One of the oldest and most progressive clubs in Owensboro is the Saturday Musicale, under whose auspices Music Festival Week will be held in April. This club was organized twenty-seven years ago and besides being a study club, has been generous with its entertainment for the music lovers in Owensboro, both with community programs and artist recitals. The Saturday Musicale originated in the winter of 1895-96 as a club of eight women, drawn together for the study of music and musical literature. The membership was limited to pianists, the little circle having no name but that of “The Piano Club.”
• March 6, 1923, for the fifth time in the past few years the wholesale grocery store of Rogers-Siler was broken into and robbed Monday morning and more than $200 in merchandise was secured. The robbery was discovered by officers Vollman and Bollington who were making their beat in that neighborhood, found that the front glass door of the place had been smashed. Part of the stolen loot was found in a stall at the fairgrounds which consisted of overalls and jackets.
• March 7, satisfactory settlement has been made by Arthur Cowgell, father of Morton Cowgell, charged in a warrant with robbing the safe of the Owensboro Paint & Glass company sometime Friday night, and it is stated that the manager of the store will not prosecute the case against the lad. The father is said to have paid back the money which his son is alleged to have stolen which amounted to $461.82, of which $300 is said to have been in checks.
• March 8, James Fisher, David Fisher, Fred Guinn and Harry Hunter were indicted by the Ohio County grand jury on a charge of entering into a conspiracy to murder town Marshal Walter Burden, of McHenry. Burden died from wounds received when he attempted to arrest Hubert Baker. Baker was in an automobile with the four men who were indicted today. They stopped in front of a store at McHenry and were warned by the marshal to not be disorderly on the Sabbath.
• March 9, John Moore was arrested by federal Prohibition officers charged with having a still and illicit liquor in his possession. The officers in making the raid found a thirty gallon still, two gallons of moonshine and a quantity of mash. Moore was placed under arrest and brought to Owensboro from Knottsville and did not give bond. Mrs. Lee Gilmore, who was busily watching the officers at work in destroying the still, was taken into custody on a charge of having a half pint bottle of moonshine in her pocket.
• March 10, Mrs. Mattie Gilmore and her husband were held over to the federal grand jury by Commissioner Higdon on charges of violation of the prohibition laws. Mrs. Gilmore is charged with having in her possession illicit liquor while her husband, Lee Gilmore, was charged with selling whisky. The woman was released on her own recognizance while her husband gave bond in the sum of $200.
50 Years Ago
• March 6, 1973, the Green River Review, an independent literary magazine published in Owensboro, and Twigs, an Eastern Kentucky-based magazine, received Sunday top awards in the professional category at the annual Kentucky Art Commission awards banquet in Lexington. The awards of $500 each were given by the Kentucky Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts for the all-around professional quality and editorial direction.
• March 7, in September 1970, Robert L. Lawrence received the first indication that his brother, who was shot down over North Vietnam three years earlier, was alive and imprisoned in a Hanoi prison camp. Lawrence will meet his brother face to face in Memphis, Tenn., for the first time in more than six years. Navy Capt. William P. Lawrence was among one of the latest groups of prisoners of war to be released.
• March 8, the Lila Jean School of the Dance is in its 21st year of teaching dancing in Owensboro. On Saturday March 10, an open house will be held so that students, their parents and persons interested in dance may visit the studio. Over the years of teaching dance, the Lila Jean School has inspired many students to make dancing their career. Some have gone into the entertainment world while other have opened studios and have become dance educators.
• March 9, the first Miss Owensboro Tourist Commission Beauty Pageant will be staged April 28. Don Butler, executive director of the local tourist commission, announced that plans are underway for the event that is planned as annual affair. Butler stated that numerous conventions and exhibitions are now being scheduled into Owensboro and there will be a need from time to time for a hostess at some fo the functions. The pageant winner will be the official hostess of the Owensboro Tourist Commission.
