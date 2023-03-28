The Easter costume that includes a goodly amount of fur in its make-up will be in vogue today, dictates of the style notwithstanding. That, is the prediction of the weather man who decrees that the early morning church goers will shiver a bit on their way to services unless they hurry. That the condition will be general throughout the country as indicated by reports from various points of near freezing temperatures. Those who sally forth this afternoon to sport their “glad rags” are scheduled to have the better of the early risers, however. Straw hats on the men folk are not likely to be “the thing” today, although previous Easters have seen a more or less general blossoming forth of summer lids.

March 27, 1923, Zollie Denton and Jesse Ware, farmers near Curdsville, were seriously scalded when a boiler on which Ware was firing, blew out. The men were steaming a plant bed on Denton’s farm when one of the plate sin the rear of the boiler blew out. Denton was scaled on the arms and Ware was burned about the left side of his face, wrist and forearms. Neither of the men are thought to be seriously injured.

