Claude E. Smith, formerly commonwealth’s attorney for this district, narrowly missed serious injury on the Hartford Road in front of the old brick church across from the Whiteley farm. Mr. Smith was returning to his home at Hartford, driving a new Studebaker Six, which he had not had long, when someone in a rusty old Ford, came crashing out of the short road down from the old ruins and tore into Smith’s car with a great deal of force. The new Studebaker was wrecked, the top and body being torn to pieces. The car was brought into the garage of the Vincent-Curry Company, where it will be given such repairs as will put it in condition for use.

July 17, 1923, Charles W. Scroggins was charged with the murder of Opal Wells, at Equality, Ohio County. William Scroggins, a nephew of the alleged murderer, is also held in the Hartford jail. Scroggins and Wells had followed one another from Owensboro to Centertown, then to Equality where the cars stopped. Scroggins went to the back of his car and fired a pistol, the bullet striking Wells in the side of his head and he fell on his face in the roadway.

