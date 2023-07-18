Claude E. Smith, formerly commonwealth’s attorney for this district, narrowly missed serious injury on the Hartford Road in front of the old brick church across from the Whiteley farm. Mr. Smith was returning to his home at Hartford, driving a new Studebaker Six, which he had not had long, when someone in a rusty old Ford, came crashing out of the short road down from the old ruins and tore into Smith’s car with a great deal of force. The new Studebaker was wrecked, the top and body being torn to pieces. The car was brought into the garage of the Vincent-Curry Company, where it will be given such repairs as will put it in condition for use.
July 17, 1923, Charles W. Scroggins was charged with the murder of Opal Wells, at Equality, Ohio County. William Scroggins, a nephew of the alleged murderer, is also held in the Hartford jail. Scroggins and Wells had followed one another from Owensboro to Centertown, then to Equality where the cars stopped. Scroggins went to the back of his car and fired a pistol, the bullet striking Wells in the side of his head and he fell on his face in the roadway.
July 18, evidence in behalf of the commonwealth in the prosecution of Louis Weightman, charged with the murder of Ira Casey, which occurred in Weightman’s pool room at Island last March, was completed today. About thirty witnesses testified for the state. According to the evidence introduced Casey was a tubercular, and unable to work. In going about places, he walked so that anyone who did not know him would think that he was attempting to pull a gun from his pocket.
July 19, Louis Bowlds was found guilty before Judge Watkins in police court on a warrant charging him with having illicit liquor in his possession and was given a fine of $300 and sentenced to sixty days in the county jail. Bowlds’ home on Walnut Street was raided by police and a half-gallon of moonshine and a quantity of home brew was found. Bowlds stated on the witness stand that he was not aware of any liquor being in his house.
July 20, with the $10,000 fund for the erection of a steel and concrete athletic stadium for the new high school oversubscribed, with plans and specifications donated by architect Hussander, of Chicago, almost completed and with construction companies ready to go if they land the job, Owensboro faces the bright prospect of seeing the athletic field of the new school opened this fall. Friends of Dr. O. W. Rash, the moving spirit of the enterprise that has made it possible are giving it a name. They are petitioning to have it named Rash Stadium.
July 21, the next time Mrs. Henry Gant, of Detroit, Michigan, uses a public telephone booth she will see to it that she takes her pocketbook with her. Friday afternoon Mrs. Gant arrived at Union station from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Before going into the telephone booth at the station to call relative to notify them of her arrival, she put her pocketbook containing over $35 down on the table in the women’s waiting room. When she returned the pocketbook was missing.
50 Years Ago
July 17, 1973, more than 400 dog licenses were sold Monday as the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office began its final week of sales prior to enforcing its new police of shooting all unlicensed dogs in the city and county. Mrs. James Witt, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Human Society, said dog license sales for the year now total between 1,800 and 1,900. Mrs. Witt has been selling the licenses through the sheriff’s office and collecting the 25 cents per tag seller’s fee for the animal shelter fund.
July 18, State Sen. Kelsey E. Friend, Jr. of Pikeville will address the Daviess County Young Democrats Club at Gabe’s Restaurant. Friend is president of the Kentucky Young Democrats and is in his first term as a state senator, representing the counties of Pike and Letcher. This will be Friend’s first visit to Owensboro.
July 19, the rocking chairs stopped at 2:58 a.m. Wednesday morning, but the finalists in the Kentucky State Rocking Chair Contest at the Beaver Dam Centennial were still rocking long afterwards. Sherry Lynn Kilgore of Owensboro “outrocked” all of the original 102 contestants who began at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Winner of the $500 grand prize and trophy, Miss Kilgore entered the contest with only three hours of sleep the night before. She was sponsored by the U.S. Navy.
July 20, the 7th Annual Tri-State Square Dancing Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Owensboro Sportscenter. Registration is expected to draw more than 800 square dances from Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Illinois. Activities include a round dancing workshop and a square dancing workshop. The Kentuckiana Kloggers will perform on Saturday.
