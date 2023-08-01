Two mules were struck by lightning and killed about 5 o’clock during a heavy electrical storm at Hite’s Rub, between Cloverport and Hardinsburg. The mules were the property of James McClellan, who had them injured. They were standing out in a lot near Mr. McClellan’s home when the bolt hit them. Two of McClellan’s children received a slight shock at the same time, but they soon recovered. At Hardinsburg there was only a heavy downpour and it flooded the streets and gutters.

July 31, 1923, the speed demons of Owensboro are determined to lead the city court docket for violations of city ordinances. Drunks have had the distinction of heading the list of all arrests during the year, but since January of this year they have been sidetracked on several occasions by speeders. In June, there were 25 cases for drunkenness and 23 for speeding. In May, the speeders won out by a nose and during July they won again.

