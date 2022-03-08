The constitution of the Married Ladies Reading Club, which was organized in 1877, states that its object shall be for the mutual improvement of its members and such it has been to each and all who have come under its influence.
Many clubs were organized in Kentucky during and before 1877 but were either disbanded or discontinued for short periods and then reorganized, thus giving this club the right to claim the honor of being the oldest women’s club of continued existence in the state. Meetings have always been in the homes of the members, with the exception of a few years at the public library, which was not satisfactory. Many valuable books are found in the libraries of the members which have been studied during the past few years.
• March 7, 1922, W. E. Haynes was painfully injured when he was struck by a Ford coupe driven by Guthrie Cain in front of Dr. Haynes’ office at Fourth and Hathaway streets. He had stopped his wagon at Dr. Haynes’ office and suddenly stepped around his team when the car struck him. Mr. Haynes was not discovered by Cain until he saw him across the hood of his car.
• March 8, Claud Norris was charged in a warrant with the parentage of a child, born to Stella Pressly, unmarried. It is charged in the warrant the child was born April 16, 1920. Norris was arrested and delivered to County Judge McFarland. Bail was fixed at $200. Trial of Norris was set for 9 o’clock Friday morning.
• March 9, Mrs. W. H. Courtney, who is in charge of the Kentucky history program to be given at the open session of the Woman’s Club, March 24, is planning to have young women and matrons of the city represent twelve different periods of Kentucky history. Some very beautiful costumes worn by former Owensboro women on festive and auspicious occasions are being gathered together to be worn at this entertainment. The gowns are very beautiful and some have hoops and trains.
• March 10, County Judge McFarland ordered John Borah, an aged man, to be taken to the state hospital at Hopkinsville after hearing evidence as to the state of the old man’s mind. The man, who is 73 years of age, has held the hallucination for some weeks past that some one is after him and is going to kill him. Drs. McKinney and Stuart had made an examination of Borah and testified that he was of unsound mind.
• March 11, A. L. Ward, manager of the Grand theatre in Henderson, was fined $2 in police court on charge of a moving picture show on Sunday. Ward operated his theatre last Sunday. Judge Walker in his decision said that the moving pictures were the least harmful business operated on Sunday and he would not enter fine if there was any way to avoid it. He said it was better for people to be at moving picture shows on Sunday than “joy-riding” in automobiles or dancing on Sunday excursion boats.
50 Years Ago
• March 7, 1972, Dr. Richard Wham of Henderson will be guest speaker at the meeting tonight of the Young Woman’s Club meeting at the Owensboro Area Museum with club members from the Audubon Society and League of Women Voters. The guest speaker, a radiologist at Henderson Hospital, Dr. Wham is an active supporter of ecology projects and promoter of measure being undertaken throughout western Kentucky.
• March 8, the Daviess County School System’s new middle school was named for Superintendent Fred Taylor Burns, the architect for the middle school program. The new million-dollar facility is scheduled to be ready for occupancy Aug. 15. It will house some 1,200 students in grades six through eight. The new school, located off Frederica Street, is an open-space facility, containing 4,588 square feet. A new kitchen adjoins the old gymnasium on the west side.
• March 9, Owensboro-area boaters now have an organization of their own. The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary was chartered in November providing a variety of services to area boaters. And if the auxiliary has the strength and capacity, it will handle supervision of the Regatta this year. The local flotilla provides public education about boating, courtesy motorboat safety examinations and instruction in navigation.
• March 10, no cases of rabies have been diagnosed in Daviess County thus far this year according to Dr. Barney Elliott, director of the Daviess County Health Department and Paul Westerfield, game warden. Only one case was reported for 1971 in the county. This was a fox which bit someone in the western part of the county. The Health Department sent 52 heads to state diagnostic headquarters last year.
