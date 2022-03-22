Terry Snowday, Owensboro’s star player on the football and basketball teams of Centre College, is receiving much praise for his fine work in winning many of the games in both teams for the Centre College. In the Danville paper, it was written that coach McMillin announced that Snowday, Jimmy Green and other members of the basketball team will receive the official “C.” George Joplin, writing for the Lexington Leader, selected eight men who he considered the best in the net game the past season. The only Centre player named was Snowday, Centre’s standing guard. Joplin says that Snowday has displayed speed and cleverness combined with head-work in the every contest and that he is a fighter from start to finish.
• March 21, 1922, Arch Jackson was shot through the jaw by his wife while they were “playing” with an automatic gun, according to the story of the woman told in police court. The brother of the woman testified that the shooting was accidental. Jackson and his wife were “playing” and both reached for the bureau drawer to get possession of a revolver. The woman was a little quicker and no sooner had she grasped it than it exploded.
• March 22, an atlas of Daviess County, bearing the date of 1876, was unearthed from the storage room of the post office and proved quite interesting to all who inspected its pages. It contains many illustrations of residences and places of business in Owensboro and the county at that time. The courthouse is shown with a front portico and a fence around the entire square. There was a quaint picture of Ford’s drugstore, another of F.T. Gunther’s wholesale and retail grocery.
• March 23, an organization to foster a Young Women’s Christian Association was formed at the Chamber of Commerce at the meeting called by Mrs. W. M. McCarty, chairman of arrangements for the recent Western Kentucky Older Girls’ conference of the Y. W.C. A. to give a final report on the receipts and expenditures of funds and other details pertaining to the recent conference. A survey of the city to find out the interested manifested in a Y.W.C.A will be made at once and following that an organizer will be invited to Owensboro if the survey shows sufficient interest.
• March 24, fireman of company No. 1 were given an opportunity of “limbering up” when one of the fifty foot extension ladders was placed against the building and “run up” to the tower, each man making several trips to the top at his best speed. The performance was watched by Mayor Hickman and Commissioners Loney and Stone, as well as a group of interested spectators who gathered in front of city hall. The fireman showed that they were quite experts in ladder work.
• March 25, many people have stopped to admire the hat display made by the women of Daviess County at the farm bureau window the past few days. Today will end the showing of the hats which have been made at an expenditure of from 50 cents to $5. Some are new and some show how old materials may be utilized. Twenty-five hats have been noted in the display.
50 Years Ago
• March 21, 1972, preliminary plans for a new $1.6 million high school have been approved by the Hancock County Board of Education. The planned facility will have a 600 student capacity and boast expanded classroom and athletic accommodations. The new structure will be constructed near the present Hancock County High School, which will be converted to a middle school when the new school is completed. Plans for ground breaking ceremonies will take place in late June or early July.
• March 22, the Fordsville Lions Club, at their regular meeting, adopted a resolution pointing out the need for a new high school with grades 7-12 in the northern part of Ohio County. The document points out that such a school would serve approximately 500 students and give Fordsville facilities comparable to those of Central Ohio County with their middle and high school. The Lions believe that such a school would relieve overcrowding in Ohio County High School between Hartford and Beaver Dam.
• March 23, Dr. Forrest H. Kirkpatrick, visiting professor of management at West Virginia University, will speak Monday at the meeting of the Industrial Management Club. Kirkpatrick’s topic for the 6:30 p.m. meeting at Gabe’s Restaurant will be “New Developments for the Management Function.” He is currently the chairman of the West Virginia Hospital Service and was associated with Wheeling Steel Corporation.
• March 24, a riotous color of blooming azaleas paints the landscape at the James A. Tapscott home on Lexington Avenue. It is one of the numerous streets within the boundaries of Owensboro’s Azalea and Dogwood Trail, a focal point of interest this season. Established by the beautification committee of the Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Owensboro Council of Garden Clubs, the trail is a continuing project to emphasize the expansion of planting throughout the area to complement existing floral displays.
