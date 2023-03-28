The Easter costume that includes a goodly amount of fur in its make-up will be in vogue today, dictates of the style notwithstanding. That, is the prediction of the weather man who decrees that the early morning church goers will shiver a bit on their way to services unless they hurry. That the condition will be general throughout the country as indicated by reports from various points of near freezing temperatures. Those who sally forth this afternoon to sport their “glad rags” are scheduled to have the better of the early risers, however. Straw hats on the men folk are not likely to be “the thing” today, although previous Easters have seen a more or less general blossoming forth of summer lids.
• March 27, 1923, Zollie Denton and Jesse Ware, farmers near Curdsville, were seriously scalded when a boiler on which Ware was firing, blew out. The men were steaming a plant bed on Denton’s farm when one of the plate sin the rear of the boiler blew out. Denton was scaled on the arms and Ware was burned about the left side of his face, wrist and forearms. Neither of the men are thought to be seriously injured.
• March 28, five Kentuckians are among the fifty-two veterans of the Mexican War still drawing government pensions, the department of the interior announced. Two from Daviess County are Thomas B. Ballard, 94 years of age, St. Joseph, who served as a private in Company C, Fourth Kentucky Infantry, and James M. Holmes, 98 years of age, Owensboro, who served as a private in McColough’s Independent company of Texas Rangers.
• March 29, with a view of honoring the Owensboro and Daviess County men who fought in the World War, and of getting a permanent metal road from Frederica Street on Park avenue to Hickman park, Mayor Hickman has suggested changing the name of the park to “Legion Park” and Park avenue to “Legion Boulevard.” Hickman Park was Owensboro’s first park and was named nearly thirty years ago by popular vote in honor of Dr. James H. Hickman, who was then mayor of Owensboro.
• March 30, between 700 and 800 people heard the concert given by the University of Kentucky Glee Club at the high school. Four Owensboro boys were included in the number, Wilson Daniel, Earl Maxwell Heavrin, Arthur Bentley and David McIntyre. One number, a saxophone solo by Wilson Daniel, was composed by Daniel. A dance was given for the boys at the Chamber of Commerce.
• March 31, a country club for Perry County, Indiana, is a probability this season, according to James C. Shallcross, president of the American Cannel Coal Co., who has given an option on a considerable acreage of woodland about three miles east of the river turnpike leading past Lafayette spring. There is another fine spring on the property, emptying into a small creek which it is proposed to dam up, forming an artificial lake to be stocked with game fish.
50 Years Ago
• March 27, 1973, Owensboro Mayor C. Waitman Taylor and Daviess County Judge Pat Tanner have proclaimed today as Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC) Panthers Day in Owensboro and Daviess County. The day’s activities will be highlighted with a parade followed by a victory and awards banquet at Apollo High School. In his proclamation, Taylor noted the KWC basketball team won the National Collegiate Athletic Association college division championship on March 16, making the fourth time in the last seven years they have done so.
• March 28, Gov. Wendell Ford and U.S. Sen. Marlow Cook are expected to attend April 4 dedication ceremonies for the multi-million dollar Pinkerton Tobacco Co. plant and corporate offices in Owensboro. The chewing and pipe tobacco firm broke ground for its 10.5 acre plant in April 1971. Gov. Ford is scheduled as the featured speaker for the dedication ceremony. The plant employs 150 people.
• March 29, three seniors from Daviess County High School et with the Green River Regional Crime Council and secured a promise of up to $300 in aid in starting a junior crime council in the eight-county area. The students, Marcia Kuegel, Kevin Risley and Ken Taylor, are port of a class of about 30 Daviess County economic students who have taken a survey of the incidence of breaking an entering, and shoplifting in local business. The students also hope to form a junior crime council made up of selected representatives from each high school in the region. The council would carry out projects similar to the crime council.
• March 30, Doctor’s Day in Owensboro is being observed with a covered dish dinner at the home of Dr. and Mrs. William W. Hall. Daviess County Medical Auxiliary is honoring a retired physician for his contributions to the city and county. Dr. W. H. Parker came to Owensboro from Tennessee to practice medicine in the 1930s. Mrs. Donald Neel said that a plaque presented to Dr. Parker will note his contributions to the city.
