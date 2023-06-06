Henry Watkins of Spottsville, who dropped from sight last October, leaving his wife and son, was married June 1 at Reno, Nevada, according to dispatches from the western divorce center. Watkins took for his second wife Martha A. Sauerheber, of Evansville. Watkins obtained a divorce from his Kentucky wife charging that she was possessed of a quarrelsome, nagging and jealous disposition covering the eighteen years of their married life. Watkins also accused his wife in his petitions for a decree of absolute divorce with having repeatedly charged him with infidelity, which he claimed were without foundation. The Sauerheber woman is reported to be wealthy.
• June 5, 1923, Tom Wedding and Ben Gibson, two men capture by the police with 36 fine chickens in their buggy, were held to the grand jury by Squire J. F. Hite, in bail of $250, which neither was able to give so both were remanded to the jailer. Officers disclosed the fact the chickens had been claimed by Mrs. Mary Brooks. She told the officers that the fowls had been stolen from her home the night the men were caught.
• June 6, James Harkins was shot and seriously wounded by Walter Raleigh, his son-in-law. Harkins had upon several occasions threatened to kill Raleigh on sight. Raleigh eloped with Harkins’ young daughter about a week ago. Upon hearing of the elopement, Harkins is said to have gone into a rage and went to the sheriff’s office where he repeated his threat to kill Raleigh.
• June 7, Mary Louise Gasser, a freshman in the College of Law at the University of Kentucky, daughter of Mrs. J. V. Gasser, of Owensboro, made during the first semester a rank of high distinction with a standing of 2.7 out of a possible 3. Before coming to the university Miss Gasser attended Smith College at North Hampton, Mass. Miss Gasser graduated from Owensboro High School in 1921 and was valedictorian of her class.
• June 8, it was alleged that Clyde Huff left a note of his last words and turned up a vial supposed to have contained two ounces of carbolic acid, and drained the contents down his throat. But it was all a bluff, and he was hustled into an automobile and rushed to the hospital by several men in the soft drink stand next to his home. Huff had been let out of his job a few days previous and had been acting despondent about his association around the soft drink stand and in view of the situation excitement and trills were attendant upon the fake pulled off by Huff.
• June 9, Richard Beavin, of Cloverport, employed as a fireman at the dam No. 45, drowned. Mr. Beavin and David Allen were on night shift and Mr. Beavin remarked that he would step outside to the side of the pump boat to get cool. A moment later Mr. Allen heard Mr. Beavin shout for help and rushed to the side of the boat, but could not locate him. Mr. Allen immediately turned in an alarm and several other employees came to his assistance and they were able to recover the body.
50 Years Ago
• June 5, 1973, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Kentucky will hold their annual state convention Thursday through Sunday at Gabe’s Tower. About 600 members are expected to attend. D. W. Williams, convention chairman, said a number of resolutions will be adopted protested proposed cutbacks in the Veterans Administration budget for hospital care, medical research and disability compensation. State Sen. Delbert Murphy of Owensboro is scheduled to deliver the main address at the banquet.
• June 6, three cyclists on a cross-country ride to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., wheeled into Owensboro on the 13th leg of their journey from Los Angeles, Calif., to Philadelphia, Pa. The bike ride to raise $1 million is an annual event of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) International. While in Owensboro, the cyclists were guests of the local ESA chapter at a barbecue in Legion Park. The team averages more than 150 miles per day.
• June 7, Daviess Countians polled in a state-wide survey on the desirability of picture-laminated drivers’ licenses responded by a margin of two-to-one in favor of the proposal, James W. Clayton, circuit court clerk, reported. Clayton said the survey was conducted by circuit clerks throughout Kentucky asking the question, “Are you in favor of picture-laminated drivers’ licenses at a cost of 50 cents per year?” He pointed out that law enforcement agencies, liquor store owners and banks favor the change.
