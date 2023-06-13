Owensboro and Daviess County to date have 4,133 licensed automobiles according to the records of the automobile department of the county clerk’s office. This total includes 3,731 passenger automobiles, 300 trucks, seventy-seven dealer cars and twenty-five public service cars. The are 832 of the 1923 model cars that have been sold by local dealers, with the Ford agency leading the rest of the field of dealers with a total of 464 cars. Closed cards are coming into favor as shown by the records of 832 passenger cars, 179 being either coupes or sedans. This means that one out of every drive cars sold by dealers in Owensboro today is a closed car.
• June 12, 1923, Owensboro and Daviess County were visited by a terrific rainstorm. Beginning about 6 o’clock last night, rain came in torrents for about three hours. The sewers in the city at many places were inadequate to carry off the heavy downpour. Many cellars were flooded, but the streets became impassable from Eighth to Ninth and Frederica across the railroad. The water got waist deep at Daviess and Lewis streets.
• June 13, J. A. Beavens, proprietor of the Smoke Shop pool room, was shot through the left shoulder by Eb Allen in a difficulty that arose over an alleged poker game, which was said to have been in progress over the Victory pool room. According to Beavens, he was in a friendly game when he and Allen had an argument and before he knew it, Allen had drawn a pistol and shot him.
• June 14, Henry Vittetow, who was charged in a warrant about a week ago with having liquor in his possession, was charged with felony when called for his examining trial and was held over to the grand jury. Vittetow is already under sentence in police court which he has appealed to the circuit court and if the sentence is sustained and he is convicted on the second charge a penitentiary sentence will likely be meted out to him. This is the first time that any court has preferred a felony charge against alleged bootleggers under the 1922 legislature act.
• June 15, in the notice sent out by the stockyards at Evansville, which is the closest Market to the country adjacent to Owensboro, is a warning to shippers from the Green River country that no hogs will be received from that country above Calhoun because of the fact that the hogs are too soft and oily and that there is no market for such from Calhoun down, however, the ban has been lifted. The lack of demand for upper Green river hogs was that the hogs were mash fed.
• June 16, Frank L. Bennett in his petition for a divorce from his wife, Doris Bennett, alleges that his wife is a bigamist, having married another man. Bennett stated his wife deserted him on November 2, 1922. On April 4, 1922, she was married again to Jack Delmar, at Henderson, with whom she is now living at Nashville, Tenn. Delmar is a vaudeville star and is sometimes known as the “Mysterious Delmar.”
50 Years Ago
• June 12, 1973, the second annual Trade Day in Sturgis will feature an expanded program with two days and nights of shows and entertainment. Last year approximately 7,000 attended the one-day event, according to the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce, sponsored the program. To be held in downtown Sturgis, Trade Day will line the streets. A horse show and trail ride are scheduled along with a Grand Parade.
• June 13, Owensboro police continued their search for three youths who reportedly stole 150 Regatta buttons from Regatta Headquarters at First and Allen streets. According to police reports, the youths were last seen around 5 p.m. running from the mobile home headquarters for the hydroplane festival. Market value of the buttons is $300.
• June 14, plans for the construction of a new $1 million four-story Owensboro City Hall using 1973 federal revenue sharing funds were officially released at a public hearing. The city hall project was first proposed during the 1960s, but as plans for the structure became more definite, the project seemed to increase in cost as the city’s ability to finance it decreased. As part of the package, the city would be responsible for razing the Elks Club building and demolishing the city hall and fire station and constructing a landscaped parking lot.
• June 15, plans to convert the lower library section of the Hawesville Grade School into a cafeteria with kitchen facilities at a cost of $71,323 has been approved by the Hancock County Board of Education. Construction of the cafeteria and kitchen with 272 square feet of space could begin in 12 weeks. The existing library will be moved into two classrooms on the upper level of the grade school. The sixth and seventh grades will be moved this fall in to the new school building thus decreasing by one-half the number of students housed in the old facility.
