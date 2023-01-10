The fire department was called to answer an odd fire at 10 o’clock last night when a horse and buggy caught fire from an unknown cause. When the firemen arrived on the scene the buggy was a mass of flames and from the buggy was spreading to the horse which was slightly burned on the back. After an investigation by Fire Chief Cureton, it was found that the horse belonging to John Hankins, who resides at Scuffletown, had to come to Owensboro early in the day and had taken on too much liquor. He was later arrested on a charge of being intoxicated.

Jan. 9, 1923, Lum Littlepage, living near White Plains, Hopkins County, was accidentally shot and killed by his son, Guy. The boy received a gun a short time ago as a gift and had been out practice shooting. He had returned to the house in the afternoon and his father was lying on a lounge. The boy pointed the gun at Mr. Littlepage, and thinking it unloaded, pulled the trigger. The bullet entered the elder Littlepage’s head causing instant death.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.