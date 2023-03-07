One of the oldest and most progressive clubs in Owensboro is the Saturday Musicale, under whose auspices Music Festival Week will be held in April. This club was organized twenty-seven years ago and besides being a study club, has been generous with its entertainment for the music lovers in Owensboro, both with community programs and artist recitals. The Saturday Musicale originated in the winter of 1895-96 as a club of eight women, drawn together for the study of music and musical literature. The membership was limited to pianists, the little circle having no name but that of “The Piano Club.”

March 6, 1923, for the fifth time in the past few years the wholesale grocery store of Rogers-Siler was broken into and robbed Monday morning and more than $200 in merchandise was secured. The robbery was discovered by officers Vollman and Bollington who were making their beat in that neighborhood, found that the front glass door of the place had been smashed. Part of the stolen loot was found in a stall at the fairgrounds which consisted of overalls and jackets.

