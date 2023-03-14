The school lunch solves the problem of a wholesome lunch for between 1,500 and 2,000 mothers in Owensboro and has proved one of the most practical factors of school life. Every city school has its lunch, supervised by a matron, and taken care of by its P.T.A. The Third and Seventh street schools as well as the high school have their lunch rooms run in cafeteria style, which has proven very satisfactory. The records show that children at these schools eat more food than they did when they were given assembled lunch at a stated price.

March 13, 1923, damage resulting from a wind storm of cyclonic proportions that swept over Owensboro and Daviess County may reach half a million dollars according to insurance men who were deluged all day with reports of losses sustained. The greatest damage was suffered by the farmers of Daviess County, hundreds of buildings being demolished or damaged by the fore of the winds which reached a velocity of more than sixty-miles an hour.

