Powder explodes, Pitt Howard and Jesse Brooks, both of whom live on the Rutherford farm on the Livermore Road, discovered on Tuesday. The boys had gone into the field to blast stumps and Brooks carried a bucket with about a pound of powder. When they arrived at a stump they spread a piece of paper on the ground and poured a little powder on it to see if it was good. It was. The powder on the paper exploded, also the powder in the bucket Brooks was carrying. As a result both boys were burned about the face and hands. Howard was able to drive Brooks to Owensboro where both boys received medical attention.
• Jan. 31, 1922, with a crew of between 200 and 300 men at work on it the laying of the pipeline of the Indian Refining company of Lawrenceville, Illinois, to Owensboro is being pushed rapidly. The line is now within 18 miles of Owensboro and it is expected that the river will be reached by Feb. 10. With special boats and barges being used the work of laying the line across the river will then be started and this will probably be completed by March 1.
• Feb. 1, some 40 or 50 additional members have been secured by the Daviess County post of the American Legion during the last few days of the membership drive which started over a week ago. So far 130 members of the post have renewed their membership. Now that the post has very attractive club rooms where the members can go every night and where dances, smokers and other entertainments may be held the popularity of the local post is expected to grow.
• Feb. 2, Mrs. Guy Head, who claimed much attention last summer when she won a court action whereby her sister and the latter’s husband sought to recover possession of her 12-year-old daughter, whom she was alleged to have kidnapped from the home of her parents in Dayton, Ohio, appeared in Squire Hite’s court to obtain advice as to what she should do in regard to her husband, who she said disappeared taking $275 of her money. Her husband had previously threatened to kill her.
• Feb. 3, so far, 10 students at the high school are working on their orations for the preliminary to determine the representatives to go to Madisonville March 10 to take part in the western Kentucky high school oratorical contest. All students in the high school may compete for representation. There are four good literary and debating societies to draw material from.
• Feb. 4, hidden in a desolate spot, well protected from ordinary scrutiny by the woods, sand and bushes at the head of Whitely’s Island, Chief Lyons and Sheriff Howard found mash and material sufficient, if converted to whisky, to keep all Daviess County on a spree for a week. The spot where the thriving enterprise was found was and ideal one for a moonshiner’s paradise. Sixteen barrels of mash were ready to be fermented and officials believe that the island had been the rendezvous of moonshiners for many months, at least from last spring.
50 Years Ago
• Jan. 31, 1972, Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Auxiliary members approved allocations and projects at the regular pre-concert meeting held at the home of Mrs. Charles Ralph. Mrs. Bernard Alvey, auxiliary president, reported that a forthcoming donation of funds to the symphony orchestra is being designated for use in presenting a spring youth concert. Guest speakers of the meeting were Leon Gregorian, director of the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra, and the Rev. Carl Asplund, Owensboro Symphony Chorus director.
• Feb. 1, Mayor C. Waitman Taylor, speaking at the General Electric Elfun Society dinner meeting, outlined six projects individuals or groups could undertake to improve Owensboro. These included establishing a daycare in the East End, equip and maintain mini parks, paint homes, start a drug abuse prevention program, teen recreation programs and serve on citizen committees. Money is needed to increase city employee salaries and the government must find the money.
• Feb. 2, Frank Foor, president of Owensboro Ice Cream & Dairy Products, Inc., which markets under the “Velvet” brand name was asked about possible milk price increases in the Owensboro area. Foor said that prices weren’t raised today but indicated that his company might raise its milk prices in the future. Foor said that area milk prices are generally higher than in Owensboro.
• Feb. 3, broken bones and influenza cases rose slightly in Daviess County during the recent cold spell. Our Lady of Mercy Hospital reported that there had been a slight increase but nothing drastic. A similar situation was reported at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital. Along with the upsurge in flu cases, both hospitals reported a number of fractures and other injuries resulting from falls on the snow and ice last week. No tabulation of the number of accident or flu victims is available.
