The fire department was called to answer an odd fire at 10 o’clock last night when a horse and buggy caught fire from an unknown cause. When the firemen arrived on the scene the buggy was a mass of flames and from the buggy was spreading to the horse which was slightly burned on the back. After an investigation by Fire Chief Cureton, it was found that the horse belonging to John Hankins, who resides at Scuffletown, had to come to Owensboro early in the day and had taken on too much liquor. He was later arrested on a charge of being intoxicated.
• Jan. 9, 1923, Lum Littlepage, living near White Plains, Hopkins County, was accidentally shot and killed by his son, Guy. The boy received a gun a short time ago as a gift and had been out practice shooting. He had returned to the house in the afternoon and his father was lying on a lounge. The boy pointed the gun at Mr. Littlepage, and thinking it unloaded, pulled the trigger. The bullet entered the elder Littlepage’s head causing instant death.
• Jan. 10, Superintendent Foust met with the presidents of the P.T.A’. s of the city and urged them to join in a campaign to get the parents to visit the schools in their districts. Parents will be asked to register at the different schools. Wednesday and Thursday of next week will be examination days at the high schools and the first semester will close Friday. About fifty will be promoted from the grades to the high school.
• Jan. 11, the little town of Ensor, Daviess County, eight miles above Owensboro on the Hardinsburg Road, was named many years ago by Capt. Sam H. Jesse. The name was selected by him to honor his old revolutionary war hero John Ensor. At the meeting of the Lions Club, the Rev. John W. Inzer told the Lions that his family name was changed shortly after the revolutionary war from Ensor to Inzer. President of the club, Herman Birkhead, told how Ensor received its name through Capt. Jesse.
• Jan. 12, Frank Gunther closed a deal whereby he becomes owner of the two story building on Third Street. Mr. Gunther is now located in the building on Frederica at Third Street which will be razed to make way for the big National Deposit Bank building. Mr. Gunther will move into his new location about February 8. The harness and leather goods manufacturing business has grown rapidly.
• Jan. 13, the marriage license record of September 4, 1922, at the courthouse at Rockport, Indiana, includes one issued to Miss Dora Evans of Whitesville, and Frank Marcell by Justice Bartley Inco. Public announcement of this marriage has not heretofore been made, but in the past few days there have been rumors afloat in both Owensboro and Whitesville that it had taken place. Why the long secrecy as to the marriage and objection now to its publication is not understood by friends of the bride.
50 Years Ago
• Jan. 9, 1973, teenage volunteer service at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital is taking applications this month for new members in the program that began last fall as a pilot endeavor. The 28 charter members of the organization have contributed 752 service hours on nursing units and in Central Supply. At each of the monthly meetings, programs will focus on topics relating to hospital work and health related careers.
• Jan. 10, a Hawesville citizens group should be organized to promote interest in improving downtown shopping facilities and housing standards in Hawesville in an effort to attract new residents to the county according to a planner from the Green River Area Development District. City and county officials asked Stephen Pratt to suggest ways to improve and develop downtown. Pratt said the area had great potential for a shopping area.
• Jan. 11, County Judge Pat Tanner said he has received many letters from people interested in the proposed animal shelter for Daviess County. In answering each letter, Tanner said he urges that person to contribute his money and time to helping the proposed shelter become a reality. One local businessman whose plant is located in the county wrote that stray cats and dogs need special care. Tanner answered the letter saying that he calls on this person to kick off a campaign to solicit donations from animal lovers for a model animal shelter.
• Jan. 12, construction of the new football stadium for the new Hancock County High School may cost $107,000, architect R. Ben Johnson told Hancock County School Board members. Johnson said that the preliminary estimate does not include costs of finishing the stadium’s track. No date was named for submission for the final plans. Also, a new sprinkler system at some $50,000 must be installed in the new high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.