Down in Dublin Lane the residents are allowing their chickens to stray beyond the limits of their own property and as a result five poultry owners were brought before Judge Watkins in police court to answer complaints made by their neighbors. It is a violation of a city ordinance to allow chickens to run at large and the penalty is a fine not less than $5 but not more than $25. Judge Watkins is of the opinion that this be enforced to the letter of the law. He hopes that this case would serve as a warning to the entire city because Dublin Lane has no monopoly on the raising of chickens.
March 14, 1922, the trial of Jesse Sublett for the murder of Town Marshall Pherson, of Rockport, Ohio County, began in circuit court this morning. Seven eye witnesses were introduced by the prosecution. It was brought out that Sublett was on his way with the town marshal to obtain a warrant for another man for bootlegging. When the two arrived in front of the office of the police judge, witnesses testified that Sublett drew his revolver and shot Pherson killing him instantly.
March 15, Melvin Head was sworn in as acting postmaster at West Louisville. He succeeds J. E. Thompson who recently died, causing a vacancy. Mr. Head will take the examination required by the civil service and was notified of his availability and requested to submit certain records required by the department. Monday he received notice of his appointment by the department and was directed to prepare his bond.
March 16, Joe Arnett who imbibed too much “white mule” and was lodged in a cell at the police station, developed a case of “flu” last night and it was necessary to call a physician to treat him. While being “sick” is nothing unusual among the many drunk cases handled by the police, the physician who responded said that there was no doubt that Arnett was in need of medical attention as he had a fever.
March 17, robbery of the Old Stone distillery warehouse on the River Road west of the city was accomplished and at least 50 gallons of 8-year-old whisky were removed. Three barrels of whisky were robbed, the contents of most of them being removed by syphoning. The thieves climbed to the second story of the building and pulled off a sheet of iron siding, bored holes into the barrels and inserted long rubber tubes through which the whisky was syphoned. At bootleggers’ prices the whisky removed was worth about $3,000.
March 18, Ira Williams and Amanda Easter appeared in police court on the charge of breach of the peace which in their case meant engaging in a fight. Both declared that there wasn’t any fight, and that they were just “having a little fun.” As neither one had any complaint to make against the other, Judge Watkins took their word for it and dismissed the case.
50 Years Ago
March 14, 1972, a bunny hop dance to benefit the Easter Seal Campaign for Crippled Children and Adults will be held at the National Guard Armory. During the dance a “bunny” will be named. Her selection will be on the basis of a penny vote. Easter Seal neighbor-to-neighbor drives, in which envelopes for contributions are passed from neighbor to neighbor on each block throughout the city, are currently in progress.
March 15, Arthur Osborn Segerberg Jr. apparently doesn’t like the Tennessee Valley Authority. His article in Esquire is highly critical of the T.V.A., especially the authority’s strip mining operations. Segerberg calls the land surrounding the Paradise plant near Drakesboro one of the most devastated in the United States, primarily due to the strip mining.
March 16, Mrs. Cliffordean Potter, better known to radio audience as “Joanna,” was honored at the dinner and program meeting of the Pilot Club of Owensboro, Inc., at Gabe’s in recognition of her years of service to the community. For several decades Joanna has been a familiar and loved radio personality. Her broadcasts from radio station WOMI have entertained listeners for many years. A “This is Your Life” tribute was paid to her.
March 17, Chris Hornbeck was presented a $100 saving bond and a Patrick Henry gold medal at the American Legion Post 9’s 53rd anniversary dinner for winning first place in the local high school oratorical contest. Hornbeck’s winning speech was entitled “Our Constitution — Worth Having, Worth Defending.” In part his speech said, “Time does not wear down nor eat a way the eternal truths of the constitution.” Second place Patrick Henry silver medal and a $50 saving bond was awarded to George D. Brooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.