for some time and learned of his whereabouts and went to the farm house where he was residing.

