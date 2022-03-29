Joe Arnett, after having promised Judge Watkins a few day ago that he was through with whisky and off of it for life, again appeared in police court on charge of being intoxicated and was fined $10 and costs when he solemnly told the court that if he ever came before it again for being drunk he hoped “they would hang him.” Joe cannot be classed as the vagabond type. He is a man of some financial standing, and he always pays his fine with a check on the bank. In the summer he is quite a hard working member of society. Strong drink and the city treasury get a very good share of Joe’s summer savings, and then he is ready for another season of work.
• March 28, 1922, the American Legion has moved three truck loads of donations for the country store at the Merchants and Manufacturers exposition to the Daviess County Loose Leaf house and will move the remainder today so that the booth may be in readiness for the expected sales tomorrow. Members of the women’s auxiliary of the American Legion and Members of the Legion will be in charge of the booth, the women dressed in aprons and sunbonnets and the men in overalls, carrying out the country store idea.
• March 29, Deputy Sheriffs Dick Coshen and James Cooper made a raid on the premises of Charlie Heep on Panther Creek looking for a still for moonshining. Their efforts in locating the still were unsuccessful but about 500 gallons of mash had been poured out on the ground all about the house just before the deputies arrived. They waded through the mash. A wagon load of bottles, jugs and other containers were about the house.
• March 30, no information has been received by the police department of the whereabouts of W. F. Davidson, charged in a warrant with uttering a forged instrument, and of defrauding by such forged instrument. Davidson left the city two weeks ago just before the warrant was sworn out. It was charged that he had obtained about $2,000 from the Holbrooks and Gunter Petrie to put over deals with the International Westinghouse Electrical Company for the sale of $360,000 worth of engine pumps.
• March 31, the second five minute cyclone in four weeks occurred at noon, tearing down and unroofing barns, damaging homes, telegraph and telephone poles, blowing in windows and skylights and plate glass windows. Similar reports are being heard from Grandview, Richland, Chrisney and Newtonville. The smoke stack of the Rockport Milling Company was blown down and demolished. The rain came out of a clear sky and lasted about five minutes, and was gone, leaving the sky clear.
• April 1, when certain minor additions to the laboratory and other improvements are made to the West Louisville High School it will be placed in the grade A class and entitled to be an accredited high school in the state system. Inspector John W. Carr was met at the train by Supt. Graham and taken to the West Louisville school where he spent the entire morning going over the school. He expressed himself as entirely satisfied with the school and praised its staff of teachers and principal.
50 Years Ago
• March 28, 1972, the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce will honor Hugh and Cliffordean Potter for their 33 years of community service at Owensboro radio station WOMI. The Potters, who will retire Friday as general manager and program director of the local radio station, will be the subject of the Chamber’s monthly Rooster-Booster breakfast program. Hosting the breakfast will be Radio Station WOMI and WOMI-FM.
• March 29, the Student Government Association at Kentucky Wesleyan College is sponsoring a city-wide “Easter Eggathon” for children 11 years old and under on Sunday April 2. The Easter egg hunt will be at the Quadrangle behind the Student Union Building on the Wesleyan campus. Over 1,800 eggs will be hidden in the Quadrangle and all the children from Owensboro and the surrounding area are invited to the “Eggathon.” Children are asked to bring a basket or sack for their egg hunting.
• March 30, service and dedication to the medical profession is recognized and celebrated by the Doctors Day emphasis scheduled on March 30 each year by the Women’s Auxiliary to the Daviess County Medical Society. Education and technology have altered the roles of physicians throughout the past century. But their goal remains the same-treatment of the sick and preventative measures for better health.
