Owensboro and Daviess County to date have 4,133 licensed automobiles according to the records of the automobile department of the county clerk’s office. This total includes 3,731 passenger automobiles, 300 trucks, seventy-seven dealer cars and twenty-five public service cars. The are 832 of the 1923 model cars that have been sold by local dealers, with the Ford agency leading the rest of the field of dealers with a total of 464 cars. Closed cards are coming into favor as shown by the records of 832 passenger cars, 179 being either coupes or sedans. This means that one out of every drive cars sold by dealers in Owensboro today is a closed car.

June 12, 1923, Owensboro and Daviess County were visited by a terrific rainstorm. Beginning about 6 o’clock last night, rain came in torrents for about three hours. The sewers in the city at many places were inadequate to carry off the heavy downpour. Many cellars were flooded, but the streets became impassable from Eighth to Ninth and Frederica across the railroad. The water got waist deep at Daviess and Lewis streets.

