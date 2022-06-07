The case of Emory J. Cain, posing as a solicitor for a mythical orphans’ home, who was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, charged with obtaining money under false pretense, will be tried before Judge McFarland this morning. Cain has been in the habit of soliciting funds for an orphanage and it had been his custom to make two calls every year. M.E. Pierson, secretary and treasurer of the Kentucky Electrical Lamp Company, who swore to the warrant, became suspicious of Cain, and upon investigating found him to be a fraud. When he came for a solicitation on Tuesday he was told to wait, and in the meantime the sheriff’s office was notified and he was arrested.
• June 6, 1922, Mrs. Myrtle Burks is seeking city license to operate a soft drink stand and restaurant on premises she now occupies in East Fourth Street. Many of the neighbors adjacent have petitioned the mayor and commissioners to deny the application. The commissioners are not inclined to grant it. In fact, it is understood that they are rather decidedly against it.
• June 7, the eight-year-old son of Charles Bivins will probably lose both feet as a result of injuries sustained when he ran into a mowing machine blade. The young man was brought to the city hospital and his left foot was amputated. The young man was chasing a rabbit and did not see the blades of the mowing machine in the high grass.
• June 8, Austin Uldrick Brown, two and one half year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Owen Brown, was thrown from a Shetland pony and trampled upon, rendered unconscious and badly bruised. He was rushed to the city hospital at Owensboro for treatment and is now at home. His injuries are not thought to be dangerous. Mr. Brown was leading the pony which his three children were riding when the animal’s foot became entangled in a piece of wire, which frightened it, causing t to throw the children.
• June 9. Albert Oberst arranged for a layman to give a short talk at each church Sunday bringing before the people of excellence of the coming Redpath Chautauqua program. The American Legion on the last day of the program, July 4, will have a barbecue at Chautauqua Park and a program, and Community Service will arrange for a song leader to precede the evening programs with community singing. A special children’s program will be given the third morning.
• June 10, Allen Murray Beard, of Hardinsburg, was graduated at the Kentucky Military Institute at Lyndon this year. He was the honor graduate and valedictorian of his class; commissioned cadet major by Governor Morrow; recipient of two gold medals, one for being the best all round cadet, the other for being the best scholar in English. He also won the cadetship at West Point Military academy but declined the appointment.
50 Years Ago
• June 6, 1972, Mrs. Joe Voyles, public relations director and instructor at Owensboro Business College, will be among the guest speakers at a secretarial workshop at Pigier Establishment, a business college in Paris, France, June 12-14. Monseuir Defaucheux, president of the Paris College, has asked Mrs. Voyles to speak on typing, shorthand and a secretary’s wardrobe at the workshop.
• June 7, a curfew for those under 18 will go into effect in Daviess County on Friday, June 16. The new law adopted by the Daviess County Fiscal Court extends Owensboro’s curfew from the city limits to the county line. Owensboro adopted a curfew in 1953 and revised it in 1966. The curfew makes it illegal for anyone under 16 to be out anywhere in the county after 11 p.m. unless accompanied by a responsible adult. Violators of curfew will be brought into juvenile court.
• June 8, the anticipated recovery of a body from the Ohio River near the city brickyard is expected to solve the mysterious disappearance of an Owensboro man nearly a month ago. The volunteer rescue squad of the Owensboro fire department carried out a dragging operation for a body that was unsuccessful because of the amount of debris on the river bottom. A scuba diver is expected to continue the search today for the body.
• June 9, more than 100 students and string instrument teachers are expected to participate in the North Central Regional Conference of the North Central Regional Conference of the American String Teachers Association to be held in Owensboro June 14-17. String teachers from Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Georgia and West Virginia will demonstrate teaching techniques, conduct daily rehearsals and seminars. The emphasis of the conference will be on the development of string instrument players from pre-school to college level.
