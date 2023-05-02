When Chester Malone was presented with a silver cup on Monday, the Inquirer city-wide marbles tournament was brought to a close, and unquestionably it was the most successful event of interest to boys ever held in Owensboro. Through the cooperation of the Y.M.C.A., several Owensboro merchants and school authorities, the Inquirer was able to select the most successful marble player in the city and interest hundreds of boys in the tournament. Besides his cup, the champion has a gold medal and was awarded champion of his school, Seven Hills. The slogan of the tournament was “The sportsmanship of playing for fairs.”
• May 1, 1923, Rev. M. M. Murrell, pastor of Third Street Methodist Church who is conducting a revival at his church, delivered a strong sermon against the evils of dancing. He said that according to the testimony of those who know the sin of the dance is leading more souls to destruction than any other sin in the world. According to high authorities, ninety-five% of the fallen women have come to their ruin through the medium of dance.
• May 2, one of the most elaborate moonshine distilleries ever uncovered was in Cincinnati on the farm of Albert Enders, who was charged with manufacturing the possessing of liquor and possessing a still. Detectives reported the still was ten feet high and ten feet in diameter, built in a concrete pit. It was connected with a steam boiler fired with coke. The steam was run through a system of cooling coils into four brewery vats with a capacity of forty barrels each.
• May 3, Edward Phillips was arrested on the farm of Frank P. Dugan south of Owensboro by Federal Officers. W. C. Kimmel and James Bales and brought to Owensboro to answer charges of having an illicit still in his possession and also having “white mule” in his possession. It was a great surprise to Phillips when the officers walked into his home and caught him in the act of making moonshine. A 35-gallon still was in full operation with three barrels of mash.
• May 4, two cans of Union carbide weighing about 100 pounds to the can and probably worth $20 evidently stolen from some store in Owensboro by a man whose identity is unknown by the police department are now in the possession of the police and Chief Lyons is endeavoring to locate the owner. Some time last night a Ford automobile was seen stopping in the rear of the residence of Nicholas Russell but very little attention was given the car. The cans were later found under some hay in Mr. Russell’s stable.
• May 5, Henry Williams, a blind man, was arrested in Baptisttown charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Police received complaints from residents of the western section of Owensboro of the promiscuous firing of a revolver by Williams. On account of the uncertainty of his aim, they feared that some of the bullets might strike them. The police were informed that the man had secured another revolver and was indulging in target practice, much to the annoyance of his neighbors.
50 Years Ago
• May 1, 1973, architects preliminary plans for a new city hall are expected to be ready within a couple of weeks according to Mayor Waitman Taylor. Taylor has put a $1 million ceiling on the new city hall project that will be financed by 1973 general revenue sharing funds received by the city. The new city hall will be the top priority for allocation of revenue sharing money to be received this year.
• May 2, one junior and five seniors at Kentucky Wesleyan College were named to the Oak and Ivy Society at an all-campus banquet in President’s Hall on the KWC campus. Medallions were presented to Alice Faye Basham, Deborah L. Becker, Dwayne D. Cox, Marta Jane Craig, John Roberts Dew and David L. Kelly. Oak and Ivy is the highest honor KWC bestows on its students. Selections are based on the student’s strength of character, dedication to purpose and devotion to Christian ideals.
• May 3, Owensboro received a serious challenge from the city of Henderson. At stake is the honor and good name of the two cities. The proposed method for asserting that honor and good name is an Ohio River flatboat race over 57 miles of river between Owensboro and Henderson. The challenge was issued at a luncheon at which City Commissioner George Greer and Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce executive director Drew Page were confronted by representatives of Henderson city government. The race is scheduled for Aug. 19.
• May 4, Miss Barbara Gaw, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. Richard Gaw, was awarded a savings bond by the Owensboro Civitan Club for her first place essay at Owensboro Catholic High School entitled “Helping Make Things Better — Every Person’s Responsibility.” Miss Gaw has entered seven essay contests this year and won first place in local competitions on four essays and state recognition on two essays.
