When Chester Malone was presented with a silver cup on Monday, the Inquirer city-wide marbles tournament was brought to a close, and unquestionably it was the most successful event of interest to boys ever held in Owensboro. Through the cooperation of the Y.M.C.A., several Owensboro merchants and school authorities, the Inquirer was able to select the most successful marble player in the city and interest hundreds of boys in the tournament. Besides his cup, the champion has a gold medal and was awarded champion of his school, Seven Hills. The slogan of the tournament was “The sportsmanship of playing for fairs.”

May 1, 1923, Rev. M. M. Murrell, pastor of Third Street Methodist Church who is conducting a revival at his church, delivered a strong sermon against the evils of dancing. He said that according to the testimony of those who know the sin of the dance is leading more souls to destruction than any other sin in the world. According to high authorities, ninety-five% of the fallen women have come to their ruin through the medium of dance.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.