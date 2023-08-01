Two mules were struck by lightning and killed about 5 o’clock during a heavy electrical storm at Hite’s Rub, between Cloverport and Hardinsburg. The mules were the property of James McClellan, who had them injured. They were standing out in a lot near Mr. McClellan’s home when the bolt hit them. Two of McClellan’s children received a slight shock at the same time, but they soon recovered. At Hardinsburg there was only a heavy downpour and it flooded the streets and gutters.
July 31, 1923, the speed demons of Owensboro are determined to lead the city court docket for violations of city ordinances. Drunks have had the distinction of heading the list of all arrests during the year, but since January of this year they have been sidetracked on several occasions by speeders. In June, there were 25 cases for drunkenness and 23 for speeding. In May, the speeders won out by a nose and during July they won again.
Aug. 1, how tragedy stalks in the wake of the misdeeds of men was brought out when deputy sheriff Dick Cashen led a raiding party of Robert Weikle and Pack Moris on the home of an alleged moonshiners in West Louisville. Ed Wingfield was found with to have a still, three pints of white mule and a lot of mash that had just been emptied from two barrels. When deputy Cashen made the arrest he was in a quandary as to what to do with Mrs. Wingfield and her three children. The officer found scarcely any food and the children had little clothing.
Aug. 2, Rowland Roberts, of Uniontown, while running a trot line in Henderson “caught something.” Just what the “something” is, has created a variance of opinions. When Roberts succeeded in landing the “critter,” he thought he had captured an alligator. The fish weighed 176 pounds and was seven feet and four inches long. Its head resembled an alligator and the rest of its body was covered in regular fish scales.
Aug. 3, J. Allen Dean, prominent attorney, was stricken with apoplexy in his office in the Masonic temple and lies critically ill at the city hospital. Mr. Dean was found on the floor, where he had fallen from his chair, by the janitor Joe Smith, who came in for the customary evening cleaning of the rooms. He had had presumably fallen between 5 and 5:30 o’clock in the afternoon. He had suffered a hemorrhage of the brain.
Aug. 4, two young men, one claiming to hail from Owensboro and the other from Evansville, made application to Commissioner Stone for permission to use Chautauqua Park for public speaking at a future date. They said they were not ready to announce the speakers, but that the theme of the addresses would be “Hundred% American.” The commissioner told them that since they were strangers he thought it would be better to bring the request before the entire board, and they promised to return today for an answer.
July 31, a standing-room only crowd was abroad early last Thursday to hear the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce present a drug-abuse program centering around the 1972 Bull Island rock festival. Considering the early hour, the large attendance of the Chamber’s monthly Rooster-Booster breakfast serves as the barometer measuring area interest in the problem. Kentucky State Trooper Bill Starks said that Owensboro rated fifth from the top in drug-abuse statistics in Kentucky. He is investigating the discovery of 30 used syringes found in a recently graded parking lot.
Aug. 1, the Daviess County Fair opens with parade fanfare through the streets of downtown Owensboro starting at 2:30 p.m., kicking off the annual four-day event sponsored by the Daviess County Lions Club. New fairgrounds, stadium seats and arena at the fair site in Philpot are additions to the facilities this year. Proceeds from the fair are used by the Lions Club to sponsor eyesight research and conservation. The first day of the fair will be the crowning of 1973 Miss Daviess County.
Aug. 2, Kathy Lynn Montgomery was crowned Miss Daviess County Fair for 1973 from among a field of 25 contestants participating in the annual beauty pageant. Miss Montgomery seemed overjoyed with tears streaming from her eyes when her name was announced as the winner. Montgomery had been preparing for the pageant since early July. She plans to attend Western Kentucky University in the fall.
Aug. 3, work is scheduled to begin on a joint venture involving private business and the city of Owensboro in cleaning up and beautifying an overgrown lot on the southwest corner of the intersection of 9th Street and Leitchfield Road. Beginning Sept. 1, the city street department will begin removing most of the brush and trees from the lot and will cut all the weeds and level some of the earth. The city beautification commission will take over and line the sides of an open ditch along the back of the lot with concrete riprap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.