The school lunch solves the problem of a wholesome lunch for between 1,500 and 2,000 mothers in Owensboro and has proved one of the most practical factors of school life. Every city school has its lunch, supervised by a matron, and taken care of by its P.T.A. The Third and Seventh street schools as well as the high school have their lunch rooms run in cafeteria style, which has proven very satisfactory. The records show that children at these schools eat more food than they did when they were given assembled lunch at a stated price.
• March 13, 1923, damage resulting from a wind storm of cyclonic proportions that swept over Owensboro and Daviess County may reach half a million dollars according to insurance men who were deluged all day with reports of losses sustained. The greatest damage was suffered by the farmers of Daviess County, hundreds of buildings being demolished or damaged by the fore of the winds which reached a velocity of more than sixty-miles an hour.
• March 14, Beech Grove, McLean County, was visited by a disastrous fire last night when three business houses and a stable were burned at loss estimated around $60,000. The fire, which for a little time threatened to wipe the little town off the map, was brought under control after two hours work by voluntary firemen, who formed a bucket brigade and saved nearby houses.
• March 15, Andy Smith, 55 years old, for the last twenty years connected with the municipal electric light plant, was injured when he came into contact with a high voltage wire while replacing a globe in one of the street lights at Eight and Hathaway streets. Almost 9,000 volts passed through Smith’s body. As soon as Smith was knocked from his insulated standing board, Curley Pate, who was assisting in repairing the lights, called the fire station for assistance. Mr. Smith owes his life to the firemen by the first aid administered to him.
• March 16, John Moore who was arrested last week when federal and local officers raided his farm, will join his brother Tom Moore, who is in the county jail serving out sentences for liquor law violations, and begin a sentence of thirty days inflicted by a jury in Squire Hite’s court for having whisky in his possession. Squire Hite gave him four days of grace so that he might be able to straighten out his business. He has two other charges growing out of the raid.
• March 17, a fourteen-year search for her husband once more ended in failure for Mrs. Howard, who came all the way from New Orleans on the possibility that Barret Dade, deceased, might have been the man. The possibility was suggested to Mrs. Howard when she saw a newspapers picture of Mr. Dade and was struck by the likeness to her husband. Mrs. Howard made inquiries and learned that Mr. Dade’s home was in Henderson and she decided to go there.
50 Years Ago
• March 13, 1973, city commission members met in executive session and voted to instruct City Purchasing Agent Walter Fantini to draw up specifications for bids on a bus system. City commissioners will officially authorize bids at their regular meeting Friday. Mayor Waitman Taylor explained that the minimum service to be requested will include four routes running on a half-house basis, with a maximum fair of 35 cents. Taylor said the buses to be used will be at least 19-passenger, new air conditioned coaches.
• March 14, about two years ago Joe Haley became interested in a certain tree just outside of Philpot. He watched the tree intently for two weeks. Then he climbed to a nest at the top of the tree and returned home with a little ball of fuzz. Today that little ball of fuzz has a four-foot wing span and kills rabbits with its talons. The red-tailed hawk is the 12th bird Haley has trained since he was about 12 years old. Its his first red-tail, and the largest.
• March 15, the Owensboro High School (OHS) student newspaper, “The Scoop,” has received an All-American rating from the National Scholastic Press Association. The OHS student newspaper received “marks of distinction” in all five judging categories for the first semester. Senior JoDelle Dishman is editor of the newspaper and junior Beverly Law is associate editor.
• March 16, to the sound of a little less than 2,000 Kentucky Wesleyan fans shouting “Let’s Go Panthers,” Kentucky Wesleyan College’s basketball team won its way to the final game of the NCAA College Division Championship by methodically defeating the Eagles of Brockport College (N.Y.) by a score of 96-90. The win means the Panthers will face Tennessee State at 9 p.m. at Roberts Municipal Stadium in Evansville to try for their fourth national championship in eight years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.