Henry Watkins of Spottsville, who dropped from sight last October, leaving his wife and son, was married June 1 at Reno, Nevada, according to dispatches from the western divorce center. Watkins took for his second wife Martha A. Sauerheber, of Evansville. Watkins obtained a divorce from his Kentucky wife charging that she was possessed of a quarrelsome, nagging and jealous disposition covering the eighteen years of their married life. Watkins also accused his wife in his petitions for a decree of absolute divorce with having repeatedly charged him with infidelity, which he claimed were without foundation. The Sauerheber woman is reported to be wealthy.

June 5, 1923, Tom Wedding and Ben Gibson, two men capture by the police with 36 fine chickens in their buggy, were held to the grand jury by Squire J. F. Hite, in bail of $250, which neither was able to give so both were remanded to the jailer. Officers disclosed the fact the chickens had been claimed by Mrs. Mary Brooks. She told the officers that the fowls had been stolen from her home the night the men were caught.

